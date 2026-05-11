A major political shift in West Bengal has now put several Bengal-linked companies in the spotlight. After the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, the brokerage house JM Financial believes the state could enter a new industrial and infrastructure-driven phase over the coming years.

The brokerage believes this political shift could benefit companies with deep business exposure to West Bengal across sectors such as power, paints, railways, metals and consumer goods.JM Financial noted that, “The BJP’s decisive victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections marks one of the most significant political transitions in eastern India in decades.”

Stocks in focus after Bengal election results

According to the JM Financial report, companies such as CESC, ITC, Berger Paints, Texmaco Rail, Shyam Metalics and Emami could remain in focus if the proposed industrial and infrastructure plans gather pace under the new administration.

JM Financial believes the broader setup resembles the market reaction seen earlier in Andhra Pradesh after the return of N. Chandrababu Naidu, where investors started re-rating state-linked companies in anticipation of faster economic activity and infrastructure growth.

The brokerage stated, “The broader setup resembles Andhra Pradesh following Mr N. Chandrababu Naidu’s return, wherein investors re-rated Andhra-linked companies in anticipation of faster project execution and revival in the investment cycle.”

Let’s take a look at what is driving the brokerage’s view

According to the brokerage report, the BJP’s ‘Bhoroshar Shopoth’ manifesto places focus on industrialisation, infrastructure development and manufacturing-led growth.

The report highlighted proposals such as industrial parks, modern steel plants, defence manufacturing hubs, logistics infrastructure, expressway connectivity, revival of metro and railway projects, along with port and fisheries modernisation.

JM Financial added, “The manifesto signals strong industrialisation-led growth push.”

Why CESC and ITC are in focus

As per JM Financial report, CESC could emerge as a direct beneficiary if industrial activity increases across the state. Higher manufacturing output, infrastructure development and logistics expansion may lead to stronger commercial and industrial electricity demand.

The report noted that improved ease of doing business and faster project execution could also support incremental power demand over time.

Meanwhile, ITC could benefit from stronger rural connectivity, improved logistics infrastructure and rising consumption demand in the region.

According to the brokerage report, initiatives linked to agriculture, tea exports and rural income support may also help consumption-driven businesses over the longer term.

Infrastructure and manufacturing stocks on the radar

JM Financial believes infrastructure-linked companies could also remain in focus if the state sees higher capital expenditure activity.

According to the report, Texmaco Rail may benefit from railway modernisation projects, logistics expansion and faster execution of stalled rail infrastructure work.

The brokerage further stated that Shyam Metalics could gain if proposed steel manufacturing projects and industrial corridor development move ahead as planned.

The report added, “Shyam Metalics may emerge as a direct beneficiary of the proposed focus on steel manufacturing and industrial development.”

As per the brokerage, improved logistics and connectivity infrastructure may also strengthen distribution and export competitiveness for manufacturing companies.

Paints and consumer companies could also see support

JM Financial report further pointed out that the rising housing activity, urban infrastructure projects and industrial expansion could support demand for decorative and industrial paints.

The brokerage house believes that Berger Paints may benefit if construction and infrastructure spending picks up over the coming years.

The brokerage also highlighted that Emami could see support from stronger rural consumption trends, employment generation initiatives and household-focused financial assistance measures.

The report stated, “Direct cash-support measures, rural income initiatives and employment generation could boost discretionary consumption.”

What it means for investors

According to the brokerage report, the market is now trying to assess whether the political transition in West Bengal can lead to faster industrial growth and infrastructure execution over the next few years.

However, the brokerage also indicated that the expected benefits will depend largely on policy implementation, investment execution and the pace at which projects move from announcements to actual development.

Disclaimer: The market analysis presented reflects the views of a third-party brokerage regarding the potential impact of political shifts on specific stocks and sectors. These observations are for informational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice, or a solicitation to buy or sell any securities. Given the volatility of state-linked infrastructure and industrial plays, investors should consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor to evaluate their risk appetite before making any decisions.

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