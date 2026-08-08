Here's the live share price of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper
|3.67
|7.44
|-4.37
|20.35
|50.66
|15.97
|6.47
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper has gained 50.66% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|292.35
|290.04
|10
|299.38
|292.26
|20
|291.38
|291.47
|50
|288.29
|287.13
|100
|279.22
|279.07
|200
|263.07
|264.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Shree Ajit Pulp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:49 PM IST IST
|Shree Ajit Pulp - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2
|Jul 24, 2026, 07:30 PM IST IST
|Shree Ajit Pulp - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Shree Ajit Pulp - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Shree Ajit Pulp - Audited Financial Result 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010GJ1995PLC025135 and registration number is 025135. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 700.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper is ₹295.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper is ₹263.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper are ₹295.45 and ₹295.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper is ₹348.00 and 52-week low of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper is ₹196.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper has shown returns of 1.88% over the past day, 7.44% for the past month, -4.37% over 3 months, 50.66% over 1 year, 15.97% across 3 years, and 6.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper are 8.78 and 0.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global