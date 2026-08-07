Here's the live share price of Emami Paper Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
|Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper
|3.67
|7.44
|-4.37
|20.35
|50.66
|15.97
|6.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Emami Paper Mills has gained 15.72% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Emami Paper Mills has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|109.25
|111.89
|10
|111.58
|109.81
|20
|100.37
|104.64
|50
|91.16
|95.22
|100
|82.41
|89.58
|200
|85.96
|88.78
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Emami Paper Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Emami Paper Mill - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Emami Paper Mill - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Submission Of Annual Report For FY 2025-26.
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:36 PM IST IST
|Emami Paper Mill - Intimation Of The Record Date For The 44Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|Emami Paper Mill - Intimation Of Redemption Of Unlisted Series II Tranche IV Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Sha
|Jul 23, 2026, 05:16 PM IST IST
|Emami Paper Mill - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR
Source: Dion Global
Emami Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21019WB1981PLC034161 and registration number is 034161. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1907.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emami Paper Mills is ₹107.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Emami Paper Mills is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Emami Paper Mills is ₹651.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Emami Paper Mills are ₹114.40 and ₹107.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emami Paper Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emami Paper Mills is ₹133.58 and 52-week low of Emami Paper Mills is ₹55.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Emami Paper Mills has shown returns of -3.84% over the past day, 21.64% for the past month, 33.71% over 3 months, 15.72% over 1 year, -5.53% across 3 years, and -11.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emami Paper Mills are 6.96 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.97 per annum.
Source: Dion Global