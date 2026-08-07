Here's the live share price of Beekay Steel Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Beekay Steel Industries
|-1.34
|-4.02
|-7.49
|-5.21
|-19.10
|-11.08
|1.58
|JSW Steel
|1.81
|3.70
|0.79
|3.92
|21.23
|16.75
|11.59
|Tata Steel
|-0.95
|-0.92
|-13.38
|-6.98
|17.72
|16.53
|5.89
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|4.29
|6.46
|-5.92
|11.34
|43.00
|23.29
|5.61
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|-2.91
|4.40
|13.54
|12.39
|3.77
|35.44
|18.89
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|9.07
|13.10
|57.85
|80.02
|40.61
|31.09
|103.21
|Vedanta Iron and Steel
|9.14
|-3.66
|67.36
|67.36
|67.36
|18.73
|10.85
|NMDC Steel
|2.00
|1.43
|-0.68
|4.15
|22.26
|-2.63
|6.69
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|7.06
|17.42
|-5.16
|52.50
|34.52
|17.26
|33.63
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|4.29
|5.74
|7.45
|17.43
|-12.39
|18.88
|30.48
|Bansal Wire Industries
|5.84
|-6.26
|2.10
|21.05
|-9.84
|-1.70
|-1.03
|Prakash Industries
|4.42
|0.12
|-16.09
|-2.68
|-30.52
|12.16
|10.53
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|12.94
|14.84
|14.94
|32.29
|50.16
|15.12
|8.82
|Steel Exchange India
|0.27
|-11.22
|3.98
|39.98
|1.90
|-4.56
|6.54
|Manaksia Steels
|21.56
|4.81
|27.03
|27.94
|31.00
|25.41
|20.50
|Aerpace Industries
|-0.47
|6.14
|28.98
|23.77
|42.05
|120.90
|55.62
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|-0.57
|7.58
|-8.13
|-9.02
|-23.89
|-21.47
|-13.50
|Supershakti Metaliks
|0
|0.36
|14.05
|-5.32
|-22.44
|-20.53
|-9.13
|Incredible Industries
|0.03
|4.30
|-0.09
|-9.68
|-11.12
|7.67
|1.10
|Sharda Ispat
|-1.42
|7.55
|-6.00
|-11.97
|-42.33
|20.56
|14.73
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Beekay Steel Industries has declined 19.10% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Beekay Steel Industries has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|401.13
|398.23
|10
|400.26
|399.9
|20
|404.47
|402.06
|50
|403.42
|404.94
|100
|402.78
|409.52
|200
|420.9
|428.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Beekay Steel Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.92%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Beekay Steel Ind. - General Announcement Under Reg 30
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|Beekay Steel Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
|Jul 09, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Beekay Steel Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 20, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Beekay Steel Ind. - Intimation Of Second 100 Days Campaign- Saksham Niveshak
|May 16, 2026, 01:56 AM IST IST
|Beekay Steel Ind. - Board Approved Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditor, Cost Auditor And Branch Auditor
Source: Dion Global
Beekay Steel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106WB1981PLC033490 and registration number is 033490. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1175.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Beekay Steel Industries is ₹401.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Beekay Steel Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Beekay Steel Industries is ₹765.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Beekay Steel Industries are ₹401.55 and ₹391.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Beekay Steel Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Beekay Steel Industries is ₹519.90 and 52-week low of Beekay Steel Industries is ₹320.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Beekay Steel Industries has shown returns of 1.8% over the past day, -4.02% for the past month, -7.49% over 3 months, -19.1% over 1 year, -11.08% across 3 years, and 1.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Beekay Steel Industries are 20.96 and 0.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.25 per annum.
Source: Dion Global