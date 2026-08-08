Here's the live share price of Sharda Ispat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sharda Ispat
|-1.42
|7.55
|-6.00
|-11.97
|-42.33
|20.56
|14.73
|JSW Steel
|1.81
|3.70
|0.79
|3.92
|21.23
|16.75
|11.59
|Tata Steel
|-0.95
|-0.92
|-13.38
|-6.98
|17.72
|16.53
|5.89
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|4.29
|6.46
|-5.92
|11.34
|43.00
|23.29
|5.61
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|-2.91
|4.40
|13.54
|12.39
|3.77
|35.44
|18.89
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|9.07
|13.10
|57.85
|80.02
|40.61
|31.09
|103.21
|Vedanta Iron and Steel
|9.14
|-3.66
|67.36
|67.36
|67.36
|18.73
|10.85
|NMDC Steel
|2.00
|1.43
|-0.68
|4.15
|22.26
|-2.63
|6.69
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|7.06
|17.42
|-5.16
|52.50
|34.52
|17.26
|33.63
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|4.29
|5.74
|7.45
|17.43
|-12.39
|18.88
|30.48
|Bansal Wire Industries
|5.84
|-6.26
|2.10
|21.05
|-9.84
|-1.70
|-1.03
|Prakash Industries
|4.42
|0.12
|-16.09
|-2.68
|-30.52
|12.16
|10.53
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|12.94
|14.84
|14.94
|32.29
|50.16
|15.12
|8.82
|Steel Exchange India
|0.27
|-11.22
|3.98
|39.98
|1.90
|-4.56
|6.54
|Beekay Steel Industries
|-1.34
|-4.02
|-7.49
|-5.21
|-19.10
|-11.08
|1.58
|Manaksia Steels
|21.56
|4.81
|27.03
|27.94
|31.00
|25.41
|20.50
|Aerpace Industries
|-0.47
|6.14
|28.98
|23.77
|42.05
|120.90
|55.62
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|-0.57
|7.58
|-8.13
|-9.02
|-23.89
|-21.47
|-13.50
|Supershakti Metaliks
|0
|0.36
|14.05
|-5.32
|-22.44
|-20.53
|-9.13
|Incredible Industries
|0.03
|4.30
|-0.09
|-9.68
|-11.12
|7.67
|1.10
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sharda Ispat has declined 42.33% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Sharda Ispat has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|162.86
|157.44
|10
|162.53
|159.41
|20
|159.13
|160.57
|50
|164.64
|161.84
|100
|158.7
|165.97
|200
|178.1
|185.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sharda Ispat remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Sharda Ispat - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06
|Jul 06, 2026, 04:54 PM IST IST
|Sharda Ispat - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 07:04 PM IST IST
|Sharda Ispat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 29, 2026, 07:01 PM IST IST
|Sharda Ispat - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 29, 2026, 07:00 PM IST IST
|Sharda Ispat - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Sharda Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210MH1960PLC011830 and registration number is 011830. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 168.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharda Ispat is ₹155.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sharda Ispat is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sharda Ispat is ₹79.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sharda Ispat are ₹156.70 and ₹155.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharda Ispat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharda Ispat is ₹305.00 and 52-week low of Sharda Ispat is ₹125.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sharda Ispat has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 7.55% for the past month, -6.0% over 3 months, -42.33% over 1 year, 20.56% across 3 years, and 14.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sharda Ispat are 12.76 and 1.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global