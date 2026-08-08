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Shree Rama Newsprint Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREE RAMA NEWSPRINT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Shree Rama Newsprint along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹33.00 Closed
0.21₹ 0.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shree Rama Newsprint Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.32₹33.39
₹33.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.51₹42.00
₹33.00
Open Price
₹33.00
Prev. Close
₹32.93
Volume
1,850

Source: Dion Global

Shree Rama Newsprint Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper		3.677.44-4.3720.3550.6615.976.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shree Rama Newsprint has declined 1.58% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Rama Newsprint has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Shree Rama Newsprint Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shree Rama Newsprint Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.2331.6
1028.8830.54
2028.8829.81
5029.129.73
10030.930.27
20030.830.58

Source: Dion Global

Shree Rama Newsprint Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shree Rama Newsprint remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.57%, FII holding unchanged at 0.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shree Rama Newsprint Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTShree Rama Newsprint - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Updates (Partial Redemption Of Unlisted, Secured Redeemable,
Jul 07, 2026, 01:48 AM IST ISTShree Rama Newsprint - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jun 03, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTShree Rama Newsprint - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
May 25, 2026, 05:26 PM IST ISTShree Rama Newsprint - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of Shree Rama Newsprint Limited
May 25, 2026, 05:41 AM IST ISTShree Rama Newsprint - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Shree Rama Newsprint

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010GJ1991PLC019432 and registration number is 019432. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of news print. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 147.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ganpatraj L Chowdhary
    Chairman
  • Mr. Siddharth G Chowdhary
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Meenu Singhvi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K L Chandak
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pallavi Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ambalal C Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Rama Newsprint Share Price

What is the share price of Shree Rama Newsprint?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Rama Newsprint is ₹33.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shree Rama Newsprint?

The Shree Rama Newsprint is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Rama Newsprint?

The market cap of Shree Rama Newsprint is ₹486.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Rama Newsprint?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Rama Newsprint are ₹33.39 and ₹32.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Rama Newsprint?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Rama Newsprint stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Rama Newsprint is ₹42.00 and 52-week low of Shree Rama Newsprint is ₹25.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shree Rama Newsprint performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shree Rama Newsprint has shown returns of 0.21% over the past day, 14.42% for the past month, 3.12% over 3 months, -1.58% over 1 year, 39.29% across 3 years, and 7.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Rama Newsprint?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Rama Newsprint are -7.10 and -5.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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