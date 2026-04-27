JP Morgan has downgraded Indian equities to ‘Neutral from ‘Overweight’ in its latest Asia strategy report, citing elevated valuations, earnings risks, persistent equity dilution and limited exposure to next-generation technology segments. The brokerage said the shift reflects a less favourable near-term risk-reward even as the long-term growth case remains intact.

The shift comes as JP Morgan adjusts its broader regional allocation, moving capital toward markets and sectors tied to artificial intelligence and structural growth while stepping back from India in the near term.

Valuations remain elevated despite moderation

JP Morgan says India continues to trade at a premium to other emerging markets, even after some cooling in valuations. The brokerage points out that the gap has narrowed from earlier highs but still remains significant relative to peers offering similar or stronger growth visibility.

“India has historically traded at a scarcity premium because of its high growth and policy stability. However, that premium is being challenged by low-single-digit trailing growth in the last eight quarters,” JP Morgan says.

The report adds that markets such as Korea, Brazil and China present more attractive entry points at current levels, especially when measured against forward earnings growth.

Earnings outlook weakens across sectors

JP Morgan flags a deterioration in earnings visibility as a key reason behind the downgrade. The brokerage says higher input costs, supply disruptions and currency pressures are expected to weigh on profitability in the coming quarters.

“Earnings in the June quarter are likely to face pressure from higher input prices and currency depreciation,” JP Morgan says.

Sector analysts at the firm have already cut financial year 2027 earnings estimates by 2% to 10% across major segments, including consumption, automobiles, financials and oil-related businesses.

The brokerage has also trimmed its broader earnings growth expectations for MSCI India, reflecting the same concerns around cost pressures and demand.

Equity issuance continues to weigh on returns

JP Morgan highlights sustained capital raising activity as another structural overhang. The report notes that while domestic inflows remain strong, the pace of equity issuance is diluting returns for existing shareholders.

“Corporates raised $64 billion through new listings and secondary sales. As companies issue more equity capital to fund growth, direct or indirect dilution impacts the prices of existing equities,” JP Morgan says.

The brokerage adds that this dynamic contrasts with developed markets where share buybacks reduce supply and support valuations. In India, continued issuance is likely to keep upside capped in the near term.

Limited presence in next-generation sectors

JP Morgan also points to India’s relatively low exposure to high-growth areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and data centres, particularly within large-cap indices.

“India’s large-cap index has minimal AI, data centre and semiconductor representation relative to the US, Korea, China and Taiwan,” JP Morgan says.

The brokerage notes that while there are ongoing investments and early developments in these areas, large-scale participation remains limited compared with global peers.

Energy disruptions and cost pressures add risk

The report identifies energy supply disruptions as another factor weighing on earnings and macro stability. JP Morgan says elevated costs and logistical challenges are likely to persist in the near term, affecting margins across sectors.

“Supply disruptions and elevated costs are expected to persist for a few months, despite the ceasefire,” JP Morgan says.

The brokerage adds that the impact is expected to be broad-based, with companies facing higher input costs, operational challenges and downstream effects on demand.

Monsoon risks and rural demand concerns

Weather-related uncertainty is another element in JP Morgan’s cautious stance. The report refers to the India Meteorological Department’s forecast of below-normal rainfall and its potential impact on rural incomes and consumption.

“Rainfed farming covers 51% of the net sown area and produces 40% of the total food output. While agriculture accounts for only 15% of GDP, it supports 46% of the workforce, making rural incomes highly sensitive to rainfall,” JP Morgan says.

The brokerage notes that weaker rainfall could also add to food inflation risks, particularly for categories sensitive to weather disruptions.

Broader macro conditions influence stance

JP Morgan frames its India call within a wider macro context marked by higher inflation and slower growth across regions. The brokerage believes this backdrop favours markets with stronger exposure to structural growth drivers rather than cyclical themes.

“We see better opportunities elsewhere in EM until valuations de-rate further or earnings visibility improves,” JP Morgan says.

Conclusion

JP Morgan’s downgrade of Indian equities to Neutral is driven by a combination of valuation concerns, weakening earnings expectations and structural constraints such as ongoing dilution and limited exposure to high-growth technology sectors.

The brokerage maintains that India’s long-term growth story remains intact but says current conditions call for a more cautious approach as other emerging markets present relatively better near-term opportunities.