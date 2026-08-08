What is the share price of N R Agarwal Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N R Agarwal Industries is ₹544.70 as on .

What kind of stock is N R Agarwal Industries? The N R Agarwal Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of N R Agarwal Industries? The market cap of N R Agarwal Industries is ₹927.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of N R Agarwal Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of N R Agarwal Industries are ₹546.95 and ₹518.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of N R Agarwal Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which N R Agarwal Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of N R Agarwal Industries is ₹572.65 and 52-week low of N R Agarwal Industries is ₹336.05 as on .

How has the N R Agarwal Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The N R Agarwal Industries has shown returns of 4.01% over the past day, 33.18% for the past month, 8.04% over 3 months, 50.16% over 1 year, 19.6% across 3 years, and 11.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of N R Agarwal Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of N R Agarwal Industries are 14.92 and 1.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.

Source: Dion Global