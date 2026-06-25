HDFC Life Insurance, the country’s second-largest private life insurer by premium income, is stepping up investments in artificial intelligence (AI), advanced analytics and digital capabilities across functions to enhance customer experience, strengthen risk management and improve overall operational efficiency, according to Chairman Keki M Mistry.

“We are investing in advanced analytics, digital infrastructure, automation and GenAI led capabilities across the value chain to enhance customer experience, effective risk management, improve agility & accuracy, and drive operational efficiency,” Mistry said in his letter to shareholders ahead of the company’s annual general meeting scheduled for July 16.

The private insurer reported a 12% year-on-year increase in total reported premium, including renewal premium, to ₹79,387 crore in FY26. It also maintained its position among the top three life insurers, with a new business market share of 10.8% Profit after tax stood at ₹1,910 crore, while assets under management rose to ₹3.75 lakh crore. Embedded value was ₹62,139 crore as of March 31, 2026.

“We delivered strong retail protection growth of 43%, consistent with our focus on building a profitable and sustainable product mix,” Mistry said, adding that the life insurance industry received a regulatory boost following the removal of GST on retail life insurance products, which has improved product affordability.

Mistry said the outlook for the Indian life insurance industry remains positive, supported by an evolving regulatory landscape and increasingly informed customers. “We are well positioned to navigate change, adapt responsibly, and deliver sustainable value to policyholders, shareholders, partners, and society at large,” Mistry added.