Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.83
|15.37
|35.01
|17.42
|23.87
|447.51
|99.40
|4.30
|-1.77
|16.22
|19.17
|21.89
|181.17
|103.12
|8.68
|3.12
|19.92
|20.43
|19.41
|196.40
|111.49
|13.19
|1.41
|17.94
|13.72
|19.77
|141.77
|21.26
|1.00
|22.16
|62.53
|73.49
|60.47
|27.87
|27.87
|0.78
|23.33
|36.24
|97.28
|130.76
|578.89
|291.75
|1.78
|-10.81
|84.12
|113.97
|186.00
|5,262.50
|3,200.00
|-1.11
|31.07
|97.69
|117.42
|100.67
|163.88
|-20.40
|-8.37
|-20.31
|-30.90
|-34.18
|-26.24
|185.71
|270.11
|0
|-4.67
|28.83
|32.41
|4.76
|134.43
|10.85
|-3.75
|6.49
|38.41
|43.10
|23.13
|40.71
|-57.94
|-0.31
|-14.21
|1.27
|-5.88
|95.12
|350.70
|122.22
|32.22
|34.46
|40.00
|18.80
|18.80
|18.80
|18.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Manaksia Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/2001 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101WB2001PLC138341 and registration number is 138341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 504.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Manaksia Steels Ltd. is ₹324.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Manaksia Steels Ltd. is 14.88 and PB ratio of Manaksia Steels Ltd. is 1.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manaksia Steels Ltd. is ₹49.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manaksia Steels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manaksia Steels Ltd. is ₹53.40 and 52-week low of Manaksia Steels Ltd. is ₹31.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.