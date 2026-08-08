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Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

RATNAVEER PRECISION ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹205.05 Closed
-0.19₹ -0.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹205.00₹218.45
₹205.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹129.95₹218.45
₹205.05
Open Price
₹206.35
Prev. Close
₹205.45
Volume
3,12,069

Source: Dion Global

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering		12.9414.8414.9432.2950.1615.128.82
JSW Steel		1.813.700.793.9221.2316.7511.59
Tata Steel		-0.95-0.92-13.38-6.9817.7216.535.89
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		4.296.46-5.9211.3443.0023.295.61
Shyam Metalics and Energy		-2.914.4013.5412.393.7735.4418.89
Lloyds Engineering Works		9.0713.1057.8580.0240.6131.09103.21
Vedanta Iron and Steel		9.14-3.6667.3667.3667.3618.7310.85
NMDC Steel		2.001.43-0.684.1522.26-2.636.69
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		7.0617.42-5.1652.5034.5217.2633.63
Technocraft Industries (India)		4.295.747.4517.43-12.3918.8830.48
Bansal Wire Industries		5.84-6.262.1021.05-9.84-1.70-1.03
Prakash Industries		4.420.12-16.09-2.68-30.5212.1610.53
Steel Exchange India		0.27-11.223.9839.981.90-4.566.54
Beekay Steel Industries		-1.34-4.02-7.49-5.21-19.10-11.081.58
Manaksia Steels		21.564.8127.0327.9431.0025.4120.50
Aerpace Industries		-0.476.1428.9823.7742.05120.9055.62
Vraj Iron & Steel		-0.577.58-8.13-9.02-23.89-21.47-13.50
Supershakti Metaliks		00.3614.05-5.32-22.44-20.53-9.13
Incredible Industries		0.034.30-0.09-9.68-11.127.671.10
Sharda Ispat		-1.427.55-6.00-11.97-42.3320.5614.73

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering has gained 50.16% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5188.91199.28
10185.26193.49
20182.07187.81
50177.34180.04
100166.05172.04
200159.29164.59

Source: Dion Global

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.00%, FII holding fell to 3.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,56,5632.8910.08
3,08,4354.465.58
1,09,5582.821.98

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTRatnaveer Precision - Revised Financial Result For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June 2026 After Removing The Typographical Error
Jul 27, 2026, 03:04 PM IST ISTRatnaveer Precision - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 27, 2026, 03:02 PM IST ISTRatnaveer Precision - Presentation On Declaration Of Financial Result For The First Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026.
Jul 24, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTRatnaveer Precision - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June,2026
Jul 24, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTRatnaveer Precision - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E. 24Th July 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Ratnaveer Precision Engineering

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27108GJ2002PLC040488 and registration number is 040488. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1068.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 68.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Ramanlal Sanghavi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Babulal Sohanlal Chaplot
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Binita Verdia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sreeram Vishwanathan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Karuna Advani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajash Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Umeshsinh Rathod
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vimalbhai Bokadia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ratnaveer Precision Engineering is ₹205.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ratnaveer Precision Engineering?

The Ratnaveer Precision Engineering is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering?

The market cap of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering is ₹1,464.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering are ₹218.45 and ₹205.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ratnaveer Precision Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering is ₹218.45 and 52-week low of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering is ₹129.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ratnaveer Precision Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ratnaveer Precision Engineering has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, 14.84% for the past month, 14.94% over 3 months, 50.16% over 1 year, 15.12% across 3 years, and 8.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering are 0.00 and 2.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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