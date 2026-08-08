Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Sharda Ispat Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHARDA ISPAT

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Sharda Ispat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹155.95 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sharda Ispat Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹155.95₹156.70
₹155.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹125.00₹305.00
₹155.95
Open Price
₹156.70
Prev. Close
₹155.95
Volume
20

Source: Dion Global

Sharda Ispat Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sharda Ispat		-1.427.55-6.00-11.97-42.3320.5614.73
JSW Steel		1.813.700.793.9221.2316.7511.59
Tata Steel		-0.95-0.92-13.38-6.9817.7216.535.89
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		4.296.46-5.9211.3443.0023.295.61
Shyam Metalics and Energy		-2.914.4013.5412.393.7735.4418.89
Lloyds Engineering Works		9.0713.1057.8580.0240.6131.09103.21
Vedanta Iron and Steel		9.14-3.6667.3667.3667.3618.7310.85
NMDC Steel		2.001.43-0.684.1522.26-2.636.69
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		7.0617.42-5.1652.5034.5217.2633.63
Technocraft Industries (India)		4.295.747.4517.43-12.3918.8830.48
Bansal Wire Industries		5.84-6.262.1021.05-9.84-1.70-1.03
Prakash Industries		4.420.12-16.09-2.68-30.5212.1610.53
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering		12.9414.8414.9432.2950.1615.128.82
Steel Exchange India		0.27-11.223.9839.981.90-4.566.54
Beekay Steel Industries		-1.34-4.02-7.49-5.21-19.10-11.081.58
Manaksia Steels		21.564.8127.0327.9431.0025.4120.50
Aerpace Industries		-0.476.1428.9823.7742.05120.9055.62
Vraj Iron & Steel		-0.577.58-8.13-9.02-23.89-21.47-13.50
Supershakti Metaliks		00.3614.05-5.32-22.44-20.53-9.13
Incredible Industries		0.034.30-0.09-9.68-11.127.671.10

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sharda Ispat has declined 42.33% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Sharda Ispat has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).

Sharda Ispat Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sharda Ispat Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5162.86157.44
10162.53159.41
20159.13160.57
50164.64161.84
100158.7165.97
200178.1185.44

Source: Dion Global

Sharda Ispat Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sharda Ispat remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Sharda Ispat Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTSharda Ispat - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06
Jul 06, 2026, 04:54 PM IST ISTSharda Ispat - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 07:04 PM IST ISTSharda Ispat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 29, 2026, 07:01 PM IST ISTSharda Ispat - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 29, 2026, 07:00 PM IST ISTSharda Ispat - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Sharda Ispat

Sharda Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210MH1960PLC011830 and registration number is 011830. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 168.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nandkishore Sarda
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Poonam Sarda
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Prakash Soni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukund Mohta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Govind Mantri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sharda Ispat Share Price

What is the share price of Sharda Ispat?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharda Ispat is ₹155.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sharda Ispat?

The Sharda Ispat is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sharda Ispat?

The market cap of Sharda Ispat is ₹79.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sharda Ispat?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sharda Ispat are ₹156.70 and ₹155.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sharda Ispat?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharda Ispat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharda Ispat is ₹305.00 and 52-week low of Sharda Ispat is ₹125.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sharda Ispat performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sharda Ispat has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 7.55% for the past month, -6.0% over 3 months, -42.33% over 1 year, 20.56% across 3 years, and 14.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sharda Ispat?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sharda Ispat are 12.76 and 1.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sharda Ispat News

More Sharda Ispat News
Market Pulse