Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sharda Ispat Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHARDA ISPAT LTD.

Sector : Steel | Smallcap | BSE
₹126.15 Closed
4.996
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sharda Ispat Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹126.15₹126.15
₹126.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.95₹120.15
₹126.15
Open Price
₹126.15
Prev. Close
₹120.15
Volume
2,155

Sharda Ispat Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1126.15
  • R2126.15
  • R3126.15
  • Pivot
    126.15
  • S1126.15
  • S2126.15
  • S3126.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 564.99113.1
  • 1065.22108.65
  • 2067.17101.72
  • 5069.1890.13
  • 10068.5381.81
  • 20068.6875.82

Sharda Ispat Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
16.7955.7481.51103.4785.24257.8777.68
4.29-1.7816.2519.1221.90181.15103.43
8.733.1719.9620.4719.40196.27111.66
13.141.4117.8713.6819.69141.7721.42
8.9021.6429.2763.9681.1081.1081.10
0.6321.3662.0772.9659.6127.4427.44
1.3024.2736.7998.15131.86582.03289.72
1.66-10.7284.20114.29185.055,400.003,225.58
-1.0131.6797.69117.47101.17163.74-20.24
-8.03-20.28-30.90-33.97-26.36186.26274.82
1.2111.6752.9155.2741.56183.0273.90
09.5216.1647.4443.7582.54178.45
7.2414.2233.8917.0023.03440.70100.61
0-3.3529.5135.845.94136.3312.20
-4.855.5233.3239.2923.6840.29-58.83
-0.19-14.351.39-5.7095.49348.32121.99
0.1013.4710.75-48.33-59.2172.2244.19
18.901.93-12.70155.66198.38381.305.93
-3.93-30.99-23.08-7.33-26.4799.645.87
-4.98-9.73-9.73-9.73-45.63-54.46-56.96

Sharda Ispat Ltd. Share Holdings

Sharda Ispat Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sharda Ispat Ltd.

Sharda Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210MH1960PLC011830 and registration number is 011830. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 119.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nandkishore Sarda
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Poonam Sarda
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. H K Dass
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R P Mohanka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Mantri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sharda Ispat Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sharda Ispat Ltd.?

The market cap of Sharda Ispat Ltd. is ₹64.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sharda Ispat Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sharda Ispat Ltd. is 11.68 and PB ratio of Sharda Ispat Ltd. is 1.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sharda Ispat Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharda Ispat Ltd. is ₹126.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sharda Ispat Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharda Ispat Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharda Ispat Ltd. is ₹120.15 and 52-week low of Sharda Ispat Ltd. is ₹55.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data