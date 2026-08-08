What is the share price of Sharda Ispat? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharda Ispat is ₹155.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Sharda Ispat? The Sharda Ispat is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sharda Ispat? The market cap of Sharda Ispat is ₹79.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sharda Ispat? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sharda Ispat are ₹156.70 and ₹155.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sharda Ispat? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharda Ispat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharda Ispat is ₹305.00 and 52-week low of Sharda Ispat is ₹125.00 as on .

How has the Sharda Ispat performed historically in terms of returns? The Sharda Ispat has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 7.55% for the past month, -6.0% over 3 months, -42.33% over 1 year, 20.56% across 3 years, and 14.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sharda Ispat? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sharda Ispat are 12.76 and 1.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global