Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RATNAVEER PRECISION ENGINEERING LTD.

Sector : Steel | Smallcap | NSE
₹122.90 Closed
-4.99-6.45
As on Sep 12, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹122.90₹127.50
₹122.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹122.90₹129.35
₹122.90
Open Price
₹127.45
Prev. Close
₹129.35
Volume
13,55,967

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1125.97
  • R2129.03
  • R3130.57
  • Pivot
    124.43
  • S1121.37
  • S2119.83
  • S3116.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.870
  • 1012.940
  • 206.470
  • 502.590
  • 1001.290
  • 2000.650

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.99-4.99-4.99-4.99-4.99-4.99-4.99
0.162.107.8720.8118.11181.59100.00
-0.469.1816.0620.7919.72218.79109.76
-5.597.6311.477.8212.14137.0420.66
-9.32-5.7037.9660.3144.3316.4216.42
-4.105.0221.9969.32140.51453.62291.43
-2.28-14.7658.37106.60182.645,326.672,294.12
-4.1932.5989.90127.70106.56178.10-18.02
2.01-18.80-35.56-37.73-26.18155.35263.80
-3.719.3520.4825.6921.39421.20100.63
0-18.3013.6012.12-7.17117.658.82
0.30-0.30-2.353.1179.46444.26149.62
-1.726.9310.0238.2615.5946.04-53.31
-0.8934.0034.0011.4811.4811.4811.48

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

About Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd.

Steel

Management

  • Mr. Babulal Sohanlal Chaplot
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Binita Verdia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Ankita Dineshbhai Soni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharatkumar Kanchanlal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sreeram Vishwanathan Rishinaradamangalam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd. is ₹596.05 Cr as on Sep 12, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd. is 4.98 as on Sep 12, 2023.

What is the share price of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd. is ₹122.90 as on Sep 12, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd. is ₹129.35 and 52-week low of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd. is ₹122.90 as on Sep 12, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data