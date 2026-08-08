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List of Insurance Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of insurance companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on insurance stocks here.

Insurance Sector
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Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Life Insurance Corporation of India		392.805.251.352363.97
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company		151.251.350.90162.96
Go Digit General Insurance		271.00-0.10-0.0460.99
General Insurance Corporation of India		357.90-1.10-0.3116.02
SBI Life Insurance Company		1862.00-6.50-0.358.02
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		1640.00-10.70-0.6519.20
The New India Assurance Company		177.65-1.35-0.7571.54
HDFC Life Insurance Company		538.15-4.70-0.87182.00
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company		568.20-5.20-0.9113.26
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company		85.94-1.25-1.4376.55
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		502.10-7.30-1.4333.38
Max Financial Services		1500.00-24.80-1.639.28
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Insurance sector stocks today are Life Insurance Corporation of India (up 1.35%) and Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company (up 0.90%). On the other hand, the top losers include Max Financial Services (down 1.63%) and Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company (down 1.43%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Insurance sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Insurance Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Motilal Oswal BSE Financials ex Bank 30 Index Fund17.22SBI Life Insurance Company10.85
Tata Banking and Financial Services Fund13.52SBI Life Insurance Company7.51
ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services12.81SBI Life Insurance Company0.33
Quantum Value Fund11.05Star Health and Allied Insurance Company-0.20

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