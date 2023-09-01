Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|18.90
|1.93
|-12.70
|155.66
|198.38
|381.30
|5.93
|4.29
|-1.78
|16.25
|19.12
|21.90
|181.15
|103.43
|8.73
|3.17
|19.96
|20.47
|19.40
|196.27
|111.66
|13.14
|1.41
|17.87
|13.68
|19.69
|141.77
|21.42
|8.90
|21.64
|29.27
|63.96
|81.10
|81.10
|81.10
|0.63
|21.36
|62.07
|72.96
|59.61
|27.44
|27.44
|1.30
|24.27
|36.79
|98.15
|131.86
|582.03
|289.72
|1.66
|-10.72
|84.20
|114.29
|185.05
|5,400.00
|3,225.58
|-1.01
|31.67
|97.69
|117.47
|101.17
|163.74
|-20.24
|-8.03
|-20.28
|-30.90
|-33.97
|-26.36
|186.26
|274.82
|1.21
|11.67
|52.91
|55.27
|41.56
|183.02
|73.90
|0
|9.52
|16.16
|47.44
|43.75
|82.54
|178.45
|7.24
|14.22
|33.89
|17.00
|23.03
|440.70
|100.61
|0
|-3.35
|29.51
|35.84
|5.94
|136.33
|12.20
|-4.85
|5.52
|33.32
|39.29
|23.68
|40.29
|-58.83
|-0.19
|-14.35
|1.39
|-5.70
|95.49
|348.32
|121.99
|16.79
|55.74
|81.51
|103.47
|85.24
|257.87
|77.68
|0.10
|13.47
|10.75
|-48.33
|-59.21
|72.22
|44.19
|-3.93
|-30.99
|-23.08
|-7.33
|-26.47
|99.64
|5.87
|-4.98
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-45.63
|-54.46
|-56.96
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Rights issue
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Supremex Shine Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2011PLC214373 and registration number is 214373. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aerpace Industries Ltd. is ₹34.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aerpace Industries Ltd. is -64.7 and PB ratio of Aerpace Industries Ltd. is 9.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aerpace Industries Ltd. is ₹11.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aerpace Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aerpace Industries Ltd. is ₹18.51 and 52-week low of Aerpace Industries Ltd. is ₹2.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.