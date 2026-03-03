|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7,455.86
|7,414.99
|10
|7,490.62
|7,454.57
|20
|7,513.86
|7,485.44
|50
|7,574.4
|7,550.46
|100
|7,674.31
|7,607.77
|200
|7,701.2
|7,627.52
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1752.70
|14.60
|0.84
|ITC
|314.80
|1.20
|0.38
|JSW Steel
|1268.25
|0.45
|0.04
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.35
|-6.40
|-0.34
|ICICI Bank
|1374.20
|-4.80
|-0.35
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.00
|-2.30
|-0.55
|HDFC Bank
|881.75
|-5.65
|-0.64
|Tata Steel
|210.90
|-1.45
|-0.68
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.70
|-2.05
|-0.69
|Hindustan Unilever
|2322.00
|-16.25
|-0.69
|Tech Mahindra
|1346.55
|-10.70
|-0.79
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.20
|-23.20
|-0.88
|Infosys
|1288.15
|-11.80
|-0.91
|Axis Bank
|1371.05
|-12.80
|-0.92
|Nestle India
|1278.20
|-13.25
|-1.03
|State Bank of India
|1189.40
|-12.60
|-1.05
|NTPC
|377.45
|-4.40
|-1.15
|UltraTech Cement
|12515.70
|-164.55
|-1.30
|Titan Company
|4269.35
|-59.05
|-1.36
|HCL Technologies
|1370.75
|-19.45
|-1.40
|IndusInd Bank
|942.00
|-17.00
|-1.77
|Bajaj Finance
|977.90
|-18.60
|-1.87
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.75
|-65.15
|-1.92
|Wipro
|196.00
|-4.90
|-2.44
|Bajaj Finserv
|1943.95
|-48.75
|-2.45
|Reliance Industries
|1358.35
|-35.95
|-2.58
|Asian Paints
|2307.60
|-68.65
|-2.89
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14380.60
|-488.95
|-3.29
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.50
|-12.65
|-3.30
|Larsen & Toubro
|4066.45
|-214.10
|-5.00