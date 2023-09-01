Follow Us

PUDUMJEE PAPER PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹48.60 Closed
2.971.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.30₹49.40
₹48.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.00₹55.50
₹48.60
Open Price
₹47.65
Prev. Close
₹47.20
Volume
4,34,967

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R149.53
  • R250.52
  • R351.63
  • Pivot
    48.42
  • S147.43
  • S246.32
  • S345.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 540.6548.36
  • 1040.8848.14
  • 2040.0346.82
  • 5041.9844.55
  • 10039.2143.39
  • 20039.2242.69

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.9911.0916.1325.108.85237.5084.79
-0.868.2711.80-4.90-13.42286.44124.62
0.3626.6016.9927.70-1.43220.2769.06
3.9718.9915.0228.2111.10114.7645.93
0.385.181.526.06-8.64111.64-6.78
-1.3520.0914.7423.560.66111.35-14.81
-11.84-0.4525.3156.1588.78295.80321.01
-2.4317.8216.1012.4012.4910.1780.87
-2.7612.9315.9831.4247.09171.908.58
-0.826.1310.9313.21-25.6081.37-12.89
6.2820.6222.4455.29-7.6266.91-27.29
0.2716.0033.6926.0910.56266.0268.30
8.0233.2333.7038.719.42183.5518.40
6.7614.774.6856.6472.74190.6233.63
-3.0021.2317.1826.441.21114.3212.96
-2.974.82-0.765.67-23.24-10.92-50.10
6.6618.67-9.7024.38180.07717.35497.76
2.6014.7322.5724.37-21.69-28.59-74.57
13.3330.7730.77-22.73-29.17-32.00-92.13
-2.0910.193.5317.76-5.2628.99-23.67

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd.

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21098PN2015PLC153717 and registration number is 153717. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 555.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. A K Jatia
    Executive Chairman
  • Dr. Ashok Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. S K Bansal
    Director
  • Mr. V K Beswal
    Director
  • Mr. Nandan Damani
    Director
  • Mrs. Madhu Dubhashi
    Director
  • Mr. B K Khaitan
    Director
  • Mr. V P Leekha
    Director

FAQs on Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. is ₹461.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. is 8.73 and PB ratio of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. is 1.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. is ₹48.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. is ₹55.50 and 52-week low of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. is ₹35.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

