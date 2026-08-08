Track all Ambani Group companies, from Reliance Industries to Jio Financial Services, in one dashboard.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Reliance Industries
|1,331.55
|18,01,925.19
|8.93
|9.17
|0.41
|6.33
|6.59
|24.11
|1.99
|10.72
|Jio Financial Services
|257.40
|1,69,964.87
|1.16
|1.64
|0.16
|338.63
|266.02
|82.26
|1.27
|68.79
|Alok Industries
|11.99
|5,953.32
|0.00
|-3.88
|-1.05
|-18.80
|NM
|NM
|NM
|306.20
|Just Dial
|682.00
|5,800.34
|9.02
|11.19
|0.00
|15.60
|19.22
|15.98
|1.44
|13.03
|Network18 Media & Investments
|29.54
|4,555.07
|3.09
|-1.16
|0.63
|-30.15
|-25.81
|NM
|0.93
|103.16
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|10.94
|1,936.49
|1.84
|2.37
|0.00
|4.97
|3.91
|25.56
|0.43
|3.33
|Den Networks
|27.38
|1,306.64
|4.37
|5.42
|0.00
|-4.84
|-11.95
|8.82
|0.35
|NM
|Reliance Industrial InfraStructure
|755.10
|1,140.20
|2.61
|2.85
|0.00
|-12.61
|8.69
|94.00
|2.41
|60.93
The largest company, by revenues, is Reliance Industries, which operates in the Petroleum sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 10,57,219.00 cr.
Reliance Industries has a market capitalisation of Rs 18,01,925.19 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Reliance Industries’s share price declined 4.26%.
Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of Reliance Industries.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all petroleum stocks here.
Largest Company by Market Capitalisation
The largest company by market cap is Reliance Industries. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 18,01,925.19 cr. Over the last 12 months, Reliance Industries’s share price declined 4.26%.
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Get a consolidated view of the Ambani Group’s listed entities, helping you evaluate its diverse operations in energy, telecom, and retail.
Reliance operates across oil-to-chemicals, digital services, and retail.
Reliance Jio transformed India’s telecom sector with affordable data and nationwide coverage.
The group’s telecom and retail businesses offer high-growth, consumer-facing businesses, complementing traditional energy revenues.
Investments in renewable energy and hydrogen signal the group’s clean energy ambitions.
Large capex programmes, partnerships, and planned joint ventures influence growth and investor returns for the Ambani group.
Use this page to track retail expansion, energy project updates, and how each Ambani-listed stock responds to sector developments
Refining margins, retail store expansion, telecom subscriber growth, and renewable energy project timelines are key performance drivers for the Ambani group.
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is the flagship listed company. It is home to activities across energy, petrochemicals, retail, and digital initiatives.
Ambani Group companies cover oil-to-chemicals, telecom, digital services, retail, and emerging renewable energy ventures.
Source: Dion Global