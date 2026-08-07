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Beekay Steel Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

BEEKAY STEEL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Beekay Steel Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹401.55 Closed
1.80₹ 7.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Beekay Steel Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹391.05₹401.55
₹401.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹320.00₹519.90
₹401.55
Open Price
₹391.05
Prev. Close
₹394.45
Volume
172

Source: Dion Global

Beekay Steel Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Beekay Steel Industries		-1.34-4.02-7.49-5.21-19.10-11.081.58
JSW Steel		1.813.700.793.9221.2316.7511.59
Tata Steel		-0.95-0.92-13.38-6.9817.7216.535.89
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		4.296.46-5.9211.3443.0023.295.61
Shyam Metalics and Energy		-2.914.4013.5412.393.7735.4418.89
Lloyds Engineering Works		9.0713.1057.8580.0240.6131.09103.21
Vedanta Iron and Steel		9.14-3.6667.3667.3667.3618.7310.85
NMDC Steel		2.001.43-0.684.1522.26-2.636.69
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		7.0617.42-5.1652.5034.5217.2633.63
Technocraft Industries (India)		4.295.747.4517.43-12.3918.8830.48
Bansal Wire Industries		5.84-6.262.1021.05-9.84-1.70-1.03
Prakash Industries		4.420.12-16.09-2.68-30.5212.1610.53
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering		12.9414.8414.9432.2950.1615.128.82
Steel Exchange India		0.27-11.223.9839.981.90-4.566.54
Manaksia Steels		21.564.8127.0327.9431.0025.4120.50
Aerpace Industries		-0.476.1428.9823.7742.05120.9055.62
Vraj Iron & Steel		-0.577.58-8.13-9.02-23.89-21.47-13.50
Supershakti Metaliks		00.3614.05-5.32-22.44-20.53-9.13
Incredible Industries		0.034.30-0.09-9.68-11.127.671.10
Sharda Ispat		-1.427.55-6.00-11.97-42.3320.5614.73

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Beekay Steel Industries has declined 19.10% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Beekay Steel Industries has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).

Beekay Steel Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Beekay Steel Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5401.13398.23
10400.26399.9
20404.47402.06
50403.42404.94
100402.78409.52
200420.9428.84

Source: Dion Global

Beekay Steel Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Beekay Steel Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.92%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Beekay Steel Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTBeekay Steel Ind. - General Announcement Under Reg 30
Aug 01, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTBeekay Steel Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
Jul 09, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTBeekay Steel Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 20, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTBeekay Steel Ind. - Intimation Of Second 100 Days Campaign- Saksham Niveshak
May 16, 2026, 01:56 AM IST ISTBeekay Steel Ind. - Board Approved Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditor, Cost Auditor And Branch Auditor

Source: Dion Global

About Beekay Steel Industries

Beekay Steel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106WB1981PLC033490 and registration number is 033490. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1175.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Chand Bansal
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Mukesh Chand Bansal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikas Bansal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Manav Bansal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Gautam Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bharat Kumar Nadhani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pranab Kumar Chakrabarty
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shalini Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandip Kumar Kejriwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jyotirindu Chatterjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on Beekay Steel Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Beekay Steel Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Beekay Steel Industries is ₹401.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Beekay Steel Industries?

The Beekay Steel Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Beekay Steel Industries?

The market cap of Beekay Steel Industries is ₹765.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Beekay Steel Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Beekay Steel Industries are ₹401.55 and ₹391.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Beekay Steel Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Beekay Steel Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Beekay Steel Industries is ₹519.90 and 52-week low of Beekay Steel Industries is ₹320.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Beekay Steel Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Beekay Steel Industries has shown returns of 1.8% over the past day, -4.02% for the past month, -7.49% over 3 months, -19.1% over 1 year, -11.08% across 3 years, and 1.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Beekay Steel Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Beekay Steel Industries are 20.96 and 0.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.25 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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