Here's the live share price of Ruchira Papers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
|Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper
|3.67
|7.44
|-4.37
|20.35
|50.66
|15.97
|6.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ruchira Papers has declined 16.47% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Ruchira Papers has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|108.4
|109.05
|10
|107.89
|108.37
|20
|105.98
|107.92
|50
|110.26
|109.4
|100
|110.91
|111.77
|200
|116.34
|116.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ruchira Papers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.03%, FII holding fell to 0.86%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:40 PM IST IST
|Ruchira Papers - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:42 AM IST IST
|Ruchira Papers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:25 PM IST IST
|Ruchira Papers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:24 PM IST IST
|Ruchira Papers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jun 02, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Ruchira Papers - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regulation
Source: Dion Global
Ruchira Papers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012HP1980PLC004336 and registration number is 004336. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paper and paper products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 648.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ruchira Papers is ₹111.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ruchira Papers is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ruchira Papers is ₹332.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ruchira Papers are ₹112.00 and ₹109.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ruchira Papers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ruchira Papers is ₹173.00 and 52-week low of Ruchira Papers is ₹95.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ruchira Papers has shown returns of -0.04% over the past day, 5.85% for the past month, -11.35% over 3 months, -16.47% over 1 year, -0.66% across 3 years, and 5.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ruchira Papers are 7.53 and 0.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global