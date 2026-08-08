Here's the live share price of Manaksia Steels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Manaksia Steels
|21.56
|4.81
|27.03
|27.94
|31.00
|25.41
|20.50
|JSW Steel
|1.81
|3.70
|0.79
|3.92
|21.23
|16.75
|11.59
|Tata Steel
|-0.95
|-0.92
|-13.38
|-6.98
|17.72
|16.53
|5.89
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|4.29
|6.46
|-5.92
|11.34
|43.00
|23.29
|5.61
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|-2.91
|4.40
|13.54
|12.39
|3.77
|35.44
|18.89
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|9.07
|13.10
|57.85
|80.02
|40.61
|31.09
|103.21
|Vedanta Iron and Steel
|9.14
|-3.66
|67.36
|67.36
|67.36
|18.73
|10.85
|NMDC Steel
|2.00
|1.43
|-0.68
|4.15
|22.26
|-2.63
|6.69
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|7.06
|17.42
|-5.16
|52.50
|34.52
|17.26
|33.63
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|4.29
|5.74
|7.45
|17.43
|-12.39
|18.88
|30.48
|Bansal Wire Industries
|5.84
|-6.26
|2.10
|21.05
|-9.84
|-1.70
|-1.03
|Prakash Industries
|4.42
|0.12
|-16.09
|-2.68
|-30.52
|12.16
|10.53
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|12.94
|14.84
|14.94
|32.29
|50.16
|15.12
|8.82
|Steel Exchange India
|0.27
|-11.22
|3.98
|39.98
|1.90
|-4.56
|6.54
|Beekay Steel Industries
|-1.34
|-4.02
|-7.49
|-5.21
|-19.10
|-11.08
|1.58
|Aerpace Industries
|-0.47
|6.14
|28.98
|23.77
|42.05
|120.90
|55.62
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|-0.57
|7.58
|-8.13
|-9.02
|-23.89
|-21.47
|-13.50
|Supershakti Metaliks
|0
|0.36
|14.05
|-5.32
|-22.44
|-20.53
|-9.13
|Incredible Industries
|0.03
|4.30
|-0.09
|-9.68
|-11.12
|7.67
|1.10
|Sharda Ispat
|-1.42
|7.55
|-6.00
|-11.97
|-42.33
|20.56
|14.73
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Manaksia Steels has gained 31.00% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Manaksia Steels has outperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|69.4
|76.38
|10
|70.79
|74.43
|20
|74.22
|73.84
|50
|71.68
|71.97
|100
|66.31
|68.95
|200
|64
|65.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Manaksia Steels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:00 PM IST IST
|Manaksia Steels - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results (Both Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Company
|Jul 08, 2026, 05:33 AM IST IST
|Manaksia Steels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 18, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|Manaksia Steels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|May 22, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Manaksia Steels - Key Financial Highlights On Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 22, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Manaksia Steels - Appointment Of Cost Auditor
Source: Dion Global
Manaksia Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/2001 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101WB2001PLC138341 and registration number is 138341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1053.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manaksia Steels is ₹83.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Manaksia Steels is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Manaksia Steels is ₹549.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Manaksia Steels are ₹89.96 and ₹83.78.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manaksia Steels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manaksia Steels is ₹89.96 and 52-week low of Manaksia Steels is ₹44.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Manaksia Steels has shown returns of -4.92% over the past day, 4.81% for the past month, 27.03% over 3 months, 31.0% over 1 year, 25.41% across 3 years, and 20.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manaksia Steels are 13.76 and 1.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global