Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of paper companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on paper stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Kuantum Papers
|86.38
|4.93
|6.05
|37.09
|Navneet Education
|134.85
|6.95
|5.43
|17.60
|West Coast Paper Mills
|600.85
|7.45
|1.26
|4.41
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|252.80
|2.20
|0.88
|12.69
|TCPL Packaging
|3130.95
|23.30
|0.75
|0.03
|DOMS Industries
|2260.65
|9.45
|0.42
|23.54
|Jagran Prakashan
|63.12
|0.23
|0.37
|13.90
|DB Corp
|210.95
|0.05
|0.02
|7.24
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|156.90
|-0.10
|-0.06
|6.23
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|1385.00
|-5.25
|-0.38
|4.66
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Pakka
|71.57
|-0.44
|-0.61
|1.59
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|230.50
|-1.60
|-0.69
|2.15
|Satia Industries
|63.09
|-0.66
|-1.04
|0.42
|JK Paper
|386.00
|-4.50
|-1.15
|11.55
|Andhra Paper
|59.90
|-0.85
|-1.40
|51.65
|Orient Paper & Industries
|18.51
|-0.31
|-1.65
|61.65
|Repro India
|371.00
|-10.45
|-2.74
|2.14
|Kokuyo Camlin
|84.85
|-5.03
|-5.60
|23.10
The top gainers among the Paper sector stocks today are Kuantum Papers (up 6.05%) and Navneet Education (up 5.43%). On the other hand, the top losers include Kokuyo Camlin (down 5.60%) and Repro India (down 2.74%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Paper sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund
|3.92
|DOMS Industries
|-2.58
|SBI Childrens Fund - Investment Plan
|3.45
|DOMS Industries
|21.52
|Tata India Consumer Fund
|2.56
|DOMS Industries
|10.32
|Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund
|2.37
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|17.58