What is the share price of Genus Paper & Boards? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genus Paper & Boards is ₹12.44 as on .

What kind of stock is Genus Paper & Boards? The Genus Paper & Boards is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Genus Paper & Boards? The market cap of Genus Paper & Boards is ₹319.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Genus Paper & Boards? Today’s highest and lowest price of Genus Paper & Boards are ₹13.09 and ₹12.29.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Genus Paper & Boards? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Genus Paper & Boards stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Genus Paper & Boards is ₹20.40 and 52-week low of Genus Paper & Boards is ₹8.65 as on .

How has the Genus Paper & Boards performed historically in terms of returns? The Genus Paper & Boards has shown returns of -0.32% over the past day, 4.63% for the past month, -6.11% over 3 months, -30.7% over 1 year, -7.39% across 3 years, and 2.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Genus Paper & Boards? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Genus Paper & Boards are 33.93 and 0.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global