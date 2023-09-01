Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21098UP2012PLC048300 and registration number is 048300. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of packing paper. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 439.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. is ₹484.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. is -34.4 and PB ratio of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. is 1.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. is ₹18.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. is ₹21.80 and 52-week low of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. is ₹12.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.