What is the share price of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Industrial InfraStructure is ₹755.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Reliance Industrial InfraStructure? The Reliance Industrial InfraStructure is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure? The market cap of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure is ₹1,140.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure are ₹767.05 and ₹755.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Industrial InfraStructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure is ₹964.50 and 52-week low of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure is ₹620.50 as on .

How has the Reliance Industrial InfraStructure performed historically in terms of returns? The Reliance Industrial InfraStructure has shown returns of -0.88% over the past day, -6.67% for the past month, -6.47% over 3 months, -11.25% over 1 year, -8.57% across 3 years, and 2.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure are 94.00 and 2.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global