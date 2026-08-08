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Ruchira Papers Share Price

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BSE

RUCHIRA PAPERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Paper

Here's the live share price of Ruchira Papers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹111.35 Closed
-0.04₹ -0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ruchira Papers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹109.00₹112.00
₹111.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.50₹173.00
₹111.35
Open Price
₹109.00
Prev. Close
₹111.40
Volume
1,720

Source: Dion Global

Ruchira Papers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper		3.677.44-4.3720.3550.6615.976.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ruchira Papers has declined 16.47% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Ruchira Papers has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Ruchira Papers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ruchira Papers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5108.4109.05
10107.89108.37
20105.98107.92
50110.26109.4
100110.91111.77
200116.34116.23

Source: Dion Global

Ruchira Papers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ruchira Papers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.03%, FII holding fell to 0.86%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ruchira Papers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:40 PM IST ISTRuchira Papers - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter
Jul 31, 2026, 05:42 AM IST ISTRuchira Papers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 15, 2026, 05:25 PM IST ISTRuchira Papers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 08:24 PM IST ISTRuchira Papers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jun 02, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTRuchira Papers - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regulation

Source: Dion Global

About Ruchira Papers

Ruchira Papers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012HP1980PLC004336 and registration number is 004336. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paper and paper products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 648.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Subhash Chander Garg
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Jatinder Singh
    Co-Chairman & WholeTime Director
  • Mr. Umesh Chander Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vipin Gupta
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Ruchica Garg Kumar
    Director - Marketing
  • Mr. Deepan Garg
    Director - Technical
  • Mr. Daljeet Singh Mandhan
    Director - Commercial
  • Mr. Kapil Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjit Singh Sidhu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar Agarwa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohanjit Singh Pooni
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shalini Yadav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tilak Raj Vanaik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamal SharmaKamal Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ruchira Papers Share Price

What is the share price of Ruchira Papers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ruchira Papers is ₹111.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ruchira Papers?

The Ruchira Papers is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ruchira Papers?

The market cap of Ruchira Papers is ₹332.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ruchira Papers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ruchira Papers are ₹112.00 and ₹109.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ruchira Papers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ruchira Papers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ruchira Papers is ₹173.00 and 52-week low of Ruchira Papers is ₹95.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ruchira Papers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ruchira Papers has shown returns of -0.04% over the past day, 5.85% for the past month, -11.35% over 3 months, -16.47% over 1 year, -0.66% across 3 years, and 5.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ruchira Papers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ruchira Papers are 7.53 and 0.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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