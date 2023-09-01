What is the Market Cap of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd.? The market cap of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. is ₹461.46 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd.? P/E ratio of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. is 8.73 and PB ratio of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. is 1.16 as on .

What is the share price of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. is ₹48.60 as on .