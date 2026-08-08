Here's the live share price of Pudumjee Paper Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
|Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper
|3.67
|7.44
|-4.37
|20.35
|50.66
|15.97
|6.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pudumjee Paper Products has declined 21.87% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Pudumjee Paper Products has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|96.61
|95.9
|10
|94.03
|94.57
|20
|89.02
|91.74
|50
|85.42
|87.69
|100
|82.7
|86.77
|200
|89.87
|91.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pudumjee Paper Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.91%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Pudumjee Paper Produ - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|Pudumjee Paper Produ - Submission Of Notice Of The 12Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Pursuant To The Provision Of Re
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:13 AM IST IST
|Pudumjee Paper Produ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Date of payment of Dividend
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:12 AM IST IST
|Pudumjee Paper Produ - Intimation Of Record Date For Dividend - Financial Year 2025-2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:10 AM IST IST
|Pudumjee Paper Produ - Intimation Of 12Th Annual General Meeting Of The Shareholders Of The Company.
Source: Dion Global
Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21098PN2015PLC153717 and registration number is 153717. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 807.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pudumjee Paper Products is ₹98.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pudumjee Paper Products is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pudumjee Paper Products is ₹934.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pudumjee Paper Products are ₹99.26 and ₹96.88.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pudumjee Paper Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pudumjee Paper Products is ₹148.05 and 52-week low of Pudumjee Paper Products is ₹63.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pudumjee Paper Products has shown returns of 0.35% over the past day, 15.93% for the past month, 11.96% over 3 months, -21.87% over 1 year, 32.01% across 3 years, and 17.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pudumjee Paper Products are 9.99 and 1.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.61 per annum.
Source: Dion Global