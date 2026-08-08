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Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

RELIANCE INDUSTRIAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Mukesh Ambani Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Theme
Renewable Energy
Index
BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹755.10 Closed
-0.88₹ -6.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹755.10₹767.05
₹755.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹620.50₹964.50
₹755.10
Open Price
₹758.20
Prev. Close
₹761.80
Volume
3,061

Source: Dion Global

Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Reliance Industrial InfraStructure		1.80-6.67-6.47-4.19-11.25-8.572.28
Rites		9.43-0.512.472.49-6.650.7511.50
Power Mech Projects		0.53-0.590.2417.28-18.597.1743.61
K P Energy		-1.30-5.92-25.71-4.93-34.0533.1384.81
SEPC		4.57-7.49-24.17-36.75-46.21-22.414.33
Om Infra		-2.79-3.18-12.84-9.30-24.2112.9321.46
Zodiac Energy		-0.97-6.27-22.20-6.00-42.4725.9550.81
Sharika Enterprises		3.14-3.4244.0447.518.1841.5510.91
H.M. Electro Mech		14.7912.7213.6513.14-18.20-10.56-6.48
Filtra Consultants & Engineers		-0.832.658.33-11.35-10.6919.6637.28
DRA Consultants		-7.840.35-12.5217.59-28.99-12.012.61
Otco International		1.5828.750.9837.8839.1926.739.31
Tarini International		16.83-5.95-3.06-6.97-31.737.01-15.65

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Reliance Industrial InfraStructure has declined 11.25% compared to peers like Rites (-6.65%), Power Mech Projects (-18.59%), K P Energy (-34.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Reliance Industrial InfraStructure has underperformed peers relative to Rites (11.50%) and Power Mech Projects (43.61%).

Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5736.07744.12
10740.18746.04
20763.97758.01
50785.35771.82
100758.47773.23
200783.06794.93

Source: Dion Global

Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Reliance Industrial InfraStructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.65%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTReliance Indl.Infra. - Results - Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTReliance Indl.Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 15, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTReliance Indl.Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome
Jul 08, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTReliance Indl.Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Standalone And Consolidated Un-Audited
Jun 25, 2026, 01:23 AM IST ISTReliance Indl.Infra. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Reliance Industrial InfraStructure

Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60300MH1988PLC049019 and registration number is 049019. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized construction activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh K Kamdar
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Vipin Chandra Sati
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Achuthan Siddharth
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Riddhi Bhimani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Dutt
    Independent Director

FAQs on Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Share Price

What is the share price of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Industrial InfraStructure is ₹755.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Reliance Industrial InfraStructure?

The Reliance Industrial InfraStructure is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure?

The market cap of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure is ₹1,140.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure are ₹767.05 and ₹755.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Industrial InfraStructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure is ₹964.50 and 52-week low of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure is ₹620.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Reliance Industrial InfraStructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Reliance Industrial InfraStructure has shown returns of -0.88% over the past day, -6.67% for the past month, -6.47% over 3 months, -11.25% over 1 year, -8.57% across 3 years, and 2.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure are 94.00 and 2.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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