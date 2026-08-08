What is the share price of Supershakti Metaliks? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supershakti Metaliks is ₹250.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Supershakti Metaliks? The Supershakti Metaliks is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Supershakti Metaliks? The market cap of Supershakti Metaliks is ₹289.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Supershakti Metaliks? Today’s highest and lowest price of Supershakti Metaliks are ₹255.95 and ₹227.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Supershakti Metaliks? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supershakti Metaliks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supershakti Metaliks is ₹469.90 and 52-week low of Supershakti Metaliks is ₹180.05 as on .

How has the Supershakti Metaliks performed historically in terms of returns? The Supershakti Metaliks has shown returns of 0.36% over the past day, 0.36% for the past month, 14.05% over 3 months, -22.44% over 1 year, -20.53% across 3 years, and -9.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Supershakti Metaliks? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supershakti Metaliks are 33.75 and 0.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global