Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.82
|6.13
|10.93
|13.21
|-25.60
|81.37
|-12.89
|-0.86
|8.27
|11.80
|-4.90
|-13.42
|286.44
|124.62
|0.36
|26.60
|16.99
|27.70
|-1.43
|220.27
|69.06
|3.97
|18.99
|15.02
|28.21
|11.10
|114.76
|45.93
|0.38
|5.18
|1.52
|6.06
|-8.64
|111.64
|-6.78
|-1.35
|20.09
|14.74
|23.56
|0.66
|111.35
|-14.81
|-11.84
|-0.45
|25.31
|56.15
|88.78
|295.80
|321.01
|-2.43
|17.82
|16.10
|12.40
|12.49
|10.17
|80.87
|-2.76
|12.93
|15.98
|31.42
|47.09
|171.90
|8.58
|6.28
|20.62
|22.44
|55.29
|-7.62
|66.91
|-27.29
|0.27
|16.00
|33.69
|26.09
|10.56
|266.02
|68.30
|-2.99
|11.09
|16.13
|25.10
|8.85
|237.50
|84.79
|8.02
|33.23
|33.70
|38.71
|9.42
|183.55
|18.40
|6.76
|14.77
|4.68
|56.64
|72.74
|190.62
|33.63
|-3.00
|21.23
|17.18
|26.44
|1.21
|114.32
|12.96
|-2.97
|4.82
|-0.76
|5.67
|-23.24
|-10.92
|-50.10
|6.66
|18.67
|-9.70
|24.38
|180.07
|717.35
|497.76
|2.60
|14.73
|22.57
|24.37
|-21.69
|-28.59
|-74.57
|13.33
|30.77
|30.77
|-22.73
|-29.17
|-32.00
|-92.13
|-2.09
|10.19
|3.53
|17.76
|-5.26
|28.99
|-23.67
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|25,98,417
|0.29
|31.7
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Emami Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21019WB1981PLC034161 and registration number is 034161. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1957.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Emami Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹801.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Emami Paper Mills Ltd. is 48.55 and PB ratio of Emami Paper Mills Ltd. is 1.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emami Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹132.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emami Paper Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emami Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹194.80 and 52-week low of Emami Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹100.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.