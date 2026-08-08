What is the share price of Shree Rama Newsprint? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Rama Newsprint is ₹33.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Shree Rama Newsprint? The Shree Rama Newsprint is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Rama Newsprint? The market cap of Shree Rama Newsprint is ₹486.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Rama Newsprint? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Rama Newsprint are ₹33.39 and ₹32.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Rama Newsprint? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Rama Newsprint stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Rama Newsprint is ₹42.00 and 52-week low of Shree Rama Newsprint is ₹25.51 as on .

How has the Shree Rama Newsprint performed historically in terms of returns? The Shree Rama Newsprint has shown returns of 0.21% over the past day, 14.42% for the past month, 3.12% over 3 months, -1.58% over 1 year, 39.29% across 3 years, and 7.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Rama Newsprint? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Rama Newsprint are -7.10 and -5.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global