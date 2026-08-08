Here's the live share price of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Reliance Industrial InfraStructure
|1.80
|-6.67
|-6.47
|-4.19
|-11.25
|-8.57
|2.28
|Rites
|9.43
|-0.51
|2.47
|2.49
|-6.65
|0.75
|11.50
|Power Mech Projects
|0.53
|-0.59
|0.24
|17.28
|-18.59
|7.17
|43.61
|K P Energy
|-1.30
|-5.92
|-25.71
|-4.93
|-34.05
|33.13
|84.81
|SEPC
|4.57
|-7.49
|-24.17
|-36.75
|-46.21
|-22.41
|4.33
|Om Infra
|-2.79
|-3.18
|-12.84
|-9.30
|-24.21
|12.93
|21.46
|Zodiac Energy
|-0.97
|-6.27
|-22.20
|-6.00
|-42.47
|25.95
|50.81
|Sharika Enterprises
|3.14
|-3.42
|44.04
|47.51
|8.18
|41.55
|10.91
|H.M. Electro Mech
|14.79
|12.72
|13.65
|13.14
|-18.20
|-10.56
|-6.48
|Filtra Consultants & Engineers
|-0.83
|2.65
|8.33
|-11.35
|-10.69
|19.66
|37.28
|DRA Consultants
|-7.84
|0.35
|-12.52
|17.59
|-28.99
|-12.01
|2.61
|Otco International
|1.58
|28.75
|0.98
|37.88
|39.19
|26.73
|9.31
|Tarini International
|16.83
|-5.95
|-3.06
|-6.97
|-31.73
|7.01
|-15.65
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Reliance Industrial InfraStructure has declined 11.25% compared to peers like Rites (-6.65%), Power Mech Projects (-18.59%), K P Energy (-34.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Reliance Industrial InfraStructure has underperformed peers relative to Rites (11.50%) and Power Mech Projects (43.61%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|736.07
|744.12
|10
|740.18
|746.04
|20
|763.97
|758.01
|50
|785.35
|771.82
|100
|758.47
|773.23
|200
|783.06
|794.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Reliance Industrial InfraStructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.65%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Reliance Indl.Infra. - Results - Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Reliance Indl.Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Reliance Indl.Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Reliance Indl.Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Standalone And Consolidated Un-Audited
|Jun 25, 2026, 01:23 AM IST IST
|Reliance Indl.Infra. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60300MH1988PLC049019 and registration number is 049019. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized construction activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Industrial InfraStructure is ₹755.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Reliance Industrial InfraStructure is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure is ₹1,140.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure are ₹767.05 and ₹755.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Industrial InfraStructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure is ₹964.50 and 52-week low of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure is ₹620.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Reliance Industrial InfraStructure has shown returns of -0.88% over the past day, -6.67% for the past month, -6.47% over 3 months, -11.25% over 1 year, -8.57% across 3 years, and 2.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure are 94.00 and 2.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.
Source: Dion Global