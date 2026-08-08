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Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Share Price

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BSE

SHREE AJIT PULP & PAPER

Smallcap | BSE
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Paper

Here's the live share price of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹295.45 Closed
1.88₹ 5.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹295.45₹295.45
₹295.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹196.10₹348.00
₹295.45
Open Price
₹295.45
Prev. Close
₹290.00
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper		3.677.44-4.3720.3550.6615.976.47
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper has gained 50.66% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5292.35290.04
10299.38292.26
20291.38291.47
50288.29287.13
100279.22279.07
200263.07264.46

Source: Dion Global

Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTShree Ajit Pulp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 05, 2026, 06:49 PM IST ISTShree Ajit Pulp - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2
Jul 24, 2026, 07:30 PM IST ISTShree Ajit Pulp - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2
Jul 14, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTShree Ajit Pulp - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTShree Ajit Pulp - Audited Financial Result 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper

Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010GJ1995PLC025135 and registration number is 025135. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 700.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gautam D Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Bela G Shah
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Goutam Majumder
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Yogesh V Kabaria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surekh R Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Reema Kalani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Share Price

What is the share price of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper is ₹295.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper?

The Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper?

The market cap of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper is ₹263.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper are ₹295.45 and ₹295.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper is ₹348.00 and 52-week low of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper is ₹196.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper has shown returns of 1.88% over the past day, 7.44% for the past month, -4.37% over 3 months, 50.66% over 1 year, 15.97% across 3 years, and 6.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper are 8.78 and 0.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper News

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