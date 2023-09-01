Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.02
|33.23
|33.70
|38.71
|9.42
|183.55
|18.40
|-0.86
|8.27
|11.80
|-4.90
|-13.42
|286.44
|124.62
|0.36
|26.60
|16.99
|27.70
|-1.43
|220.27
|69.06
|3.97
|18.99
|15.02
|28.21
|11.10
|114.76
|45.93
|0.38
|5.18
|1.52
|6.06
|-8.64
|111.64
|-6.78
|-1.35
|20.09
|14.74
|23.56
|0.66
|111.35
|-14.81
|-11.84
|-0.45
|25.31
|56.15
|88.78
|295.80
|321.01
|-2.43
|17.82
|16.10
|12.40
|12.49
|10.17
|80.87
|-2.76
|12.93
|15.98
|31.42
|47.09
|171.90
|8.58
|-0.82
|6.13
|10.93
|13.21
|-25.60
|81.37
|-12.89
|6.28
|20.62
|22.44
|55.29
|-7.62
|66.91
|-27.29
|0.27
|16.00
|33.69
|26.09
|10.56
|266.02
|68.30
|-2.99
|11.09
|16.13
|25.10
|8.85
|237.50
|84.79
|6.76
|14.77
|4.68
|56.64
|72.74
|190.62
|33.63
|-3.00
|21.23
|17.18
|26.44
|1.21
|114.32
|12.96
|-2.97
|4.82
|-0.76
|5.67
|-23.24
|-10.92
|-50.10
|6.66
|18.67
|-9.70
|24.38
|180.07
|717.35
|497.76
|2.60
|14.73
|22.57
|24.37
|-21.69
|-28.59
|-74.57
|13.33
|30.77
|30.77
|-22.73
|-29.17
|-32.00
|-92.13
|-2.09
|10.19
|3.53
|17.76
|-5.26
|28.99
|-23.67
Ruchira Papers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012HP1980PLC004336 and registration number is 004336. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paper and paper products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 612.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ruchira Papers Ltd. is ₹448.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ruchira Papers Ltd. is 5.76 and PB ratio of Ruchira Papers Ltd. is 1.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ruchira Papers Ltd. is ₹150.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ruchira Papers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ruchira Papers Ltd. is ₹148.00 and 52-week low of Ruchira Papers Ltd. is ₹91.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.