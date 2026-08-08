Data Source: Dion Global

Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The largest company, by revenues, is Reliance Industries, which operates in the Petroleum sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 10,57,219.00 cr.



Reliance Industries has a market capitalisation of Rs 18,01,925.19 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Reliance Industries’s share price declined 4.26%.



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Largest Company by Market Capitalisation

The largest company by market cap is Reliance Industries. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 18,01,925.19 cr. Over the last 12 months, Reliance Industries’s share price declined 4.26%.