Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|16.79
|55.74
|81.51
|103.47
|85.24
|257.87
|77.68
|4.29
|-1.78
|16.25
|19.12
|21.90
|181.15
|103.43
|8.73
|3.17
|19.96
|20.47
|19.40
|196.27
|111.66
|13.14
|1.41
|17.87
|13.68
|19.69
|141.77
|21.42
|8.90
|21.64
|29.27
|63.96
|81.10
|81.10
|81.10
|0.63
|21.36
|62.07
|72.96
|59.61
|27.44
|27.44
|1.30
|24.27
|36.79
|98.15
|131.86
|582.03
|289.72
|1.66
|-10.72
|84.20
|114.29
|185.05
|5,400.00
|3,225.58
|-1.01
|31.67
|97.69
|117.47
|101.17
|163.74
|-20.24
|-8.03
|-20.28
|-30.90
|-33.97
|-26.36
|186.26
|274.82
|1.21
|11.67
|52.91
|55.27
|41.56
|183.02
|73.90
|0
|9.52
|16.16
|47.44
|43.75
|82.54
|178.45
|7.24
|14.22
|33.89
|17.00
|23.03
|440.70
|100.61
|0
|-3.35
|29.51
|35.84
|5.94
|136.33
|12.20
|-4.85
|5.52
|33.32
|39.29
|23.68
|40.29
|-58.83
|-0.19
|-14.35
|1.39
|-5.70
|95.49
|348.32
|121.99
|0.10
|13.47
|10.75
|-48.33
|-59.21
|72.22
|44.19
|18.90
|1.93
|-12.70
|155.66
|198.38
|381.30
|5.93
|-3.93
|-30.99
|-23.08
|-7.33
|-26.47
|99.64
|5.87
|-4.98
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-45.63
|-54.46
|-56.96
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sharda Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210MH1960PLC011830 and registration number is 011830. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 119.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sharda Ispat Ltd. is ₹64.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sharda Ispat Ltd. is 11.68 and PB ratio of Sharda Ispat Ltd. is 1.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharda Ispat Ltd. is ₹126.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharda Ispat Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharda Ispat Ltd. is ₹120.15 and 52-week low of Sharda Ispat Ltd. is ₹55.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.