RELIANCE INDUSTRIAL INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Project Consultancy/Turnkey | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,011.65 Closed
-0.55-5.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,008.00₹1,029.65
₹1,011.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹723.05₹1,257.00
₹1,011.65
Open Price
₹1,018.90
Prev. Close
₹1,017.25
Volume
2,37,607

Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,024.27
  • R21,037.28
  • R31,044.92
  • Pivot
    1,016.63
  • S11,003.62
  • S2995.98
  • S3982.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,126.841,012.63
  • 101,137.941,012.42
  • 201,115.41,004.78
  • 501,106.99979.62
  • 1001,020.97952.27
  • 200948.72935.73

Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.21-0.2810.1420.36-4.40151.56114.79
10.889.5933.8752.4370.06108.97127.80
7.31-10.3931.47106.94201.62882.34331.89
11.7113.4141.4441.4441.4441.4441.44
-1.72-1.0476.54-0.3165.01233.86-8.27
3.8811.3845.9266.4065.95279.3855.49
-9.0530.9429.0221.1425.26418.41425.58
0.32-1.0621.4526.82-7.611,368.02835.19
-1.96-3.9320.60-14.15-47.84138.33170.54
4.3225.9226.2746.0858.5198.9352.04
-6.2616.9334.35-6.60126.51108.3986.06

Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Ltd.

Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60300MH1988PLC049019 and registration number is 049019. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of T ransport via pipeline. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh K Kamdar
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Dilip V Dherai
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandra Raj Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep H Junnarkar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Riddhi Bhimani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A Siddharth
    Independent Director

FAQs on Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Ltd. is ₹1,527.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Ltd. is 91.98 and PB ratio of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Ltd. is 3.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Ltd. is ₹1,11.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Ltd. is ₹1,257.00 and 52-week low of Reliance Industrial InfraStructure Ltd. is ₹723.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

