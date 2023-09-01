Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHREE AJIT PULP & PAPER LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹283.10 Closed
0.431.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹278.00₹283.10
₹283.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹235.00₹328.60
₹283.10
Open Price
₹278.00
Prev. Close
₹281.90
Volume
2,825

Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1284.8
  • R2286.5
  • R3289.9
  • Pivot
    281.4
  • S1279.7
  • S2276.3
  • S3274.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5294.37281.57
  • 10288.82281.99
  • 20290.01282.07
  • 50295.47278.83
  • 100295.29276.05
  • 200319.36278.5

Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.34-2.355.815.22-7.1888.17-5.55
-0.908.2711.81-4.91-13.48286.65124.69
0.3326.5216.8827.81-1.43219.3169.39
4.1519.2515.2128.4511.15114.5547.20
0.285.091.265.95-8.72112.05-6.78
-1.3720.2414.8323.950.66110.74-14.72
-10.560.5326.2657.9891.18295.10173.92
-2.3917.9416.1512.3112.5010.50104.80
-2.8213.0015.8131.4947.34171.218.60
-0.496.6510.9912.83-25.8583.82-47.07
1.7944.9477.1886.5759.59392.14183.44
6.8121.2422.7554.92-7.2567.62-26.82
0.1115.6933.5225.9511.06268.7568.57
-2.5211.3116.6925.249.14236.3086.35
8.5333.8134.2838.739.82185.0218.61
-3.0621.4017.2426.091.24114.4312.81
-0.297.13-3.1544.7460.53169.1124.12
-4.130.138.01-5.18-11.5478.950.13
-1.876.050.387.00-22.42-9.00-50.09
5.6215.67-8.8824.42178.36751.06493.47

Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd. Share Holdings

Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd.

Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010GJ1995PLC025135 and registration number is 025135. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 418.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gautam D Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Bela G Shah
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Yogesh V Kabaria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Darshak B Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nawal Kishor D Modi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Goutam Majumder
    Executive Director -Technical

FAQs on Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd.?

The market cap of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd. is ₹151.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd. is 13.46 and PB ratio of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd. is 0.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd. is ₹283.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd. is ₹328.60 and 52-week low of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd. is ₹235.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data