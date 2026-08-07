Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of HDFC group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on HDFC group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2540.00
|-4.55
|-0.18
|27.00
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|HDFC Bank
|732.00
|-5.00
|-0.68
|1528.31
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|538.15
|-4.70
|-0.87
|182.00
|HDB Financial Services
|666.30
|-8.65
|-1.28
|137.34
The top losers among the HDFC group stocks today are HDB Financial Services (down 1.28%) and HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 0.87%). On the other hand, there are no gainers.
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
HDFC Group has a strong presence across industries, including banks, and finance.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the HDFC group here.
Aside of the HDFC Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.