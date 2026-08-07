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Aerpace Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

AERPACE INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Theme
Renewable Energy

Here's the live share price of Aerpace Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹31.82 Closed
-4.99₹ -1.67
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aerpace Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.82₹32.96
₹31.82
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.70₹39.70
₹31.82
Open Price
₹32.96
Prev. Close
₹33.49
Volume
6,39,386

Source: Dion Global

Aerpace Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aerpace Industries		-0.476.1428.9823.7742.05120.9055.62
JSW Steel		1.813.700.793.9221.2316.7511.59
Tata Steel		-0.95-0.92-13.38-6.9817.7216.535.89
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		4.296.46-5.9211.3443.0023.295.61
Shyam Metalics and Energy		-2.914.4013.5412.393.7735.4418.89
Lloyds Engineering Works		9.0713.1057.8580.0240.6131.09103.21
Vedanta Iron and Steel		9.14-3.6667.3667.3667.3618.7310.85
NMDC Steel		2.001.43-0.684.1522.26-2.636.69
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		7.0617.42-5.1652.5034.5217.2633.63
Technocraft Industries (India)		4.295.747.4517.43-12.3918.8830.48
Bansal Wire Industries		5.84-6.262.1021.05-9.84-1.70-1.03
Prakash Industries		4.420.12-16.09-2.68-30.5212.1610.53
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering		12.9414.8414.9432.2950.1615.128.82
Steel Exchange India		0.27-11.223.9839.981.90-4.566.54
Beekay Steel Industries		-1.34-4.02-7.49-5.21-19.10-11.081.58
Manaksia Steels		21.564.8127.0327.9431.0025.4120.50
Vraj Iron & Steel		-0.577.58-8.13-9.02-23.89-21.47-13.50
Supershakti Metaliks		00.3614.05-5.32-22.44-20.53-9.13
Incredible Industries		0.034.30-0.09-9.68-11.127.671.10
Sharda Ispat		-1.427.55-6.00-11.97-42.3320.5614.73

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aerpace Industries has gained 42.05% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Aerpace Industries has outperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).

Aerpace Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aerpace Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
531.933.97
1034.1533.65
2032.6833.03
5029.3330.6
10026.328.28
20025.0626.76

Source: Dion Global

Aerpace Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aerpace Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aerpace Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 01:15 AM IST ISTAerpace Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated
Aug 01, 2026, 01:23 AM IST ISTAerpace Industries - Business Update For The Month Of July, 2026
Jul 21, 2026, 01:41 AM IST ISTAerpace Industries - Corrigendum To The Notice Of Postal Ballot
Jul 14, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTAerpace Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 06:36 AM IST ISTAerpace Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Updated Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Aerpace Industries

Aerpace Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2011PLC214373 and registration number is 214373. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prem Singh Rawat
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Milan Bhupendra Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravi Soni
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Ram Takale
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Akanksha Sunny Bilaney
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Virendra Singh Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Aerpace Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Aerpace Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aerpace Industries is ₹31.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aerpace Industries?

The Aerpace Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aerpace Industries?

The market cap of Aerpace Industries is ₹475.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aerpace Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aerpace Industries are ₹32.96 and ₹31.82.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aerpace Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aerpace Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aerpace Industries is ₹39.70 and 52-week low of Aerpace Industries is ₹16.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aerpace Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aerpace Industries has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 6.14% for the past month, 28.98% over 3 months, 42.05% over 1 year, 120.9% across 3 years, and 55.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aerpace Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aerpace Industries are -31.35 and 12.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Aerpace Industries News

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