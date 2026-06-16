Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Vedanta Iron and Steel Share Price

NSE
BSE

VEDANTA IRON AND STEEL

Vedanta Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Vedanta Iron and Steel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.05 Closed
-82.55₹ -99.60
As on Jun 15, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Vedanta Iron and Steel Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.60₹22.25
₹21.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.60₹22.25
₹21.05
Open Price
₹22.25
Prev. Close
₹120.65
Volume
12,38,782

Source: Dion Global

Vedanta Iron and Steel Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JSW Steel		2.80.2713.1819.6429.219.6312.21
Tata Steel		-2.81-5.935.4816.2528.121.1211.13
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		-1.86-5.2725.9640.5641.4929.445.86
Shyam Metalics and Energy		-0.069.4427.5820.2715.7745.1820.9
NMDC Steel		-3.5111.7732.4417.9922.641.958.42
Lloyds Engineering Works		-0.993.7872.6231.219.8948.2395.69
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		1.061.2873.2540.1433.2332.1633.12
Technocraft Industries (India)		0.87-2.2823.2516.49-13.9615.1341.52
Bansal Wire Industries		5.45.2827.191.26-16.75-3.17-1.91
Prakash Industries		5.351.4226.9212.13-8.1332.8712.57
Steel Exchange India		3.5223.562.7153.0449.88-7.8816.18
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering		-0.8-8.7220.062.687.887.384.36
Beekay Steel Industries		-2.432.4516.89-13.56-23.28-2.021.78
Manaksia Steels		2.710.3129.2916.169.4819.7221.61
Aerpace Industries		22.5514.9733.313.49-8.0771.5249.43
Vraj Iron & Steel		0.292.919.28-0.81-30.75-21.51-13.52
Supershakti Metaliks		8.119.0912.68-7.69-35.88-21.7-2.38
Incredible Industries		0.483.997.6-13.4-15.0711.165
Sharda Ispat		-2.9118.5915.96-7.86-44.9632.5517.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, JSW Steel has gained 29.20% compared to peers like Tata Steel (28.10%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (41.49%), Shyam Metalics and Energy (15.77%). From a 5 year perspective, JSW Steel has underperformed peers relative to Tata Steel (11.13%) and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (5.86%).

Vedanta Iron and Steel Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vedanta Iron and Steel Stock Technicals

Moving Average

Source: Dion Global

Vedanta Iron and Steel Share Holding Pattern

Vedanta Iron and Steel Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,5180.230.12
4,9000.120.06

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Vedanta Iron and Steel Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 15, 2026, 02:01 PM IST ISTVedanta Iron - Listing of Equity Shares of Vedanta Iron And Steel Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Vedanta Iron and Steel

Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/10/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24109MH2023PLC411777 and registration number is 411777. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Iron & Steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Ms. Shabnam Sinha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vadalur Subramanian Radhakrishnan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dibyendu Bose
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Aniruddha Narayan Joshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar Sharma
    WholeTime Director & CEO

FAQs on Vedanta Iron and Steel Share Price

What is the share price of Vedanta Iron and Steel?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vedanta Iron and Steel is ₹21.05 as on Jun 15, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vedanta Iron and Steel?

The Vedanta Iron and Steel is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vedanta Iron and Steel?

The market cap of Vedanta Iron and Steel is ₹0.00 Cr as on Jun 15, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vedanta Iron and Steel?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vedanta Iron and Steel are ₹22.25 and ₹19.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vedanta Iron and Steel?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vedanta Iron and Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vedanta Iron and Steel is ₹22.25 and 52-week low of Vedanta Iron and Steel is ₹19.60 as on Jun 15, 2026.

How has the Vedanta Iron and Steel performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vedanta Iron and Steel has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vedanta Iron and Steel?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vedanta Iron and Steel are and on Jun 15, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vedanta Iron and Steel News

More Vedanta Iron and Steel News
Market Pulse