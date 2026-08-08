What is the share price of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper is ₹295.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper? The Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper? The market cap of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper is ₹263.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper are ₹295.45 and ₹295.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper is ₹348.00 and 52-week low of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper is ₹196.10 as on .

How has the Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper performed historically in terms of returns? The Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper has shown returns of 1.88% over the past day, 7.44% for the past month, -4.37% over 3 months, 50.66% over 1 year, 15.97% across 3 years, and 6.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper are 8.78 and 0.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global