IRM Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

IRM ENERGY

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Petroleum
Theme
Energy
Index
BSE EnergyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of IRM Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹226.75 Closed
-4.30₹ -10.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

IRM Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹225.00₹233.60
₹226.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹225.00₹394.10
₹226.75
Open Price
₹231.30
Prev. Close
₹236.95
Volume
3,480

Over the last 5 years, the share price of IRM Energy has declined 13.58% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -12.74%.

IRM Energy’s current P/E of 20.76x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

IRM Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IRM Energy		-2.47-4.79-22.98-16.47-8.03-21.73-13.67
Adani Total Gas		-4.88-9.12-16.94-17.45-10.80-14.26-5.79
Petronet LNG		0.754.4815.4111.9610.8811.683.95
Indraprastha Gas		-1.97-3.58-13.55-23.77-8.68-8.12-8.40
Mahanagar Gas		0.5513.791.94-6.71-2.789.770.29
Confidence Petroleum India		-3.63-4.15-17.68-37.33-39.29-20.12-7.38
Mauria Udyog		0.50-9.26-17.03-48.40-6.4617.4248.53
Sarthak Industries		-0.83-3.26-2.06-28.557.57-7.7227.64
Kabsons Industries		-4.54-17.30-10.89-30.47-34.7512.7019.89
Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers		-0.724.52-8.09-12.28-7.94-0.1523.42

Over the last one year, IRM Energy has declined 8.03% compared to peers like Adani Total Gas (-10.80%), Petronet LNG (10.88%), Indraprastha Gas (-8.68%). From a 5 year perspective, IRM Energy has underperformed peers relative to Adani Total Gas (-5.79%) and Petronet LNG (3.95%).

IRM Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

IRM Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5234.18235.4
10238.73237.95
20243.84242.41
50258.31256.14
100284.57271.86
200291.01290.95

IRM Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IRM Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.97%, FII holding fell to 1.56%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

IRM Energy Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
8,07,8460.1219.68
3,93,9690.059.6
1,70,3180.244.15

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

IRM Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 10:52 PM ISTIRM Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 10, 2026, 9:54 PM ISTIRM Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 10, 2026, 12:32 AM ISTIRM Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 05, 2026, 9:41 PM ISTIRM Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 04, 2026, 9:58 PM ISTIRM Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About IRM Energy

IRM Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100GJ2015PLC085213 and registration number is 085213. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gas; distribution of gaseous fuels through mains. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 975.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Dr. Rajiv I Modi
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Amitabha Banerjee
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Badri Narayan Mahapatra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chikmagalur Kalasheety Gopal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv R Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Doshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Preetha Reddy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dharamchand Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhay Gupte
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on IRM Energy Share Price

What is the share price of IRM Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IRM Energy is ₹226.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is IRM Energy?

The IRM Energy is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IRM Energy?

The market cap of IRM Energy is ₹931.03 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IRM Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IRM Energy are ₹233.60 and ₹225.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IRM Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IRM Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IRM Energy is ₹394.10 and 52-week low of IRM Energy is ₹225.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the IRM Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The IRM Energy has shown returns of -3.78% over the past day, -6.35% for the past month, -21.35% over 3 months, -12.74% over 1 year, -21.59% across 3 years, and -13.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IRM Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IRM Energy are 20.76 and 0.94 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

IRM Energy News

