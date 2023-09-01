Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.99
|11.09
|16.13
|25.10
|8.85
|237.50
|84.79
|-0.86
|8.27
|11.80
|-4.90
|-13.42
|286.44
|124.62
|0.36
|26.60
|16.99
|27.70
|-1.43
|220.27
|69.06
|3.97
|18.99
|15.02
|28.21
|11.10
|114.76
|45.93
|0.38
|5.18
|1.52
|6.06
|-8.64
|111.64
|-6.78
|-1.35
|20.09
|14.74
|23.56
|0.66
|111.35
|-14.81
|-11.84
|-0.45
|25.31
|56.15
|88.78
|295.80
|321.01
|-2.43
|17.82
|16.10
|12.40
|12.49
|10.17
|80.87
|-2.76
|12.93
|15.98
|31.42
|47.09
|171.90
|8.58
|-0.82
|6.13
|10.93
|13.21
|-25.60
|81.37
|-12.89
|6.28
|20.62
|22.44
|55.29
|-7.62
|66.91
|-27.29
|0.27
|16.00
|33.69
|26.09
|10.56
|266.02
|68.30
|8.02
|33.23
|33.70
|38.71
|9.42
|183.55
|18.40
|6.76
|14.77
|4.68
|56.64
|72.74
|190.62
|33.63
|-3.00
|21.23
|17.18
|26.44
|1.21
|114.32
|12.96
|-2.97
|4.82
|-0.76
|5.67
|-23.24
|-10.92
|-50.10
|6.66
|18.67
|-9.70
|24.38
|180.07
|717.35
|497.76
|2.60
|14.73
|22.57
|24.37
|-21.69
|-28.59
|-74.57
|13.33
|30.77
|30.77
|-22.73
|-29.17
|-32.00
|-92.13
|-2.09
|10.19
|3.53
|17.76
|-5.26
|28.99
|-23.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21098PN2015PLC153717 and registration number is 153717. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 555.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. is ₹461.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. is 8.73 and PB ratio of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. is 1.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. is ₹48.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. is ₹55.50 and 52-week low of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. is ₹35.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.