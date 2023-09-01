What is the Market Cap of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd.? The market cap of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. is ₹484.68 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd.? P/E ratio of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. is -34.4 and PB ratio of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. is 1.08 as on .

What is the share price of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. is ₹18.85 as on .