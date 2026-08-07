What is the share price of Emami Paper Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emami Paper Mills is ₹107.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Emami Paper Mills? The Emami Paper Mills is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Emami Paper Mills? The market cap of Emami Paper Mills is ₹651.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Emami Paper Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Emami Paper Mills are ₹114.40 and ₹107.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emami Paper Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emami Paper Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emami Paper Mills is ₹133.58 and 52-week low of Emami Paper Mills is ₹55.95 as on .

How has the Emami Paper Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Emami Paper Mills has shown returns of -3.84% over the past day, 21.64% for the past month, 33.71% over 3 months, 15.72% over 1 year, -5.53% across 3 years, and -11.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Emami Paper Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emami Paper Mills are 6.96 and 1.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.97 per annum.

Source: Dion Global