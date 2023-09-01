Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Supershakti Metaliks Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUPERSHAKTI METALIKS LTD.

Sector : Steel | Smallcap | BSE
₹575.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 22, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Supershakti Metaliks Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹575.00₹575.00
₹575.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹375.00₹575.00
₹575.00
Open Price
₹575.00
Prev. Close
₹575.00
Volume
0

Supershakti Metaliks Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1575
  • R2575
  • R3575
  • Pivot
    575
  • S1575
  • S2575
  • S3575

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5372.8535.19
  • 10371509.1
  • 20372.4475.45
  • 50389.36430.36
  • 100348.89395.56
  • 200335.85355.33

Supershakti Metaliks Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
09.5216.1647.4443.7582.54178.45
4.29-1.7816.2519.1221.90181.15103.43
8.733.1719.9620.4719.40196.27111.66
13.141.4117.8713.6819.69141.7721.42
8.9021.6429.2763.9681.1081.1081.10
0.6321.3662.0772.9659.6127.4427.44
1.3024.2736.7998.15131.86582.03289.72
1.66-10.7284.20114.29185.055,400.003,225.58
-1.0131.6797.69117.47101.17163.74-20.24
-8.03-20.28-30.90-33.97-26.36186.26274.82
1.2111.6752.9155.2741.56183.0273.90
7.2414.2233.8917.0023.03440.70100.61
0-3.3529.5135.845.94136.3312.20
-4.855.5233.3239.2923.6840.29-58.83
-0.19-14.351.39-5.7095.49348.32121.99
16.7955.7481.51103.4785.24257.8777.68
0.1013.4710.75-48.33-59.2172.2244.19
18.901.93-12.70155.66198.38381.305.93
-3.93-30.99-23.08-7.33-26.4799.645.87
-4.98-9.73-9.73-9.73-45.63-54.46-56.96

Supershakti Metaliks Ltd. Share Holdings

Supershakti Metaliks Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingOthers
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results, Dividend & Others
11 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Supershakti Metaliks Ltd.

Supershakti Metaliks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/2012 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910WB2012PLC189128 and registration number is 189128. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 633.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dilipp Agarwal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sudipto Bhattacharyya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deepak Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bhawna Khanna
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tuhinanshu Shekhar Chakrabarty
    Independent Director

FAQs on Supershakti Metaliks Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Supershakti Metaliks Ltd.?

The market cap of Supershakti Metaliks Ltd. is ₹662.70 Cr as on Aug 22, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Supershakti Metaliks Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Supershakti Metaliks Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Supershakti Metaliks Ltd. is 2.79 as on Aug 22, 2023.

What is the share price of Supershakti Metaliks Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supershakti Metaliks Ltd. is ₹575.00 as on Aug 22, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Supershakti Metaliks Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supershakti Metaliks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supershakti Metaliks Ltd. is ₹575.00 and 52-week low of Supershakti Metaliks Ltd. is ₹375.00 as on Aug 22, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data