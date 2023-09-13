Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.99
|-4.99
|-4.99
|-4.99
|-4.99
|-4.99
|-4.99
|0.16
|2.10
|7.87
|20.81
|18.11
|181.59
|100.00
|-0.46
|9.18
|16.06
|20.79
|19.72
|218.79
|109.76
|-5.59
|7.63
|11.47
|7.82
|12.14
|137.04
|20.66
|-9.32
|-5.70
|37.96
|60.31
|44.33
|16.42
|16.42
|-4.10
|5.02
|21.99
|69.32
|140.51
|453.62
|291.43
|-2.28
|-14.76
|58.37
|106.60
|182.64
|5,326.67
|2,294.12
|-4.19
|32.59
|89.90
|127.70
|106.56
|178.10
|-18.02
|2.01
|-18.80
|-35.56
|-37.73
|-26.18
|155.35
|263.80
|-3.71
|9.35
|20.48
|25.69
|21.39
|421.20
|100.63
|0
|-18.30
|13.60
|12.12
|-7.17
|117.65
|8.82
|0.30
|-0.30
|-2.35
|3.11
|79.46
|444.26
|149.62
|-1.72
|6.93
|10.02
|38.26
|15.59
|46.04
|-53.31
|-0.89
|34.00
|34.00
|11.48
|11.48
|11.48
|11.48
Steel
The market cap of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd. is ₹596.05 Cr as on Sep 12, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd. is 4.98 as on Sep 12, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd. is ₹122.90 as on Sep 12, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd. is ₹129.35 and 52-week low of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd. is ₹122.90 as on Sep 12, 2023.