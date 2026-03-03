Here's the live share price of Vraj Iron & Steel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vraj Iron & Steel has declined 13.72% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -19.37%.
Vraj Iron & Steel’s current P/E of 15.03x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|-4.48
|-3.10
|-9.40
|-20.91
|-19.56
|-21.80
|-13.72
|JSW Steel
|1.10
|3.19
|10.52
|18.27
|29.90
|22.92
|24.27
|Tata Steel
|0.84
|9.30
|26.36
|25.69
|52.27
|25.40
|22.11
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|3.28
|7.22
|25.33
|27.55
|55.55
|23.55
|16.10
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|1.10
|-1.26
|4.45
|-9.98
|19.64
|44.82
|17.46
|NMDC Steel
|3.23
|-4.15
|-3.99
|-7.25
|16.05
|1.44
|4.68
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|-6.18
|-0.54
|-10.25
|-29.96
|-3.83
|37.81
|112.61
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|-5.30
|-0.60
|-2.72
|-10.15
|-11.86
|26.97
|41.86
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|2.39
|1.16
|-2.52
|-12.10
|18.61
|21.18
|29.03
|Bansal Wire Industries
|-4.79
|-7.71
|-19.95
|-30.68
|-22.85
|-9.97
|-6.11
|Prakash Industries
|-4.81
|5.93
|-3.61
|-21.56
|-6.70
|32.44
|16.27
|Steel Exchange India
|4.55
|0.25
|-7.36
|-11.34
|-2.66
|-20.83
|8.84
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|-7.94
|-4.82
|-3.82
|1.27
|12.24
|3.08
|1.84
|Beekay Steel Industries
|-4.43
|-9.17
|-3.57
|-19.31
|-12.61
|0.14
|5.36
|Manaksia Steels
|-7.34
|-11.04
|-12.38
|-5.24
|20.40
|9.92
|20.91
|Aerpace Industries
|-9.86
|-10.34
|21.90
|-4.27
|14.65
|157.46
|60.90
|Supershakti Metaliks
|-5.33
|-14.82
|-26.30
|-34.16
|-21.98
|-18.26
|-4.98
|Incredible Industries
|-1.30
|-8.30
|-13.41
|-19.91
|14.27
|18.85
|10.76
|Sharda Ispat
|-3.28
|-6.51
|-15.98
|-41.31
|-43.17
|40.33
|23.92
|Bonlon Industries
|-5.26
|-16.18
|8.02
|1.07
|81.93
|-11.19
|18.86
Over the last one year, Vraj Iron & Steel has declined 19.56% compared to peers like JSW Steel (29.90%), Tata Steel (52.27%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (55.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Vraj Iron & Steel has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (24.27%) and Tata Steel (22.11%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|127.43
|127.04
|10
|128.97
|128.17
|20
|129.66
|128.83
|50
|128.85
|130.06
|100
|133.98
|135.17
|200
|150.13
|149.05
In the latest quarter, Vraj Iron & Steel remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.66%, FII holding fell to 0.22%, and public shareholding unchanged at 21.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 7:08 PM IST
|Vraj Iron & Steel - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015.
|Feb 24, 2026, 9:51 PM IST
|Vraj Iron & Steel - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015.
|Feb 19, 2026, 10:15 PM IST
|Vraj Iron & Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Feb 12, 2026, 11:17 PM IST
|Vraj Iron & Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 12, 2026, 11:03 PM IST
|Vraj Iron & Steel - Submission Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025.
Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27101CT2004PLC016701 and registration number is 016701. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Iron & Steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 475.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vraj Iron & Steel is ₹120.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vraj Iron & Steel is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vraj Iron & Steel is ₹397.44 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vraj Iron & Steel are ₹123.60 and ₹116.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vraj Iron & Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vraj Iron & Steel is ₹193.30 and 52-week low of Vraj Iron & Steel is ₹115.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vraj Iron & Steel has shown returns of -5.64% over the past day, -3.75% for the past month, -10.54% over 3 months, -19.37% over 1 year, -21.8% across 3 years, and -13.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vraj Iron & Steel are 15.03 and 0.96 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.