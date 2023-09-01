Follow Us

Aerpace Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AERPACE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Steel | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.07 Closed
-1.95-0.22
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aerpace Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.07₹11.07
₹11.07
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.96₹18.51
₹11.07
Open Price
₹11.07
Prev. Close
₹11.29
Volume
23,708

Aerpace Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.07
  • R211.07
  • R311.07
  • Pivot
    11.07
  • S111.07
  • S211.07
  • S311.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.4610.49
  • 103.4510.23
  • 203.4810.49
  • 503.6610.86
  • 1003.839.77
  • 2004.418.02

Aerpace Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
18.901.93-12.70155.66198.38381.305.93
4.29-1.7816.2519.1221.90181.15103.43
8.733.1719.9620.4719.40196.27111.66
13.141.4117.8713.6819.69141.7721.42
8.9021.6429.2763.9681.1081.1081.10
0.6321.3662.0772.9659.6127.4427.44
1.3024.2736.7998.15131.86582.03289.72
1.66-10.7284.20114.29185.055,400.003,225.58
-1.0131.6797.69117.47101.17163.74-20.24
-8.03-20.28-30.90-33.97-26.36186.26274.82
1.2111.6752.9155.2741.56183.0273.90
09.5216.1647.4443.7582.54178.45
7.2414.2233.8917.0023.03440.70100.61
0-3.3529.5135.845.94136.3312.20
-4.855.5233.3239.2923.6840.29-58.83
-0.19-14.351.39-5.7095.49348.32121.99
16.7955.7481.51103.4785.24257.8777.68
0.1013.4710.75-48.33-59.2172.2244.19
-3.93-30.99-23.08-7.33-26.4799.645.87
-4.98-9.73-9.73-9.73-45.63-54.46-56.96

Aerpace Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Aerpace Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Rights issue
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aerpace Industries Ltd.

Supremex Shine Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2011PLC214373 and registration number is 214373. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Leena Modi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vipul Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Popat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Paresh Vora
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aerpace Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aerpace Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Aerpace Industries Ltd. is ₹34.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aerpace Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aerpace Industries Ltd. is -64.7 and PB ratio of Aerpace Industries Ltd. is 9.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aerpace Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aerpace Industries Ltd. is ₹11.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aerpace Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aerpace Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aerpace Industries Ltd. is ₹18.51 and 52-week low of Aerpace Industries Ltd. is ₹2.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

