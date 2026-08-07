Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Emami Paper Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

EMAMI PAPER MILLS

Emami Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Paper
Theme
FMCG

Here's the live share price of Emami Paper Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹107.70 Closed
-3.84₹ -4.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Emami Paper Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹107.35₹114.40
₹107.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.95₹133.58
₹107.70
Open Price
₹114.40
Prev. Close
₹112.00
Volume
1,206

Source: Dion Global

Emami Paper Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper		3.677.44-4.3720.3550.6615.976.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Emami Paper Mills has gained 15.72% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Emami Paper Mills has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Emami Paper Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Emami Paper Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5109.25111.89
10111.58109.81
20100.37104.64
5091.1695.22
10082.4189.58
20085.9688.78

Source: Dion Global

Emami Paper Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Emami Paper Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Emami Paper Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTEmami Paper Mill - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 04, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTEmami Paper Mill - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Submission Of Annual Report For FY 2025-26.
Aug 04, 2026, 07:36 PM IST ISTEmami Paper Mill - Intimation Of The Record Date For The 44Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Jul 31, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTEmami Paper Mill - Intimation Of Redemption Of Unlisted Series II Tranche IV Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Sha
Jul 23, 2026, 05:16 PM IST ISTEmami Paper Mill - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR

Source: Dion Global

About Emami Paper Mills

Emami Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21019WB1981PLC034161 and registration number is 034161. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1907.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aditya V Agarwal
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Manish Goenka
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Vivek Chawla
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. P S Patwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Richa Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumit Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Kiran Deb
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mamta Binani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjit Kumar Pachnanda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Niraj Jalan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Emami Paper Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Emami Paper Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emami Paper Mills is ₹107.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Emami Paper Mills?

The Emami Paper Mills is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Emami Paper Mills?

The market cap of Emami Paper Mills is ₹651.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Emami Paper Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Emami Paper Mills are ₹114.40 and ₹107.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emami Paper Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emami Paper Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emami Paper Mills is ₹133.58 and 52-week low of Emami Paper Mills is ₹55.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Emami Paper Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Emami Paper Mills has shown returns of -3.84% over the past day, 21.64% for the past month, 33.71% over 3 months, 15.72% over 1 year, -5.53% across 3 years, and -11.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Emami Paper Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emami Paper Mills are 6.96 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.97 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Emami Paper Mills News

More Emami Paper Mills News
Market Pulse