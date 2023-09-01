Follow Us

Ruchira Papers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RUCHIRA PAPERS LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹150.15 Closed
5.788.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ruchira Papers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹142.20₹152.00
₹150.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹91.15₹148.00
₹150.15
Open Price
₹142.20
Prev. Close
₹141.95
Volume
13,38,225

Ruchira Papers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1153.7
  • R2157.75
  • R3163.5
  • Pivot
    147.95
  • S1143.9
  • S2138.15
  • S3134.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5123.47140.4
  • 10124.15136.94
  • 20122.66130.54
  • 50124.34121.81
  • 100113.13117.4
  • 200100.38114.55

Ruchira Papers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.0233.2333.7038.719.42183.5518.40
-0.868.2711.80-4.90-13.42286.44124.62
0.3626.6016.9927.70-1.43220.2769.06
3.9718.9915.0228.2111.10114.7645.93
0.385.181.526.06-8.64111.64-6.78
-1.3520.0914.7423.560.66111.35-14.81
-11.84-0.4525.3156.1588.78295.80321.01
-2.4317.8216.1012.4012.4910.1780.87
-2.7612.9315.9831.4247.09171.908.58
-0.826.1310.9313.21-25.6081.37-12.89
6.2820.6222.4455.29-7.6266.91-27.29
0.2716.0033.6926.0910.56266.0268.30
-2.9911.0916.1325.108.85237.5084.79
6.7614.774.6856.6472.74190.6233.63
-3.0021.2317.1826.441.21114.3212.96
-2.974.82-0.765.67-23.24-10.92-50.10
6.6618.67-9.7024.38180.07717.35497.76
2.6014.7322.5724.37-21.69-28.59-74.57
13.3330.7730.77-22.73-29.17-32.00-92.13
-2.0910.193.5317.76-5.2628.99-23.67

Ruchira Papers Ltd. Share Holdings

Ruchira Papers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Ruchira Papers Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    21-Aug, 2023 | 11:06 AM

About Ruchira Papers Ltd.

Ruchira Papers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012HP1980PLC004336 and registration number is 004336. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paper and paper products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 612.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Subhash Chander Garg
    Co-Chairman & WholeTime Director
  • Mr. Jatinder Singh
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Umesh Chander Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dalbir Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surinder Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Swatantar Kumar Dewan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vipin Gupta
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Avtar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Suhasini Yadav
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ruchira Papers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ruchira Papers Ltd.?

The market cap of Ruchira Papers Ltd. is ₹448.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ruchira Papers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ruchira Papers Ltd. is 5.76 and PB ratio of Ruchira Papers Ltd. is 1.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ruchira Papers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ruchira Papers Ltd. is ₹150.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ruchira Papers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ruchira Papers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ruchira Papers Ltd. is ₹148.00 and 52-week low of Ruchira Papers Ltd. is ₹91.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

