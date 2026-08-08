Here's the live share price of Subam Papers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
|Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper
|3.67
|7.44
|-4.37
|20.35
|50.66
|15.97
|6.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Subam Papers has gained 83.92% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Subam Papers has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|218.08
|220.82
|10
|219.74
|220.31
|20
|219.45
|220.16
|50
|219.6
|217.67
|100
|205.22
|208.88
|200
|192.79
|191.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Subam Papers saw a drop in promoter holding to 58.93%, while DII stake increased to 4.96%, FII holding unchanged at 0.19%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Subam Papers - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation For Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (Listing
|Jul 23, 2026, 02:22 AM IST IST
|Subam Papers - Intimation Of Comments Of The Board Of Directors With Respect To Delay In Filing Of Related Party Transaction
|Jul 23, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|Subam Papers - Issuance Of Corporate Guarantee To Wholly Owned Subsidairy Company
|Jul 23, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|Subam Papers - Intimation Of Lease Agreement Between Wholly Owned Subsidairy Company
|Jul 17, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST
|Subam Papers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Subam Papers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U21012TN2004PTC054403 and registration number is 054403. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wood and wood products, furniture, paper and paper products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 489.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Subam Papers is ₹216.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Subam Papers is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Subam Papers is ₹503.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Subam Papers are ₹220.00 and ₹216.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Subam Papers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Subam Papers is ₹244.00 and 52-week low of Subam Papers is ₹104.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Subam Papers has shown returns of -0.82% over the past day, 0.09% for the past month, -5.82% over 3 months, 83.92% over 1 year, 13.29% across 3 years, and 7.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Subam Papers are 0.00 and 1.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global