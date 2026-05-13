HDFC Life Insurance Company has announced its highest-ever annual bonus of ₹4,596 crore for participating policyholders, benefiting around 22.2 lakh policyholders. Of the total bonus declared, an estimated ₹3,761 crore is expected to be paid out in FY27 through maturity and survival benefits, while the remaining amount will accrue to policyholders and be paid in subsequent years as per policy terms, the company said.



In life insurance, bonuses are applicable to participating policies, where policyholders share in the profits generated by the insurance fund. The insurer attributed the record bonus declaration to its disciplined investment strategy, strong risk management framework, and focus on sustainable growth.



HDFC Life reported a 6% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹1,910 crore in FY26. Total premium income, including new business and renewal premium, rose 12% year-on-year to ₹79,387 crore during the fiscal. Shares of HDFC Life closed at ₹604.15, up 0.39% on the NSE.