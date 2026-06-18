HDFC Life Insurance Company has sold its entire stake in Finolex Industries, the PVC pipes manufacturer. The company offloaded a total of 1.29% of Finolex Industries’ equity shares via two bulk deals.

On June 17, the insurer sold 80.47 lakh shares of Finolex Industries in two bulk transactions. The company sold 42.70 lakh shares on the NSE, while 37.77 lakh shares on the BSE. The shares were liquidated in two block trades at Rs 169.71 and Rs 169.62 per share.



Headquartered in Mumbai, HDFC Life is a private life insurance company. It was established in 2000 as a joint venture. The company provides a diverse range of individual and group insurance solutions, including term life, ULIPs, retirement, and health plans.

Finolex Industries share price performance

The share price of Finolex Industries has risen almost 2% in the last five trading days. The stock has given a return of 6% in the last one month and 5% in the past six months. However, Finolex Industries’ stock price fell 25% over the previous 12 months.

Finolex Industries Q4FY26

Finolex Industries has reported a jump of 59% YoY in its Q4FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 261.25 crore, compared with Rs 164.58 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its revenue improved by 12% YoY to Rs 1,314 in Q4FY26 as against a revenue of Rs 1,172 crore in Q4FY25.

EBITDA came in at Rs 332 crore for the reporting quarter compared to Rs 171 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. EBITDA margin improved from 15% to 25% during the same period.

About Finolex Industries

Finolex Industries is India’s largest manufacturer of PVC pipes and fittings and the country’s premier PVC resin producer. The company serves the agricultural, plumbing, and sanitation sectors. It operates four state-of-the-art manufacturing plants and is uniquely backwards-integrated, producing its own PVC resin.