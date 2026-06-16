Here's the live share price of Vedanta Iron and Steel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|JSW Steel
|2.8
|0.27
|13.18
|19.64
|29.2
|19.63
|12.21
|Tata Steel
|-2.81
|-5.93
|5.48
|16.25
|28.1
|21.12
|11.13
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|-1.86
|-5.27
|25.96
|40.56
|41.49
|29.44
|5.86
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|-0.06
|9.44
|27.58
|20.27
|15.77
|45.18
|20.9
|NMDC Steel
|-3.51
|11.77
|32.44
|17.99
|22.64
|1.95
|8.42
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|-0.99
|3.78
|72.62
|31.2
|19.89
|48.23
|95.69
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|1.06
|1.28
|73.25
|40.14
|33.23
|32.16
|33.12
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|0.87
|-2.28
|23.25
|16.49
|-13.96
|15.13
|41.52
|Bansal Wire Industries
|5.4
|5.28
|27.19
|1.26
|-16.75
|-3.17
|-1.91
|Prakash Industries
|5.35
|1.42
|26.92
|12.13
|-8.13
|32.87
|12.57
|Steel Exchange India
|3.52
|23.5
|62.71
|53.04
|49.88
|-7.88
|16.18
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|-0.8
|-8.72
|20.06
|2.68
|7.88
|7.38
|4.36
|Beekay Steel Industries
|-2.43
|2.45
|16.89
|-13.56
|-23.28
|-2.02
|1.78
|Manaksia Steels
|2.7
|10.31
|29.29
|16.16
|9.48
|19.72
|21.61
|Aerpace Industries
|22.55
|14.97
|33.3
|13.49
|-8.07
|71.52
|49.43
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|0.29
|2.91
|9.28
|-0.81
|-30.75
|-21.51
|-13.52
|Supershakti Metaliks
|8.11
|9.09
|12.68
|-7.69
|-35.88
|-21.7
|-2.38
|Incredible Industries
|0.48
|3.99
|7.6
|-13.4
|-15.07
|11.16
|5
|Sharda Ispat
|-2.91
|18.59
|15.96
|-7.86
|-44.96
|32.55
|17.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, JSW Steel has gained 29.20% compared to peers like Tata Steel (28.10%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (41.49%), Shyam Metalics and Energy (15.77%). From a 5 year perspective, JSW Steel has underperformed peers relative to Tata Steel (11.13%) and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (5.86%).
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,518
|0.23
|0.12
|4,900
|0.12
|0.06
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 15, 2026, 02:01 PM IST IST
|Vedanta Iron - Listing of Equity Shares of Vedanta Iron And Steel Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/10/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24109MH2023PLC411777 and registration number is 411777. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Iron & Steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vedanta Iron and Steel is ₹21.05 as on Jun 15, 2026.
The Vedanta Iron and Steel is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vedanta Iron and Steel is ₹0.00 Cr as on Jun 15, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vedanta Iron and Steel are ₹22.25 and ₹19.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vedanta Iron and Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vedanta Iron and Steel is ₹22.25 and 52-week low of Vedanta Iron and Steel is ₹19.60 as on Jun 15, 2026.
The Vedanta Iron and Steel has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vedanta Iron and Steel are and on Jun 15, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.
Source: Dion Global