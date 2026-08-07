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Incredible Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

INCREDIBLE INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Incredible Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹33.96 Closed
5.79₹ 1.86
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Incredible Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.96₹34.27
₹33.96
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.00₹53.37
₹33.96
Open Price
₹34.27
Prev. Close
₹32.10
Volume
4

Source: Dion Global

Incredible Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Incredible Industries		0.034.30-0.09-9.68-11.127.671.10
JSW Steel		1.813.700.793.9221.2316.7511.59
Tata Steel		-0.95-0.92-13.38-6.9817.7216.535.89
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		4.296.46-5.9211.3443.0023.295.61
Shyam Metalics and Energy		-2.914.4013.5412.393.7735.4418.89
Lloyds Engineering Works		9.0713.1057.8580.0240.6131.09103.21
Vedanta Iron and Steel		9.14-3.6667.3667.3667.3618.7310.85
NMDC Steel		2.001.43-0.684.1522.26-2.636.69
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		7.0617.42-5.1652.5034.5217.2633.63
Technocraft Industries (India)		4.295.747.4517.43-12.3918.8830.48
Bansal Wire Industries		5.84-6.262.1021.05-9.84-1.70-1.03
Prakash Industries		4.420.12-16.09-2.68-30.5212.1610.53
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering		12.9414.8414.9432.2950.1615.128.82
Steel Exchange India		0.27-11.223.9839.981.90-4.566.54
Beekay Steel Industries		-1.34-4.02-7.49-5.21-19.10-11.081.58
Manaksia Steels		21.564.8127.0327.9431.0025.4120.50
Aerpace Industries		-0.476.1428.9823.7742.05120.9055.62
Vraj Iron & Steel		-0.577.58-8.13-9.02-23.89-21.47-13.50
Supershakti Metaliks		00.3614.05-5.32-22.44-20.53-9.13
Sharda Ispat		-1.427.55-6.00-11.97-42.3320.5614.73

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Incredible Industries has declined 11.12% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Incredible Industries has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).

Incredible Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Incredible Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
533.3833.05
1033.8133.34
2033.6233.56
5034.434.04
10034.2834.88
20037.5436.56

Source: Dion Global

Incredible Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Incredible Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Incredible Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTIncredible Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 10, 2026, 08:21 PM IST ISTIncredible Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 06:24 AM IST ISTIncredible Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
May 30, 2026, 02:47 AM IST ISTIncredible Ind. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
May 30, 2026, 01:25 AM IST ISTIncredible Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source: Dion Global

About Incredible Industries

Incredible Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1979 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100WB1979PLC032200 and registration number is 032200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 840.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rama Shankar Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director (Executive Director)
  • Mr. Niket Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kaloya
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Sonam Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shilpi Modi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar Agarwalla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Incredible Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Incredible Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Incredible Industries is ₹33.96 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Incredible Industries?

The Incredible Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Incredible Industries?

The market cap of Incredible Industries is ₹158.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Incredible Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Incredible Industries are ₹34.27 and ₹33.96.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Incredible Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Incredible Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Incredible Industries is ₹53.37 and 52-week low of Incredible Industries is ₹26.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Incredible Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Incredible Industries has shown returns of 5.79% over the past day, 4.3% for the past month, -0.09% over 3 months, -11.12% over 1 year, 7.67% across 3 years, and 1.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Incredible Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Incredible Industries are 13.79 and 1.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Incredible Industries News

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