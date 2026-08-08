Here's the live share price of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|12.94
|14.84
|14.94
|32.29
|50.16
|15.12
|8.82
|JSW Steel
|1.81
|3.70
|0.79
|3.92
|21.23
|16.75
|11.59
|Tata Steel
|-0.95
|-0.92
|-13.38
|-6.98
|17.72
|16.53
|5.89
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|4.29
|6.46
|-5.92
|11.34
|43.00
|23.29
|5.61
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|-2.91
|4.40
|13.54
|12.39
|3.77
|35.44
|18.89
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|9.07
|13.10
|57.85
|80.02
|40.61
|31.09
|103.21
|Vedanta Iron and Steel
|9.14
|-3.66
|67.36
|67.36
|67.36
|18.73
|10.85
|NMDC Steel
|2.00
|1.43
|-0.68
|4.15
|22.26
|-2.63
|6.69
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|7.06
|17.42
|-5.16
|52.50
|34.52
|17.26
|33.63
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|4.29
|5.74
|7.45
|17.43
|-12.39
|18.88
|30.48
|Bansal Wire Industries
|5.84
|-6.26
|2.10
|21.05
|-9.84
|-1.70
|-1.03
|Prakash Industries
|4.42
|0.12
|-16.09
|-2.68
|-30.52
|12.16
|10.53
|Steel Exchange India
|0.27
|-11.22
|3.98
|39.98
|1.90
|-4.56
|6.54
|Beekay Steel Industries
|-1.34
|-4.02
|-7.49
|-5.21
|-19.10
|-11.08
|1.58
|Manaksia Steels
|21.56
|4.81
|27.03
|27.94
|31.00
|25.41
|20.50
|Aerpace Industries
|-0.47
|6.14
|28.98
|23.77
|42.05
|120.90
|55.62
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|-0.57
|7.58
|-8.13
|-9.02
|-23.89
|-21.47
|-13.50
|Supershakti Metaliks
|0
|0.36
|14.05
|-5.32
|-22.44
|-20.53
|-9.13
|Incredible Industries
|0.03
|4.30
|-0.09
|-9.68
|-11.12
|7.67
|1.10
|Sharda Ispat
|-1.42
|7.55
|-6.00
|-11.97
|-42.33
|20.56
|14.73
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering has gained 50.16% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|188.91
|199.28
|10
|185.26
|193.49
|20
|182.07
|187.81
|50
|177.34
|180.04
|100
|166.05
|172.04
|200
|159.29
|164.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.00%, FII holding fell to 3.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,56,563
|2.89
|10.08
|3,08,435
|4.46
|5.58
|1,09,558
|2.82
|1.98
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|Ratnaveer Precision - Revised Financial Result For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June 2026 After Removing The Typographical Error
|Jul 27, 2026, 03:04 PM IST IST
|Ratnaveer Precision - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 27, 2026, 03:02 PM IST IST
|Ratnaveer Precision - Presentation On Declaration Of Financial Result For The First Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026.
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Ratnaveer Precision - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June,2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Ratnaveer Precision - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E. 24Th July 2026
Source: Dion Global
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27108GJ2002PLC040488 and registration number is 040488. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1068.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 68.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ratnaveer Precision Engineering is ₹205.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ratnaveer Precision Engineering is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering is ₹1,464.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering are ₹218.45 and ₹205.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ratnaveer Precision Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering is ₹218.45 and 52-week low of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering is ₹129.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ratnaveer Precision Engineering has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, 14.84% for the past month, 14.94% over 3 months, 50.16% over 1 year, 15.12% across 3 years, and 8.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering are 0.00 and 2.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global