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N R Agarwal Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

N R AGARWAL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of N R Agarwal Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹544.70 Closed
4.01₹ 21.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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N R Agarwal Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹518.30₹546.95
₹544.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹336.05₹572.65
₹544.70
Open Price
₹520.05
Prev. Close
₹523.70
Volume
3,767

Source: Dion Global

N R Agarwal Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper		3.677.44-4.3720.3550.6615.976.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, N R Agarwal Industries has gained 50.16% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, N R Agarwal Industries has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

N R Agarwal Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

N R Agarwal Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5471.94481.24
10471.73474.13
20448.39463.63
50450.38455.23
100448.27451.44
200453.71438.64

Source: Dion Global

N R Agarwal Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, N R Agarwal Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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N R Agarwal Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTN R Agarwal Ind. - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTN R Agarwal Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTN R Agarwal Ind. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Aug 04, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTN R Agarwal Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 04, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTN R Agarwal Ind. - Notice Of 33Rd Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About N R Agarwal Industries

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22210MH1993PLC133365 and registration number is 133365. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2145.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R N Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Raunak Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Reena Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohan Agarwal
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. P K Mundra
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sanjay Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R K Bakshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K L Chandak
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sunita Nair
    Independent Director

FAQs on N R Agarwal Industries Share Price

What is the share price of N R Agarwal Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N R Agarwal Industries is ₹544.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is N R Agarwal Industries?

The N R Agarwal Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of N R Agarwal Industries?

The market cap of N R Agarwal Industries is ₹927.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of N R Agarwal Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of N R Agarwal Industries are ₹546.95 and ₹518.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of N R Agarwal Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which N R Agarwal Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of N R Agarwal Industries is ₹572.65 and 52-week low of N R Agarwal Industries is ₹336.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the N R Agarwal Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The N R Agarwal Industries has shown returns of 4.01% over the past day, 33.18% for the past month, 8.04% over 3 months, 50.16% over 1 year, 19.6% across 3 years, and 11.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of N R Agarwal Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of N R Agarwal Industries are 14.92 and 1.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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