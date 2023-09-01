Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.21
|-0.28
|10.14
|20.36
|-4.40
|151.56
|114.79
|10.88
|9.59
|33.87
|52.43
|70.06
|108.97
|127.80
|7.31
|-10.39
|31.47
|106.94
|201.62
|882.34
|331.89
|11.71
|13.41
|41.44
|41.44
|41.44
|41.44
|41.44
|-1.72
|-1.04
|76.54
|-0.31
|65.01
|233.86
|-8.27
|3.88
|11.38
|45.92
|66.40
|65.95
|279.38
|55.49
|-9.05
|30.94
|29.02
|21.14
|25.26
|418.41
|425.58
|0.32
|-1.06
|21.45
|26.82
|-7.61
|1,368.02
|835.19
|-1.96
|-3.93
|20.60
|-14.15
|-47.84
|138.33
|170.54
|4.32
|25.92
|26.27
|46.08
|58.51
|98.93
|52.04
|-6.26
|16.93
|34.35
|-6.60
|126.51
|108.39
|86.06
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60300MH1988PLC049019 and registration number is 049019. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of T ransport via pipeline. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Ltd. is ₹1,527.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Ltd. is 91.98 and PB ratio of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Ltd. is 3.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Ltd. is ₹1,11.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Ltd. is ₹1,257.00 and 52-week low of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Ltd. is ₹723.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.