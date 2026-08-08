Here's the live share price of Shree Rama Newsprint along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
|Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper
|3.67
|7.44
|-4.37
|20.35
|50.66
|15.97
|6.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shree Rama Newsprint has declined 1.58% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Rama Newsprint has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.23
|31.6
|10
|28.88
|30.54
|20
|28.88
|29.81
|50
|29.1
|29.73
|100
|30.9
|30.27
|200
|30.8
|30.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shree Rama Newsprint remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.57%, FII holding unchanged at 0.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Shree Rama Newsprint - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Updates (Partial Redemption Of Unlisted, Secured Redeemable,
|Jul 07, 2026, 01:48 AM IST IST
|Shree Rama Newsprint - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jun 03, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|Shree Rama Newsprint - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|May 25, 2026, 05:26 PM IST IST
|Shree Rama Newsprint - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of Shree Rama Newsprint Limited
|May 25, 2026, 05:41 AM IST IST
|Shree Rama Newsprint - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010GJ1991PLC019432 and registration number is 019432. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of news print. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 147.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Rama Newsprint is ₹33.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Rama Newsprint is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shree Rama Newsprint is ₹486.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Rama Newsprint are ₹33.39 and ₹32.32.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Rama Newsprint stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Rama Newsprint is ₹42.00 and 52-week low of Shree Rama Newsprint is ₹25.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Rama Newsprint has shown returns of 0.21% over the past day, 14.42% for the past month, 3.12% over 3 months, -1.58% over 1 year, 39.29% across 3 years, and 7.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Rama Newsprint are -7.10 and -5.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global