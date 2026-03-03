Here's the live share price of IRM Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of IRM Energy has declined 13.58% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -12.74%.
IRM Energy’s current P/E of 20.76x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IRM Energy
|-2.47
|-4.79
|-22.98
|-16.47
|-8.03
|-21.73
|-13.67
|Adani Total Gas
|-4.88
|-9.12
|-16.94
|-17.45
|-10.80
|-14.26
|-5.79
|Petronet LNG
|0.75
|4.48
|15.41
|11.96
|10.88
|11.68
|3.95
|Indraprastha Gas
|-1.97
|-3.58
|-13.55
|-23.77
|-8.68
|-8.12
|-8.40
|Mahanagar Gas
|0.55
|13.79
|1.94
|-6.71
|-2.78
|9.77
|0.29
|Confidence Petroleum India
|-3.63
|-4.15
|-17.68
|-37.33
|-39.29
|-20.12
|-7.38
|Mauria Udyog
|0.50
|-9.26
|-17.03
|-48.40
|-6.46
|17.42
|48.53
|Sarthak Industries
|-0.83
|-3.26
|-2.06
|-28.55
|7.57
|-7.72
|27.64
|Kabsons Industries
|-4.54
|-17.30
|-10.89
|-30.47
|-34.75
|12.70
|19.89
|Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers
|-0.72
|4.52
|-8.09
|-12.28
|-7.94
|-0.15
|23.42
Over the last one year, IRM Energy has declined 8.03% compared to peers like Adani Total Gas (-10.80%), Petronet LNG (10.88%), Indraprastha Gas (-8.68%). From a 5 year perspective, IRM Energy has underperformed peers relative to Adani Total Gas (-5.79%) and Petronet LNG (3.95%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|234.18
|235.4
|10
|238.73
|237.95
|20
|243.84
|242.41
|50
|258.31
|256.14
|100
|284.57
|271.86
|200
|291.01
|290.95
In the latest quarter, IRM Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.97%, FII holding fell to 1.56%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|8,07,846
|0.12
|19.68
|3,93,969
|0.05
|9.6
|1,70,318
|0.24
|4.15
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 10:52 PM IST
|IRM Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 10, 2026, 9:54 PM IST
|IRM Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 10, 2026, 12:32 AM IST
|IRM Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 05, 2026, 9:41 PM IST
|IRM Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 04, 2026, 9:58 PM IST
|IRM Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
IRM Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100GJ2015PLC085213 and registration number is 085213. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gas; distribution of gaseous fuels through mains. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 975.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IRM Energy is ₹226.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The IRM Energy is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IRM Energy is ₹931.03 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IRM Energy are ₹233.60 and ₹225.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IRM Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IRM Energy is ₹394.10 and 52-week low of IRM Energy is ₹225.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The IRM Energy has shown returns of -3.78% over the past day, -6.35% for the past month, -21.35% over 3 months, -12.74% over 1 year, -21.59% across 3 years, and -13.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IRM Energy are 20.76 and 0.94 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.