What is the share price of Subam Papers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Subam Papers is ₹216.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Subam Papers? The Subam Papers is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Subam Papers? The market cap of Subam Papers is ₹503.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Subam Papers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Subam Papers are ₹220.00 and ₹216.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Subam Papers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Subam Papers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Subam Papers is ₹244.00 and 52-week low of Subam Papers is ₹104.00 as on .

How has the Subam Papers performed historically in terms of returns? The Subam Papers has shown returns of -0.82% over the past day, 0.09% for the past month, -5.82% over 3 months, 83.92% over 1 year, 13.29% across 3 years, and 7.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Subam Papers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Subam Papers are 0.00 and 1.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global