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Supershakti Metaliks Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUPERSHAKTI METALIKS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Supershakti Metaliks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹250.90 Closed
0.36₹ 0.90
As on Jul 30, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Supershakti Metaliks Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹227.00₹255.95
₹250.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹180.05₹469.90
₹250.90
Open Price
₹227.00
Prev. Close
₹250.00
Volume
900

Source: Dion Global

Supershakti Metaliks Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Supershakti Metaliks		00.3614.05-5.32-22.44-20.53-9.13
JSW Steel		1.813.700.793.9221.2316.7511.59
Tata Steel		-0.95-0.92-13.38-6.9817.7216.535.89
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		4.296.46-5.9211.3443.0023.295.61
Shyam Metalics and Energy		-2.914.4013.5412.393.7735.4418.89
Lloyds Engineering Works		9.0713.1057.8580.0240.6131.09103.21
Vedanta Iron and Steel		9.14-3.6667.3667.3667.3618.7310.85
NMDC Steel		2.001.43-0.684.1522.26-2.636.69
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		7.0617.42-5.1652.5034.5217.2633.63
Technocraft Industries (India)		4.295.747.4517.43-12.3918.8830.48
Bansal Wire Industries		5.84-6.262.1021.05-9.84-1.70-1.03
Prakash Industries		4.420.12-16.09-2.68-30.5212.1610.53
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering		12.9414.8414.9432.2950.1615.128.82
Steel Exchange India		0.27-11.223.9839.981.90-4.566.54
Beekay Steel Industries		-1.34-4.02-7.49-5.21-19.10-11.081.58
Manaksia Steels		21.564.8127.0327.9431.0025.4120.50
Aerpace Industries		-0.476.1428.9823.7742.05120.9055.62
Vraj Iron & Steel		-0.577.58-8.13-9.02-23.89-21.47-13.50
Incredible Industries		0.034.30-0.09-9.68-11.127.671.10
Sharda Ispat		-1.427.55-6.00-11.97-42.3320.5614.73

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Supershakti Metaliks has declined 22.44% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Supershakti Metaliks has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).

Supershakti Metaliks Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Supershakti Metaliks Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5236.78239.95
10227.4232.26
20221.98233.7
50274.61263.43
100308.69304.49
200382.34337.04

Source: Dion Global

Supershakti Metaliks Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Supershakti Metaliks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 12.97%, and public shareholding unchanged at 14.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Supershakti Metaliks Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 07:47 PM IST ISTSupershakti Metaliks - Corporate Action Fixes Record Date On Friday 28Th August, 2026.
Jul 31, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTSupershakti Metaliks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 31, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTSupershakti Metaliks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Jul 31, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTSupershakti Metaliks - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 31St July, 2026
Jul 24, 2026, 02:03 AM IST ISTSupershakti Metaliks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source: Dion Global

About Supershakti Metaliks

Supershakti Metaliks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/2012 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910WB2012PLC189128 and registration number is 189128. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 705.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dilipp Agarwal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rudranarayan Jana
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deepak Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bhawna Khanna
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Tuhinanshu Shekhar Chakrabarty
    Independent Director

FAQs on Supershakti Metaliks Share Price

What is the share price of Supershakti Metaliks?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supershakti Metaliks is ₹250.90 as on Jul 30, 2026.

What kind of stock is Supershakti Metaliks?

The Supershakti Metaliks is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Supershakti Metaliks?

The market cap of Supershakti Metaliks is ₹289.17 Cr as on Jul 30, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Supershakti Metaliks?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Supershakti Metaliks are ₹255.95 and ₹227.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Supershakti Metaliks?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supershakti Metaliks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supershakti Metaliks is ₹469.90 and 52-week low of Supershakti Metaliks is ₹180.05 as on Jul 30, 2026.

How has the Supershakti Metaliks performed historically in terms of returns?

The Supershakti Metaliks has shown returns of 0.36% over the past day, 0.36% for the past month, 14.05% over 3 months, -22.44% over 1 year, -20.53% across 3 years, and -9.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Supershakti Metaliks?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supershakti Metaliks are 33.75 and 0.97 on Jul 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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