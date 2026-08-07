What is the share price of Beekay Steel Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Beekay Steel Industries is ₹401.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Beekay Steel Industries? The Beekay Steel Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Beekay Steel Industries? The market cap of Beekay Steel Industries is ₹765.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Beekay Steel Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Beekay Steel Industries are ₹401.55 and ₹391.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Beekay Steel Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Beekay Steel Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Beekay Steel Industries is ₹519.90 and 52-week low of Beekay Steel Industries is ₹320.00 as on .

How has the Beekay Steel Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Beekay Steel Industries has shown returns of 1.8% over the past day, -4.02% for the past month, -7.49% over 3 months, -19.1% over 1 year, -11.08% across 3 years, and 1.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Beekay Steel Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Beekay Steel Industries are 20.96 and 0.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.25 per annum.

Source: Dion Global