What is the Market Cap of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd.? The market cap of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd. is ₹594.39 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd. is 5.55 and PB ratio of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd. is 0.94 as on .

What is the share price of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N R Agarwal Industries Ltd. is ₹349.25 as on .