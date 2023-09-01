Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.38
|9.09
|11.74
|5.71
|36.98
|82.37
|82.37
|10.18
|8.72
|7.14
|20.49
|10.91
|216.81
|753.42
|11.64
|29.34
|21.73
|4.43
|44.71
|44.71
|44.71
|5.91
|-8.31
|1.13
|24.18
|-14.81
|989.47
|614.90
|4.79
|-19.63
|8.99
|42.59
|-23.44
|274.61
|311.33
|14.00
|11.17
|20.04
|42.40
|42.40
|42.40
|42.40
|0.27
|-3.11
|32.61
|45.99
|19.97
|14.94
|14.94
Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1986PLC039836 and registration number is 039836. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Storage and warehousing[includes general merchandise warehouses and warehousing of furniture, automobiles, gas and oil, chemicals, textiles etc. also included is storage of goods in foreign trade zones]. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 290.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd. is ₹1,175.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd. is 21.95 and PB ratio of Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd. is 3.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd. is ₹172.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd. is ₹184.40 and 52-week low of Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd. is ₹118.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.