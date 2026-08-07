Here's the live share price of Ganesh Benzoplast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|6.57
|22.20
|18.41
|48.29
|35.17
|-10.70
|7.10
|Deepak Nitrite
|7.92
|11.54
|-3.16
|7.06
|-1.58
|-4.25
|-3.79
|Archean Chemical Industries
|-3.54
|-4.19
|-18.74
|-11.52
|-19.20
|-0.71
|2.04
|Tanfac Industries
|0.25
|31.86
|35.39
|44.33
|50.39
|52.75
|78.68
|Vishnu Chemicals
|-4.89
|-3.83
|-2.53
|12.77
|22.70
|19.17
|36.76
|Indo Borax & Chemicals
|6.54
|-2.24
|48.88
|65.17
|45.93
|32.79
|18.03
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
|7.21
|1.39
|-4.79
|7.80
|-13.77
|-11.70
|8.51
|POCL Enterprises
|-2.49
|-9.99
|-14.17
|-0.50
|-37.51
|59.53
|72.90
|Alufluoride
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-21.60
|0.52
|6.94
|-2.47
|12.01
|National Peroxide
|1.86
|-3.41
|-15.53
|36.09
|-9.54
|-14.07
|-8.70
|Cochin Minerals & Rutile
|20.25
|20.55
|1.54
|8.44
|-3.33
|7.27
|14.81
|A-1
|-10.36
|-29.17
|-54.48
|-82.65
|-69.90
|-18.77
|2.96
|Indian Link Chain Manufacturer
|5.35
|-27.76
|-33.43
|-64.80
|-41.52
|73.58
|65.54
|Shentracon Chemicals
|1.95
|22.19
|63.84
|164.25
|664.45
|96.99
|50.20
|Vasundhara Rasayans
|2.04
|6.05
|38.31
|14.79
|-2.01
|4.41
|4.48
|Saboo Sodium Chloro
|1.94
|-0.86
|-4.82
|-7.40
|-18.41
|-12.99
|-1.93
|TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power
|-11.27
|-11.27
|-31.78
|-42.44
|-50.38
|-22.65
|-16.72
|Alchemist Corporation
|0
|4.98
|10.22
|21.48
|47.56
|35.51
|32.87
|Kobo Biotech
|-18.09
|-22.96
|156.20
|129.51
|159.22
|35.11
|3.75
|Advance Petrochemicals
|-0.26
|-29.22
|-44.36
|19.68
|-10.86
|-10.06
|32.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ganesh Benzoplast has gained 35.17% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Ganesh Benzoplast has underperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|118.29
|118.29
|10
|114.44
|116.03
|20
|107.45
|112.23
|50
|104.89
|106.22
|100
|96.88
|100.18
|200
|89
|96.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ganesh Benzoplast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.98%, FII holding rose to 1.12%, and public shareholding moved down to 58.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Ganesh Benzoplas - Board Meeting Intimation for Tuesday, August 11, 2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Ganesh Benzoplas - Announcement Under Regulation 30-Updates
|Jul 10, 2026, 04:24 PM IST IST
|Ganesh Benzoplas - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 09, 2026, 08:06 PM IST IST
|Ganesh Benzoplas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jun 08, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Ganesh Benzoplas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1986PLC039836 and registration number is 039836. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Storage and warehousing[includes general merchandise warehouses and warehousing of furniture, automobiles, gas and oil, chemicals, textiles etc. also included is storage of goods in foreign trade zones]. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 259.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganesh Benzoplast is ₹120.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ganesh Benzoplast is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ganesh Benzoplast is ₹863.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganesh Benzoplast are ₹123.00 and ₹116.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganesh Benzoplast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganesh Benzoplast is ₹130.00 and 52-week low of Ganesh Benzoplast is ₹67.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ganesh Benzoplast has shown returns of -0.12% over the past day, 22.2% for the past month, 18.41% over 3 months, 35.17% over 1 year, -10.7% across 3 years, and 7.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganesh Benzoplast are 11.78 and 1.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global