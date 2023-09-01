Follow Us

Emami Paper Mills Ltd. Share Price

EMAMI PAPER MILLS LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹132.40 Closed
0.610.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Emami Paper Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹131.05₹134.50
₹132.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.05₹194.80
₹132.40
Open Price
₹134.50
Prev. Close
₹131.60
Volume
39,345

Emami Paper Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1134.25
  • R2136.1
  • R3137.7
  • Pivot
    132.65
  • S1130.8
  • S2129.2
  • S3127.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5164.57131.23
  • 10164.57130.57
  • 20164.92128.91
  • 50172.53125.82
  • 100159.26125.59
  • 200158.69130.71

Emami Paper Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.826.1310.9313.21-25.6081.37-12.89
-0.868.2711.80-4.90-13.42286.44124.62
0.3626.6016.9927.70-1.43220.2769.06
3.9718.9915.0228.2111.10114.7645.93
0.385.181.526.06-8.64111.64-6.78
-1.3520.0914.7423.560.66111.35-14.81
-11.84-0.4525.3156.1588.78295.80321.01
-2.4317.8216.1012.4012.4910.1780.87
-2.7612.9315.9831.4247.09171.908.58
6.2820.6222.4455.29-7.6266.91-27.29
0.2716.0033.6926.0910.56266.0268.30
-2.9911.0916.1325.108.85237.5084.79
8.0233.2333.7038.719.42183.5518.40
6.7614.774.6856.6472.74190.6233.63
-3.0021.2317.1826.441.21114.3212.96
-2.974.82-0.765.67-23.24-10.92-50.10
6.6618.67-9.7024.38180.07717.35497.76
2.6014.7322.5724.37-21.69-28.59-74.57
13.3330.7730.77-22.73-29.17-32.00-92.13
-2.0910.193.5317.76-5.2628.99-23.67

Emami Paper Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Emami Paper Mills Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan25,98,4170.2931.7

Emami Paper Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Emami Paper Mills Ltd.

Emami Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21019WB1981PLC034161 and registration number is 034161. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1957.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. A V Agarwal
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Vivek Chawla
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. P S Patwari
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Goenka
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sumit Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Balasubramanian
    Independent Director
  • Mr. H M Marda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. J K Khetawat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Kiran Deb
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mamta Binani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Richa Agarwal
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Emami Paper Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Emami Paper Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Emami Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹801.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Emami Paper Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Emami Paper Mills Ltd. is 48.55 and PB ratio of Emami Paper Mills Ltd. is 1.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Emami Paper Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emami Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹132.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emami Paper Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emami Paper Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emami Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹194.80 and 52-week low of Emami Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹100.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

