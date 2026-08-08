Here's the live share price of Supershakti Metaliks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Supershakti Metaliks
|0
|0.36
|14.05
|-5.32
|-22.44
|-20.53
|-9.13
|JSW Steel
|1.81
|3.70
|0.79
|3.92
|21.23
|16.75
|11.59
|Tata Steel
|-0.95
|-0.92
|-13.38
|-6.98
|17.72
|16.53
|5.89
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|4.29
|6.46
|-5.92
|11.34
|43.00
|23.29
|5.61
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|-2.91
|4.40
|13.54
|12.39
|3.77
|35.44
|18.89
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|9.07
|13.10
|57.85
|80.02
|40.61
|31.09
|103.21
|Vedanta Iron and Steel
|9.14
|-3.66
|67.36
|67.36
|67.36
|18.73
|10.85
|NMDC Steel
|2.00
|1.43
|-0.68
|4.15
|22.26
|-2.63
|6.69
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|7.06
|17.42
|-5.16
|52.50
|34.52
|17.26
|33.63
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|4.29
|5.74
|7.45
|17.43
|-12.39
|18.88
|30.48
|Bansal Wire Industries
|5.84
|-6.26
|2.10
|21.05
|-9.84
|-1.70
|-1.03
|Prakash Industries
|4.42
|0.12
|-16.09
|-2.68
|-30.52
|12.16
|10.53
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|12.94
|14.84
|14.94
|32.29
|50.16
|15.12
|8.82
|Steel Exchange India
|0.27
|-11.22
|3.98
|39.98
|1.90
|-4.56
|6.54
|Beekay Steel Industries
|-1.34
|-4.02
|-7.49
|-5.21
|-19.10
|-11.08
|1.58
|Manaksia Steels
|21.56
|4.81
|27.03
|27.94
|31.00
|25.41
|20.50
|Aerpace Industries
|-0.47
|6.14
|28.98
|23.77
|42.05
|120.90
|55.62
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|-0.57
|7.58
|-8.13
|-9.02
|-23.89
|-21.47
|-13.50
|Incredible Industries
|0.03
|4.30
|-0.09
|-9.68
|-11.12
|7.67
|1.10
|Sharda Ispat
|-1.42
|7.55
|-6.00
|-11.97
|-42.33
|20.56
|14.73
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Supershakti Metaliks has declined 22.44% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Supershakti Metaliks has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|236.78
|239.95
|10
|227.4
|232.26
|20
|221.98
|233.7
|50
|274.61
|263.43
|100
|308.69
|304.49
|200
|382.34
|337.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Supershakti Metaliks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 12.97%, and public shareholding unchanged at 14.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:47 PM IST IST
|Supershakti Metaliks - Corporate Action Fixes Record Date On Friday 28Th August, 2026.
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Supershakti Metaliks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Supershakti Metaliks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Supershakti Metaliks - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 31St July, 2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 02:03 AM IST IST
|Supershakti Metaliks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Source: Dion Global
Supershakti Metaliks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/2012 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910WB2012PLC189128 and registration number is 189128. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 705.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supershakti Metaliks is ₹250.90 as on Jul 30, 2026.
The Supershakti Metaliks is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Supershakti Metaliks is ₹289.17 Cr as on Jul 30, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Supershakti Metaliks are ₹255.95 and ₹227.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supershakti Metaliks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supershakti Metaliks is ₹469.90 and 52-week low of Supershakti Metaliks is ₹180.05 as on Jul 30, 2026.
The Supershakti Metaliks has shown returns of 0.36% over the past day, 0.36% for the past month, 14.05% over 3 months, -22.44% over 1 year, -20.53% across 3 years, and -9.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supershakti Metaliks are 33.75 and 0.97 on Jul 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global