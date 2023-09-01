Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Beekay Steel Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BEEKAY STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Steel | Smallcap | BSE
₹622.65 Closed
0.020.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Beekay Steel Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹607.00₹628.00
₹622.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹367.00₹640.00
₹622.65
Open Price
₹621.00
Prev. Close
₹622.50
Volume
11,786

Beekay Steel Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1632.33
  • R2640.67
  • R3653.33
  • Pivot
    619.67
  • S1611.33
  • S2598.67
  • S3590.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5454.1620.01
  • 10456.33608.58
  • 20460.24589.69
  • 50451.48543.79
  • 100423.49500.77
  • 200421.96465.89

Beekay Steel Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.2111.6752.9155.2741.56183.0273.90
4.29-1.7816.2519.1221.90181.15103.43
8.733.1719.9620.4719.40196.27111.66
13.141.4117.8713.6819.69141.7721.42
8.9021.6429.2763.9681.1081.1081.10
0.6321.3662.0772.9659.6127.4427.44
1.3024.2736.7998.15131.86582.03289.72
1.66-10.7284.20114.29185.055,400.003,225.58
-1.0131.6797.69117.47101.17163.74-20.24
-8.03-20.28-30.90-33.97-26.36186.26274.82
09.5216.1647.4443.7582.54178.45
7.2414.2233.8917.0023.03440.70100.61
0-3.3529.5135.845.94136.3312.20
-4.855.5233.3239.2923.6840.29-58.83
-0.19-14.351.39-5.7095.49348.32121.99
16.7955.7481.51103.4785.24257.8777.68
0.1013.4710.75-48.33-59.2172.2244.19
18.901.93-12.70155.66198.38381.305.93
-3.93-30.99-23.08-7.33-26.4799.645.87
-4.98-9.73-9.73-9.73-45.63-54.46-56.96

Beekay Steel Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Beekay Steel Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Beekay Steel Industries Ltd.

Beekay Steel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106WB1981PLC033490 and registration number is 033490. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1296.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Chand Bansal
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Mukesh Chand Bansal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikas Bansal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Manav Bansal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Gautam Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Bansal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhal Chandra Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravishankar Sridharan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srikumar Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shyanthi Dasgupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Kumar Nadhani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Saboo
    Independent Director

FAQs on Beekay Steel Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Beekay Steel Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Beekay Steel Industries Ltd. is ₹1,187.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Beekay Steel Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Beekay Steel Industries Ltd. is 12.12 and PB ratio of Beekay Steel Industries Ltd. is 1.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Beekay Steel Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Beekay Steel Industries Ltd. is ₹622.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Beekay Steel Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Beekay Steel Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Beekay Steel Industries Ltd. is ₹640.00 and 52-week low of Beekay Steel Industries Ltd. is ₹367.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data