MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
N R Agarwal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22210MH1993PLC133365 and registration number is 133365. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1616.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd. is ₹594.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd. is 5.55 and PB ratio of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd. is 0.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N R Agarwal Industries Ltd. is ₹349.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which N R Agarwal Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd. is ₹427.90 and 52-week low of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd. is ₹196.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.