Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.34
|-2.35
|5.81
|5.22
|-7.18
|88.17
|-5.55
|-0.90
|8.27
|11.81
|-4.91
|-13.48
|286.65
|124.69
|0.33
|26.52
|16.88
|27.81
|-1.43
|219.31
|69.39
|4.15
|19.25
|15.21
|28.45
|11.15
|114.55
|47.20
|0.28
|5.09
|1.26
|5.95
|-8.72
|112.05
|-6.78
|-1.37
|20.24
|14.83
|23.95
|0.66
|110.74
|-14.72
|-10.56
|0.53
|26.26
|57.98
|91.18
|295.10
|173.92
|-2.39
|17.94
|16.15
|12.31
|12.50
|10.50
|104.80
|-2.82
|13.00
|15.81
|31.49
|47.34
|171.21
|8.60
|-0.49
|6.65
|10.99
|12.83
|-25.85
|83.82
|-47.07
|1.79
|44.94
|77.18
|86.57
|59.59
|392.14
|183.44
|6.81
|21.24
|22.75
|54.92
|-7.25
|67.62
|-26.82
|0.11
|15.69
|33.52
|25.95
|11.06
|268.75
|68.57
|-2.52
|11.31
|16.69
|25.24
|9.14
|236.30
|86.35
|8.53
|33.81
|34.28
|38.73
|9.82
|185.02
|18.61
|-3.06
|21.40
|17.24
|26.09
|1.24
|114.43
|12.81
|-0.29
|7.13
|-3.15
|44.74
|60.53
|169.11
|24.12
|-4.13
|0.13
|8.01
|-5.18
|-11.54
|78.95
|0.13
|-1.87
|6.05
|0.38
|7.00
|-22.42
|-9.00
|-50.09
|5.62
|15.67
|-8.88
|24.42
|178.36
|751.06
|493.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010GJ1995PLC025135 and registration number is 025135. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 418.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd. is ₹151.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd. is 13.46 and PB ratio of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd. is 0.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd. is ₹283.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd. is ₹328.60 and 52-week low of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd. is ₹235.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.