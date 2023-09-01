Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHREE RAMA NEWSPRINT LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹13.05 Closed
0.770.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.95₹13.15
₹13.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.35₹18.35
₹13.05
Open Price
₹13.00
Prev. Close
₹12.95
Volume
72,154

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.15
  • R213.25
  • R313.35
  • Pivot
    13.05
  • S112.95
  • S212.85
  • S312.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.4813.09
  • 1015.6913.08
  • 2015.7112.97
  • 5016.3712.88
  • 10016.1412.99
  • 20017.5113.62

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.974.82-0.765.67-23.24-10.92-50.10
-0.868.2711.80-4.90-13.42286.44124.62
0.3626.6016.9927.70-1.43220.2769.06
3.9718.9915.0228.2111.10114.7645.93
0.385.181.526.06-8.64111.64-6.78
-1.3520.0914.7423.560.66111.35-14.81
-11.84-0.4525.3156.1588.78295.80321.01
-2.4317.8216.1012.4012.4910.1780.87
-2.7612.9315.9831.4247.09171.908.58
-0.826.1310.9313.21-25.6081.37-12.89
6.2820.6222.4455.29-7.6266.91-27.29
0.2716.0033.6926.0910.56266.0268.30
-2.9911.0916.1325.108.85237.5084.79
8.0233.2333.7038.719.42183.5518.40
6.7614.774.6856.6472.74190.6233.63
-3.0021.2317.1826.441.21114.3212.96
6.6618.67-9.7024.38180.07717.35497.76
2.6014.7322.5724.37-21.69-28.59-74.57
13.3330.7730.77-22.73-29.17-32.00-92.13
-2.0910.193.5317.76-5.2628.99-23.67

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd. Share Holdings

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Feb, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd.

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010GJ1991PLC019432 and registration number is 019432. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 329.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 147.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ganpatraj L Chowdhary
    Chairman
  • Mr. Siddharth G Chowdhary
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Meenu Singhvi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K L Chandak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akshay Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pallavi Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ambalal C Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd.?

The market cap of Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd. is ₹192.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd. is -1.52 and PB ratio of Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd. is 1.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd. is ₹13.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd. is ₹18.35 and 52-week low of Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd. is ₹10.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data