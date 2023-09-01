Follow Us

GENUS PAPER & BOARDS LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹18.85 Closed
0.530.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.70₹19.20
₹18.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.15₹21.80
₹18.85
Open Price
₹18.90
Prev. Close
₹18.75
Volume
6,29,740

Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.07
  • R219.38
  • R319.57
  • Pivot
    18.88
  • S118.57
  • S218.38
  • S318.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.1418.82
  • 1017.2518.75
  • 2016.4618.26
  • 5016.5817.09
  • 10016.5116.29
  • 20016.2315.94

Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.2716.0033.6926.0910.56266.0268.30
-0.868.2711.80-4.90-13.42286.44124.62
0.3626.6016.9927.70-1.43220.2769.06
3.9718.9915.0228.2111.10114.7645.93
0.385.181.526.06-8.64111.64-6.78
-1.3520.0914.7423.560.66111.35-14.81
-11.84-0.4525.3156.1588.78295.80321.01
-2.4317.8216.1012.4012.4910.1780.87
-2.7612.9315.9831.4247.09171.908.58
-0.826.1310.9313.21-25.6081.37-12.89
6.2820.6222.4455.29-7.6266.91-27.29
-2.9911.0916.1325.108.85237.5084.79
8.0233.2333.7038.719.42183.5518.40
6.7614.774.6856.6472.74190.6233.63
-3.0021.2317.1826.441.21114.3212.96
-2.974.82-0.765.67-23.24-10.92-50.10
6.6618.67-9.7024.38180.07717.35497.76
2.6014.7322.5724.37-21.69-28.59-74.57
13.3330.7730.77-22.73-29.17-32.00-92.13
-2.0910.193.5317.76-5.2628.99-23.67

Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. Share Holdings

Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Genus Paper & Boards Ltd.

Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21098UP2012PLC048300 and registration number is 048300. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of packing paper. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 439.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ishwar Chand Agarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Kailash Chandra Agarwal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Himanshu Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Surya Prakash Sinha
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Akhilesh Maheshwari
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Narain Tandon
    Director
  • Mr. Dharam Chand Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Udit Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Aggarwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Anu Sharma
    Director

FAQs on Genus Paper & Boards Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd.?

The market cap of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. is ₹484.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. is -34.4 and PB ratio of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. is 1.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. is ₹18.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. is ₹21.80 and 52-week low of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. is ₹12.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

