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Genus Paper & Boards Share Price

NSE
BSE

GENUS PAPER & BOARDS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Genus Paper & Boards along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.44 Closed
-0.32₹ -0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Genus Paper & Boards Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.29₹13.09
₹12.44
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.65₹20.40
₹12.44
Open Price
₹13.09
Prev. Close
₹12.48
Volume
1,615

Source: Dion Global

Genus Paper & Boards Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper		3.677.44-4.3720.3550.6615.976.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Genus Paper & Boards has declined 30.70% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Genus Paper & Boards has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Genus Paper & Boards Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Genus Paper & Boards Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.2512.42
1012.1712.27
2011.8312.12
5012.1112.16
10012.2512.43
20013.0313.45

Source: Dion Global

Genus Paper & Boards Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Genus Paper & Boards remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 49.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Genus Paper & Boards Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTGenus Paper & Boards - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter
Jul 10, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTGenus Paper & Boards - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTGenus Paper & Boards - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 26, 2026, 06:42 PM IST ISTGenus Paper & Boards - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 18, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTGenus Paper & Boards - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About Genus Paper & Boards

Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21098UP2012PLC048300 and registration number is 048300. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of packing paper. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 939.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ishwar Chand Agarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Kailash Chandra Agarwal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Surya Prakash Sinha
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Narain Tandon
    Director
  • Mrs. Anu Sharma
    Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Srivastava
    Director
  • Mr. Nishant Chandra Agarwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Meghna Kapoor
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Agarwal
    Additional Executive Director

FAQs on Genus Paper & Boards Share Price

What is the share price of Genus Paper & Boards?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genus Paper & Boards is ₹12.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Genus Paper & Boards?

The Genus Paper & Boards is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Genus Paper & Boards?

The market cap of Genus Paper & Boards is ₹319.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Genus Paper & Boards?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Genus Paper & Boards are ₹13.09 and ₹12.29.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Genus Paper & Boards?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Genus Paper & Boards stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Genus Paper & Boards is ₹20.40 and 52-week low of Genus Paper & Boards is ₹8.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Genus Paper & Boards performed historically in terms of returns?

The Genus Paper & Boards has shown returns of -0.32% over the past day, 4.63% for the past month, -6.11% over 3 months, -30.7% over 1 year, -7.39% across 3 years, and 2.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Genus Paper & Boards?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Genus Paper & Boards are 33.93 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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