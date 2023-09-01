Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Manaksia Steels Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MANAKSIA STEELS LTD.

Sector : Steel | Smallcap | NSE
₹49.55 Closed
4.432.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Manaksia Steels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.70₹50.00
₹49.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.80₹53.40
₹49.55
Open Price
₹48.40
Prev. Close
₹47.45
Volume
3,08,110

Manaksia Steels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R150.43
  • R251.37
  • R352.73
  • Pivot
    49.07
  • S148.13
  • S246.77
  • S345.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 537.7147.62
  • 1037.8947.01
  • 2037.5346.23
  • 5038.7144.64
  • 10038.6542.89
  • 20041.341.29

Manaksia Steels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.8315.3735.0117.4223.87447.5199.40
4.30-1.7716.2219.1721.89181.17103.12
8.683.1219.9220.4319.41196.40111.49
13.191.4117.9413.7219.77141.7721.26
1.0022.1662.5373.4960.4727.8727.87
0.7823.3336.2497.28130.76578.89291.75
1.78-10.8184.12113.97186.005,262.503,200.00
-1.1131.0797.69117.42100.67163.88-20.40
-8.37-20.31-30.90-34.18-26.24185.71270.11
0-4.6728.8332.414.76134.4310.85
-3.756.4938.4143.1023.1340.71-57.94
-0.31-14.211.27-5.8895.12350.70122.22
32.2234.4640.0018.8018.8018.8018.80

Manaksia Steels Ltd. Share Holdings

Manaksia Steels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Manaksia Steels Ltd.

Manaksia Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/2001 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101WB2001PLC138341 and registration number is 138341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 504.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Varun Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vineet Agrawal
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Agrawal
    Director
  • Dr. Kali Kumar Chaudhuri
    Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Chakraborty
    Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Maheshwari
    Director
  • Mr. Mrinal Kanti Pal
    Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi Baheti
    Director

FAQs on Manaksia Steels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Manaksia Steels Ltd.?

The market cap of Manaksia Steels Ltd. is ₹324.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Manaksia Steels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Manaksia Steels Ltd. is 14.88 and PB ratio of Manaksia Steels Ltd. is 1.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Manaksia Steels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manaksia Steels Ltd. is ₹49.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manaksia Steels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manaksia Steels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manaksia Steels Ltd. is ₹53.40 and 52-week low of Manaksia Steels Ltd. is ₹31.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data