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Ganesh Benzoplast Share Price

NSE
BSE

GANESH BENZOPLAST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Energy
Index
BSE EnergyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Ganesh Benzoplast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹120.00 Closed
-0.12₹ -0.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ganesh Benzoplast Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹116.30₹123.00
₹120.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹67.93₹130.00
₹120.00
Open Price
₹118.00
Prev. Close
₹120.15
Volume
17,388

Source: Dion Global

Ganesh Benzoplast Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ganesh Benzoplast		6.5722.2018.4148.2935.17-10.707.10
Deepak Nitrite		7.9211.54-3.167.06-1.58-4.25-3.79
Archean Chemical Industries		-3.54-4.19-18.74-11.52-19.20-0.712.04
Tanfac Industries		0.2531.8635.3944.3350.3952.7578.68
Vishnu Chemicals		-4.89-3.83-2.5312.7722.7019.1736.76
Indo Borax & Chemicals		6.54-2.2448.8865.1745.9332.7918.03
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo		7.211.39-4.797.80-13.77-11.708.51
POCL Enterprises		-2.49-9.99-14.17-0.50-37.5159.5372.90
Alufluoride		-1.78-5.03-21.600.526.94-2.4712.01
National Peroxide		1.86-3.41-15.5336.09-9.54-14.07-8.70
Cochin Minerals & Rutile		20.2520.551.548.44-3.337.2714.81
A-1		-10.36-29.17-54.48-82.65-69.90-18.772.96
Indian Link Chain Manufacturer		5.35-27.76-33.43-64.80-41.5273.5865.54
Shentracon Chemicals		1.9522.1963.84164.25664.4596.9950.20
Vasundhara Rasayans		2.046.0538.3114.79-2.014.414.48
Saboo Sodium Chloro		1.94-0.86-4.82-7.40-18.41-12.99-1.93
TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power		-11.27-11.27-31.78-42.44-50.38-22.65-16.72
Alchemist Corporation		04.9810.2221.4847.5635.5132.87
Kobo Biotech		-18.09-22.96156.20129.51159.2235.113.75
Advance Petrochemicals		-0.26-29.22-44.3619.68-10.86-10.0632.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ganesh Benzoplast has gained 35.17% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Ganesh Benzoplast has underperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).

Ganesh Benzoplast Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ganesh Benzoplast Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5118.29118.29
10114.44116.03
20107.45112.23
50104.89106.22
10096.88100.18
2008996.97

Source: Dion Global

Ganesh Benzoplast Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ganesh Benzoplast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.98%, FII holding rose to 1.12%, and public shareholding moved down to 58.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ganesh Benzoplast Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTGanesh Benzoplas - Board Meeting Intimation for Tuesday, August 11, 2026
Jul 16, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTGanesh Benzoplas - Announcement Under Regulation 30-Updates
Jul 10, 2026, 04:24 PM IST ISTGanesh Benzoplas - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 09, 2026, 08:06 PM IST ISTGanesh Benzoplas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jun 08, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTGanesh Benzoplas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Ganesh Benzoplast

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1986PLC039836 and registration number is 039836. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Storage and warehousing[includes general merchandise warehouses and warehousing of furniture, automobiles, gas and oil, chemicals, textiles etc. also included is storage of goods in foreign trade zones]. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 259.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rishi Ramesh Pilani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shyam Nihate
    Executive Director - Operations
  • Mr. Ramesh D Punjabi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Niraj Nabh Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girdhari Lal Kundalwal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. John Joseph
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jagruti C Gaikwad
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Ganesh Benzoplast Share Price

What is the share price of Ganesh Benzoplast?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganesh Benzoplast is ₹120.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ganesh Benzoplast?

The Ganesh Benzoplast is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ganesh Benzoplast?

The market cap of Ganesh Benzoplast is ₹863.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ganesh Benzoplast?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganesh Benzoplast are ₹123.00 and ₹116.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ganesh Benzoplast?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganesh Benzoplast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganesh Benzoplast is ₹130.00 and 52-week low of Ganesh Benzoplast is ₹67.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ganesh Benzoplast performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ganesh Benzoplast has shown returns of -0.12% over the past day, 22.2% for the past month, 18.41% over 3 months, 35.17% over 1 year, -10.7% across 3 years, and 7.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ganesh Benzoplast?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganesh Benzoplast are 11.78 and 1.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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