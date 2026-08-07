What is the share price of Incredible Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Incredible Industries is ₹33.96 as on .

What kind of stock is Incredible Industries? The Incredible Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Incredible Industries? The market cap of Incredible Industries is ₹158.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Incredible Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Incredible Industries are ₹34.27 and ₹33.96.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Incredible Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Incredible Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Incredible Industries is ₹53.37 and 52-week low of Incredible Industries is ₹26.00 as on .

How has the Incredible Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Incredible Industries has shown returns of 5.79% over the past day, 4.3% for the past month, -0.09% over 3 months, -11.12% over 1 year, 7.67% across 3 years, and 1.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Incredible Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Incredible Industries are 13.79 and 1.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global