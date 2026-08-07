Here's the live share price of Genus Paper & Boards along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper
|3.67
|7.44
|-4.37
|20.35
|50.66
|15.97
|6.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Genus Paper & Boards has declined 30.70% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Genus Paper & Boards has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.25
|12.42
|10
|12.17
|12.27
|20
|11.83
|12.12
|50
|12.11
|12.16
|100
|12.25
|12.43
|200
|13.03
|13.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Genus Paper & Boards remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 49.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Genus Paper & Boards - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Genus Paper & Boards - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|Genus Paper & Boards - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 26, 2026, 06:42 PM IST IST
|Genus Paper & Boards - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 18, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Genus Paper & Boards - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21098UP2012PLC048300 and registration number is 048300. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of packing paper. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 939.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genus Paper & Boards is ₹12.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Genus Paper & Boards is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Genus Paper & Boards is ₹319.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Genus Paper & Boards are ₹13.09 and ₹12.29.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Genus Paper & Boards stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Genus Paper & Boards is ₹20.40 and 52-week low of Genus Paper & Boards is ₹8.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Genus Paper & Boards has shown returns of -0.32% over the past day, 4.63% for the past month, -6.11% over 3 months, -30.7% over 1 year, -7.39% across 3 years, and 2.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Genus Paper & Boards are 33.93 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global