What is the share price of Ruchira Papers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ruchira Papers is ₹111.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Ruchira Papers? The Ruchira Papers is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ruchira Papers? The market cap of Ruchira Papers is ₹332.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ruchira Papers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ruchira Papers are ₹112.00 and ₹109.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ruchira Papers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ruchira Papers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ruchira Papers is ₹173.00 and 52-week low of Ruchira Papers is ₹95.50 as on .

How has the Ruchira Papers performed historically in terms of returns? The Ruchira Papers has shown returns of -0.04% over the past day, 5.85% for the past month, -11.35% over 3 months, -16.47% over 1 year, -0.66% across 3 years, and 5.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ruchira Papers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ruchira Papers are 7.53 and 0.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global