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Subam Papers Share Price

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BSE

SUBAM PAPERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Paper

Here's the live share price of Subam Papers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹216.80 Closed
-0.82₹ -1.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Subam Papers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹216.80₹220.00
₹216.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹104.00₹244.00
₹216.80
Open Price
₹217.20
Prev. Close
₹218.60
Volume
5,600

Source: Dion Global

Subam Papers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper		3.677.44-4.3720.3550.6615.976.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Subam Papers has gained 83.92% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Subam Papers has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Subam Papers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Subam Papers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5218.08220.82
10219.74220.31
20219.45220.16
50219.6217.67
100205.22208.88
200192.79191.71

Source: Dion Global

Subam Papers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Subam Papers saw a drop in promoter holding to 58.93%, while DII stake increased to 4.96%, FII holding unchanged at 0.19%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Subam Papers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTSubam Papers - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation For Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (Listing
Jul 23, 2026, 02:22 AM IST ISTSubam Papers - Intimation Of Comments Of The Board Of Directors With Respect To Delay In Filing Of Related Party Transaction
Jul 23, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTSubam Papers - Issuance Of Corporate Guarantee To Wholly Owned Subsidairy Company
Jul 23, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTSubam Papers - Intimation Of Lease Agreement Between Wholly Owned Subsidairy Company
Jul 17, 2026, 12:55 AM IST ISTSubam Papers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Subam Papers

Subam Papers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U21012TN2004PTC054403 and registration number is 054403. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wood and wood products, furniture, paper and paper products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 489.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. T Balakumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramasubbu Venkatesh
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Sudha Alagarsamy
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Gurusamy Rathakrishna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chelladurai Gunasingh Prithiviraj
    Independent Director

FAQs on Subam Papers Share Price

What is the share price of Subam Papers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Subam Papers is ₹216.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Subam Papers?

The Subam Papers is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Subam Papers?

The market cap of Subam Papers is ₹503.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Subam Papers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Subam Papers are ₹220.00 and ₹216.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Subam Papers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Subam Papers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Subam Papers is ₹244.00 and 52-week low of Subam Papers is ₹104.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Subam Papers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Subam Papers has shown returns of -0.82% over the past day, 0.09% for the past month, -5.82% over 3 months, 83.92% over 1 year, 13.29% across 3 years, and 7.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Subam Papers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Subam Papers are 0.00 and 1.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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