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Pudumjee Paper Products Share Price

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BSE

PUDUMJEE PAPER PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Paper
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Here's the live share price of Pudumjee Paper Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹98.45 Closed
0.35₹ 0.34
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pudumjee Paper Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹96.88₹99.26
₹98.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.11₹148.05
₹98.45
Open Price
₹96.88
Prev. Close
₹98.11
Volume
4,552

Source: Dion Global

Pudumjee Paper Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper		3.677.44-4.3720.3550.6615.976.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pudumjee Paper Products has declined 21.87% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Pudumjee Paper Products has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Pudumjee Paper Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pudumjee Paper Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
596.6195.9
1094.0394.57
2089.0291.74
5085.4287.69
10082.786.77
20089.8791.26

Source: Dion Global

Pudumjee Paper Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pudumjee Paper Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.91%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pudumjee Paper Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTPudumjee Paper Produ - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 05, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTPudumjee Paper Produ - Submission Of Notice Of The 12Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Pursuant To The Provision Of Re
Jul 27, 2026, 06:13 AM IST ISTPudumjee Paper Produ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Date of payment of Dividend
Jul 27, 2026, 06:12 AM IST ISTPudumjee Paper Produ - Intimation Of Record Date For Dividend - Financial Year 2025-2026
Jul 27, 2026, 06:10 AM IST ISTPudumjee Paper Produ - Intimation Of 12Th Annual General Meeting Of The Shareholders Of The Company.

Source: Dion Global

About Pudumjee Paper Products

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21098PN2015PLC153717 and registration number is 153717. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 807.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arunkumar Mahabirprasad Jatia
    Executive Chairman
  • Dr. Ashok Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Bansal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Beswal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nandan Damani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Madhu Dubhashi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Basant Kumar Khaitan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ved Prakash Leekha
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dilip Jayantilal Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Pudumjee Paper Products Share Price

What is the share price of Pudumjee Paper Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pudumjee Paper Products is ₹98.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pudumjee Paper Products?

The Pudumjee Paper Products is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pudumjee Paper Products?

The market cap of Pudumjee Paper Products is ₹934.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pudumjee Paper Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pudumjee Paper Products are ₹99.26 and ₹96.88.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pudumjee Paper Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pudumjee Paper Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pudumjee Paper Products is ₹148.05 and 52-week low of Pudumjee Paper Products is ₹63.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pudumjee Paper Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pudumjee Paper Products has shown returns of 0.35% over the past day, 15.93% for the past month, 11.96% over 3 months, -21.87% over 1 year, 32.01% across 3 years, and 17.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pudumjee Paper Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pudumjee Paper Products are 9.99 and 1.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.61 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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