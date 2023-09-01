Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GANESH BENZOPLAST LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹172.55 Closed
0.320.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹171.30₹175.00
₹172.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹118.80₹184.40
₹172.55
Open Price
₹172.00
Prev. Close
₹172.00
Volume
4,39,389

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1174.43
  • R2176.57
  • R3178.13
  • Pivot
    172.87
  • S1170.73
  • S2169.17
  • S3167.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5135.58173.53
  • 10133.87172.82
  • 20130.2169.96
  • 50128.15163.68
  • 100127.61159.56
  • 200117.76152.66

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.389.0911.745.7136.9882.3782.37
10.188.727.1420.4910.91216.81753.42
11.6429.3421.734.4344.7144.7144.71
5.91-8.311.1324.18-14.81989.47614.90
4.79-19.638.9942.59-23.44274.61311.33
14.0011.1720.0442.4042.4042.4042.40
0.27-3.1132.6145.9919.9714.9414.94

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd. Share Holdings

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Ganesh Benzoplast Limited has informed the Exchange about Link of Recording
    21-Aug, 2023 | 12:09 PM

About Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd.

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1986PLC039836 and registration number is 039836. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Storage and warehousing[includes general merchandise warehouses and warehousing of furniture, automobiles, gas and oil, chemicals, textiles etc. also included is storage of goods in foreign trade zones]. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 290.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rishi Ramesh Pilani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Raunak Ramakant Pilani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh D Punjabi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Niraj Nabh Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jagruti C Gaikwad
    Independent Director
  • Dr. John Joseph
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd.?

The market cap of Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd. is ₹1,175.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd. is 21.95 and PB ratio of Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd. is 3.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd. is ₹172.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd. is ₹184.40 and 52-week low of Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd. is ₹118.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data