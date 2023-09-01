Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1986PLC039836 and registration number is 039836. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Storage and warehousing[includes general merchandise warehouses and warehousing of furniture, automobiles, gas and oil, chemicals, textiles etc. also included is storage of goods in foreign trade zones]. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 290.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.