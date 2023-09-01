Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|9.52
|16.16
|47.44
|43.75
|82.54
|178.45
|4.29
|-1.78
|16.25
|19.12
|21.90
|181.15
|103.43
|8.73
|3.17
|19.96
|20.47
|19.40
|196.27
|111.66
|13.14
|1.41
|17.87
|13.68
|19.69
|141.77
|21.42
|8.90
|21.64
|29.27
|63.96
|81.10
|81.10
|81.10
|0.63
|21.36
|62.07
|72.96
|59.61
|27.44
|27.44
|1.30
|24.27
|36.79
|98.15
|131.86
|582.03
|289.72
|1.66
|-10.72
|84.20
|114.29
|185.05
|5,400.00
|3,225.58
|-1.01
|31.67
|97.69
|117.47
|101.17
|163.74
|-20.24
|-8.03
|-20.28
|-30.90
|-33.97
|-26.36
|186.26
|274.82
|1.21
|11.67
|52.91
|55.27
|41.56
|183.02
|73.90
|7.24
|14.22
|33.89
|17.00
|23.03
|440.70
|100.61
|0
|-3.35
|29.51
|35.84
|5.94
|136.33
|12.20
|-4.85
|5.52
|33.32
|39.29
|23.68
|40.29
|-58.83
|-0.19
|-14.35
|1.39
|-5.70
|95.49
|348.32
|121.99
|16.79
|55.74
|81.51
|103.47
|85.24
|257.87
|77.68
|0.10
|13.47
|10.75
|-48.33
|-59.21
|72.22
|44.19
|18.90
|1.93
|-12.70
|155.66
|198.38
|381.30
|5.93
|-3.93
|-30.99
|-23.08
|-7.33
|-26.47
|99.64
|5.87
|-4.98
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-45.63
|-54.46
|-56.96
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|27 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Dividend & Others
|11 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Supershakti Metaliks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/2012 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910WB2012PLC189128 and registration number is 189128. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 633.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Supershakti Metaliks Ltd. is ₹662.70 Cr as on Aug 22, 2023.
P/E ratio of Supershakti Metaliks Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Supershakti Metaliks Ltd. is 2.79 as on Aug 22, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supershakti Metaliks Ltd. is ₹575.00 as on Aug 22, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supershakti Metaliks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supershakti Metaliks Ltd. is ₹575.00 and 52-week low of Supershakti Metaliks Ltd. is ₹375.00 as on Aug 22, 2023.