What is the share price of Ganesh Benzoplast? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganesh Benzoplast is ₹120.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Ganesh Benzoplast? The Ganesh Benzoplast is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ganesh Benzoplast? The market cap of Ganesh Benzoplast is ₹863.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ganesh Benzoplast? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganesh Benzoplast are ₹123.00 and ₹116.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ganesh Benzoplast? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganesh Benzoplast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganesh Benzoplast is ₹130.00 and 52-week low of Ganesh Benzoplast is ₹67.93 as on .

How has the Ganesh Benzoplast performed historically in terms of returns? The Ganesh Benzoplast has shown returns of -0.12% over the past day, 22.2% for the past month, 18.41% over 3 months, 35.17% over 1 year, -10.7% across 3 years, and 7.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ganesh Benzoplast? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganesh Benzoplast are 11.78 and 1.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global