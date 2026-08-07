Here's the live share price of Aerpace Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aerpace Industries
|-0.47
|6.14
|28.98
|23.77
|42.05
|120.90
|55.62
|JSW Steel
|1.81
|3.70
|0.79
|3.92
|21.23
|16.75
|11.59
|Tata Steel
|-0.95
|-0.92
|-13.38
|-6.98
|17.72
|16.53
|5.89
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|4.29
|6.46
|-5.92
|11.34
|43.00
|23.29
|5.61
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|-2.91
|4.40
|13.54
|12.39
|3.77
|35.44
|18.89
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|9.07
|13.10
|57.85
|80.02
|40.61
|31.09
|103.21
|Vedanta Iron and Steel
|9.14
|-3.66
|67.36
|67.36
|67.36
|18.73
|10.85
|NMDC Steel
|2.00
|1.43
|-0.68
|4.15
|22.26
|-2.63
|6.69
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|7.06
|17.42
|-5.16
|52.50
|34.52
|17.26
|33.63
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|4.29
|5.74
|7.45
|17.43
|-12.39
|18.88
|30.48
|Bansal Wire Industries
|5.84
|-6.26
|2.10
|21.05
|-9.84
|-1.70
|-1.03
|Prakash Industries
|4.42
|0.12
|-16.09
|-2.68
|-30.52
|12.16
|10.53
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|12.94
|14.84
|14.94
|32.29
|50.16
|15.12
|8.82
|Steel Exchange India
|0.27
|-11.22
|3.98
|39.98
|1.90
|-4.56
|6.54
|Beekay Steel Industries
|-1.34
|-4.02
|-7.49
|-5.21
|-19.10
|-11.08
|1.58
|Manaksia Steels
|21.56
|4.81
|27.03
|27.94
|31.00
|25.41
|20.50
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|-0.57
|7.58
|-8.13
|-9.02
|-23.89
|-21.47
|-13.50
|Supershakti Metaliks
|0
|0.36
|14.05
|-5.32
|-22.44
|-20.53
|-9.13
|Incredible Industries
|0.03
|4.30
|-0.09
|-9.68
|-11.12
|7.67
|1.10
|Sharda Ispat
|-1.42
|7.55
|-6.00
|-11.97
|-42.33
|20.56
|14.73
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aerpace Industries has gained 42.05% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Aerpace Industries has outperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31.9
|33.97
|10
|34.15
|33.65
|20
|32.68
|33.03
|50
|29.33
|30.6
|100
|26.3
|28.28
|200
|25.06
|26.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aerpace Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:15 AM IST IST
|Aerpace Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:23 AM IST IST
|Aerpace Industries - Business Update For The Month Of July, 2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 01:41 AM IST IST
|Aerpace Industries - Corrigendum To The Notice Of Postal Ballot
|Jul 14, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|Aerpace Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:36 AM IST IST
|Aerpace Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Updated Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Aerpace Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2011PLC214373 and registration number is 214373. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aerpace Industries is ₹31.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aerpace Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aerpace Industries is ₹475.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aerpace Industries are ₹32.96 and ₹31.82.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aerpace Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aerpace Industries is ₹39.70 and 52-week low of Aerpace Industries is ₹16.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aerpace Industries has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 6.14% for the past month, 28.98% over 3 months, 42.05% over 1 year, 120.9% across 3 years, and 55.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aerpace Industries are -31.35 and 12.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global