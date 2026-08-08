Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of insurance companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on insurance stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|392.80
|5.25
|1.35
|2363.97
|Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company
|151.25
|1.35
|0.90
|162.96
|Go Digit General Insurance
|271.00
|-0.10
|-0.04
|60.99
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|357.90
|-1.10
|-0.31
|16.02
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1862.00
|-6.50
|-0.35
|8.02
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1640.00
|-10.70
|-0.65
|19.20
|The New India Assurance Company
|177.65
|-1.35
|-0.75
|71.54
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|538.15
|-4.70
|-0.87
|182.00
|Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
|568.20
|-5.20
|-0.91
|13.26
|Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company
|85.94
|-1.25
|-1.43
|76.55
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|502.10
|-7.30
|-1.43
|33.38
|Max Financial Services
|1500.00
|-24.80
|-1.63
|9.28
The top gainers among the Insurance sector stocks today are Life Insurance Corporation of India (up 1.35%) and Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company (up 0.90%). On the other hand, the top losers include Max Financial Services (down 1.63%) and Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company (down 1.43%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Insurance sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Motilal Oswal BSE Financials ex Bank 30 Index Fund
|17.22
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|10.85
|Tata Banking and Financial Services Fund
|13.52
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|7.51
|ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services
|12.81
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|0.33
|Quantum Value Fund
|11.05
|Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
|-0.20