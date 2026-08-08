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Manaksia Steels Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANAKSIA STEELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Manaksia Steels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹83.84 Closed
-4.92₹ -4.34
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Manaksia Steels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹83.78₹89.96
₹83.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.21₹89.96
₹83.84
Open Price
₹87.61
Prev. Close
₹88.18
Volume
13,128

Source: Dion Global

Manaksia Steels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Manaksia Steels		21.564.8127.0327.9431.0025.4120.50
JSW Steel		1.813.700.793.9221.2316.7511.59
Tata Steel		-0.95-0.92-13.38-6.9817.7216.535.89
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		4.296.46-5.9211.3443.0023.295.61
Shyam Metalics and Energy		-2.914.4013.5412.393.7735.4418.89
Lloyds Engineering Works		9.0713.1057.8580.0240.6131.09103.21
Vedanta Iron and Steel		9.14-3.6667.3667.3667.3618.7310.85
NMDC Steel		2.001.43-0.684.1522.26-2.636.69
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		7.0617.42-5.1652.5034.5217.2633.63
Technocraft Industries (India)		4.295.747.4517.43-12.3918.8830.48
Bansal Wire Industries		5.84-6.262.1021.05-9.84-1.70-1.03
Prakash Industries		4.420.12-16.09-2.68-30.5212.1610.53
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering		12.9414.8414.9432.2950.1615.128.82
Steel Exchange India		0.27-11.223.9839.981.90-4.566.54
Beekay Steel Industries		-1.34-4.02-7.49-5.21-19.10-11.081.58
Aerpace Industries		-0.476.1428.9823.7742.05120.9055.62
Vraj Iron & Steel		-0.577.58-8.13-9.02-23.89-21.47-13.50
Supershakti Metaliks		00.3614.05-5.32-22.44-20.53-9.13
Incredible Industries		0.034.30-0.09-9.68-11.127.671.10
Sharda Ispat		-1.427.55-6.00-11.97-42.3320.5614.73

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Manaksia Steels has gained 31.00% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Manaksia Steels has outperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).

Manaksia Steels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Manaksia Steels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
569.476.38
1070.7974.43
2074.2273.84
5071.6871.97
10066.3168.95
2006465.81

Source: Dion Global

Manaksia Steels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Manaksia Steels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Manaksia Steels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 07:00 PM IST ISTManaksia Steels - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results (Both Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Company
Jul 08, 2026, 05:33 AM IST ISTManaksia Steels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 18, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTManaksia Steels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
May 22, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTManaksia Steels - Key Financial Highlights On Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 22, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTManaksia Steels - Appointment Of Cost Auditor

Source: Dion Global

About Manaksia Steels

Manaksia Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/2001 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101WB2001PLC138341 and registration number is 138341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1053.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Varun Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mrinal Kanti Pal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Maheshwari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Biswanath Bhattacharjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi Baheti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Manaksia Steels Share Price

What is the share price of Manaksia Steels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manaksia Steels is ₹83.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Manaksia Steels?

The Manaksia Steels is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manaksia Steels?

The market cap of Manaksia Steels is ₹549.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Manaksia Steels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Manaksia Steels are ₹89.96 and ₹83.78.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manaksia Steels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manaksia Steels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manaksia Steels is ₹89.96 and 52-week low of Manaksia Steels is ₹44.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Manaksia Steels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Manaksia Steels has shown returns of -4.92% over the past day, 4.81% for the past month, 27.03% over 3 months, 31.0% over 1 year, 25.41% across 3 years, and 20.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manaksia Steels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manaksia Steels are 13.76 and 1.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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