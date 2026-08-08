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List of Paper Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of paper companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on paper stocks here.

Paper Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Kuantum Papers		86.384.936.0537.09
Navneet Education		134.856.955.4317.60
West Coast Paper Mills		600.857.451.264.41
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		252.802.200.8812.69
TCPL Packaging		3130.9523.300.750.03
DOMS Industries		2260.659.450.4223.54
Jagran Prakashan		63.120.230.3713.90
DB Corp		210.950.050.027.24
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		156.90-0.10-0.066.23
Aditya Birla Real Estate		1385.00-5.25-0.384.66
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Pakka		71.57-0.44-0.611.59
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		230.50-1.60-0.692.15
Satia Industries		63.09-0.66-1.040.42
JK Paper		386.00-4.50-1.1511.55
Andhra Paper		59.90-0.85-1.4051.65
Orient Paper & Industries		18.51-0.31-1.6561.65
Repro India		371.00-10.45-2.742.14
Kokuyo Camlin		84.85-5.03-5.6023.10
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Paper sector stocks today are Kuantum Papers (up 6.05%) and Navneet Education (up 5.43%). On the other hand, the top losers include Kokuyo Camlin (down 5.60%) and Repro India (down 2.74%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Paper sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Paper Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund3.92DOMS Industries-2.58
SBI Childrens Fund - Investment Plan3.45DOMS Industries21.52
Tata India Consumer Fund2.56DOMS Industries10.32
Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund2.37Aditya Birla Real Estate17.58

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