N R AGARWAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹349.25 Closed
3.4411.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹329.00₹350.95
₹349.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹196.25₹427.90
₹349.25
Open Price
₹342.90
Prev. Close
₹337.65
Volume
80,080

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1358.17
  • R2365.48
  • R3380.07
  • Pivot
    343.58
  • S1336.27
  • S2321.68
  • S3314.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5396.03334.64
  • 10398.93330.28
  • 20393.99322.76
  • 50368.41307.05
  • 100305.76293.36
  • 200279.77286.5

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.2820.6222.4455.29-7.6266.91-27.29
-0.868.2711.80-4.90-13.42286.44124.62
0.3626.6016.9927.70-1.43220.2769.06
3.9718.9915.0228.2111.10114.7645.93
0.385.181.526.06-8.64111.64-6.78
-1.3520.0914.7423.560.66111.35-14.81
-11.84-0.4525.3156.1588.78295.80321.01
-2.4317.8216.1012.4012.4910.1780.87
-2.7612.9315.9831.4247.09171.908.58
-0.826.1310.9313.21-25.6081.37-12.89
0.2716.0033.6926.0910.56266.0268.30
-2.9911.0916.1325.108.85237.5084.79
8.0233.2333.7038.719.42183.5518.40
6.7614.774.6856.6472.74190.6233.63
-3.0021.2317.1826.441.21114.3212.96
-2.974.82-0.765.67-23.24-10.92-50.10
6.6618.67-9.7024.38180.07717.35497.76
2.6014.7322.5724.37-21.69-28.59-74.57
13.3330.7730.77-22.73-29.17-32.00-92.13
-2.0910.193.5317.76-5.2628.99-23.67

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About N R Agarwal Industries Ltd.

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22210MH1993PLC133365 and registration number is 133365. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1616.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R N Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Raunak Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Reena Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rohan Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. P Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C R Radhakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sunita Nair
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R K Bakshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S N Chaturvedi
    Independent Director

FAQs on N R Agarwal Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd. is ₹594.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd. is 5.55 and PB ratio of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd. is 0.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N R Agarwal Industries Ltd. is ₹349.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which N R Agarwal Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd. is ₹427.90 and 52-week low of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd. is ₹196.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

