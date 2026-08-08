What is the share price of Pudumjee Paper Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pudumjee Paper Products is ₹98.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Pudumjee Paper Products? The Pudumjee Paper Products is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pudumjee Paper Products? The market cap of Pudumjee Paper Products is ₹934.78 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pudumjee Paper Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pudumjee Paper Products are ₹99.26 and ₹96.88.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pudumjee Paper Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pudumjee Paper Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pudumjee Paper Products is ₹148.05 and 52-week low of Pudumjee Paper Products is ₹63.11 as on .

How has the Pudumjee Paper Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Pudumjee Paper Products has shown returns of 0.35% over the past day, 15.93% for the past month, 11.96% over 3 months, -21.87% over 1 year, 32.01% across 3 years, and 17.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pudumjee Paper Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pudumjee Paper Products are 9.99 and 1.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.61 per annum.

Source: Dion Global