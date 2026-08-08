What is the share price of Manaksia Steels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manaksia Steels is ₹83.84 as on .

What kind of stock is Manaksia Steels? The Manaksia Steels is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manaksia Steels? The market cap of Manaksia Steels is ₹549.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Manaksia Steels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Manaksia Steels are ₹89.96 and ₹83.78.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manaksia Steels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manaksia Steels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manaksia Steels is ₹89.96 and 52-week low of Manaksia Steels is ₹44.21 as on .

How has the Manaksia Steels performed historically in terms of returns? The Manaksia Steels has shown returns of -4.92% over the past day, 4.81% for the past month, 27.03% over 3 months, 31.0% over 1 year, 25.41% across 3 years, and 20.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manaksia Steels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manaksia Steels are 13.76 and 1.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global