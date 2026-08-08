Here's the live share price of N R Agarwal Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
|Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper
|3.67
|7.44
|-4.37
|20.35
|50.66
|15.97
|6.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, N R Agarwal Industries has gained 50.16% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, N R Agarwal Industries has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|471.94
|481.24
|10
|471.73
|474.13
|20
|448.39
|463.63
|50
|450.38
|455.23
|100
|448.27
|451.44
|200
|453.71
|438.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, N R Agarwal Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|N R Agarwal Ind. - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|N R Agarwal Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|N R Agarwal Ind. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|N R Agarwal Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|N R Agarwal Ind. - Notice Of 33Rd Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
N R Agarwal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22210MH1993PLC133365 and registration number is 133365. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2145.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N R Agarwal Industries is ₹544.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The N R Agarwal Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of N R Agarwal Industries is ₹927.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of N R Agarwal Industries are ₹546.95 and ₹518.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which N R Agarwal Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of N R Agarwal Industries is ₹572.65 and 52-week low of N R Agarwal Industries is ₹336.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The N R Agarwal Industries has shown returns of 4.01% over the past day, 33.18% for the past month, 8.04% over 3 months, 50.16% over 1 year, 19.6% across 3 years, and 11.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of N R Agarwal Industries are 14.92 and 1.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.
Source: Dion Global