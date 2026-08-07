Here's the live share price of Incredible Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Incredible Industries
|0.03
|4.30
|-0.09
|-9.68
|-11.12
|7.67
|1.10
|JSW Steel
|1.81
|3.70
|0.79
|3.92
|21.23
|16.75
|11.59
|Tata Steel
|-0.95
|-0.92
|-13.38
|-6.98
|17.72
|16.53
|5.89
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|4.29
|6.46
|-5.92
|11.34
|43.00
|23.29
|5.61
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|-2.91
|4.40
|13.54
|12.39
|3.77
|35.44
|18.89
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|9.07
|13.10
|57.85
|80.02
|40.61
|31.09
|103.21
|Vedanta Iron and Steel
|9.14
|-3.66
|67.36
|67.36
|67.36
|18.73
|10.85
|NMDC Steel
|2.00
|1.43
|-0.68
|4.15
|22.26
|-2.63
|6.69
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|7.06
|17.42
|-5.16
|52.50
|34.52
|17.26
|33.63
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|4.29
|5.74
|7.45
|17.43
|-12.39
|18.88
|30.48
|Bansal Wire Industries
|5.84
|-6.26
|2.10
|21.05
|-9.84
|-1.70
|-1.03
|Prakash Industries
|4.42
|0.12
|-16.09
|-2.68
|-30.52
|12.16
|10.53
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|12.94
|14.84
|14.94
|32.29
|50.16
|15.12
|8.82
|Steel Exchange India
|0.27
|-11.22
|3.98
|39.98
|1.90
|-4.56
|6.54
|Beekay Steel Industries
|-1.34
|-4.02
|-7.49
|-5.21
|-19.10
|-11.08
|1.58
|Manaksia Steels
|21.56
|4.81
|27.03
|27.94
|31.00
|25.41
|20.50
|Aerpace Industries
|-0.47
|6.14
|28.98
|23.77
|42.05
|120.90
|55.62
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|-0.57
|7.58
|-8.13
|-9.02
|-23.89
|-21.47
|-13.50
|Supershakti Metaliks
|0
|0.36
|14.05
|-5.32
|-22.44
|-20.53
|-9.13
|Sharda Ispat
|-1.42
|7.55
|-6.00
|-11.97
|-42.33
|20.56
|14.73
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Incredible Industries has declined 11.12% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Incredible Industries has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|33.38
|33.05
|10
|33.81
|33.34
|20
|33.62
|33.56
|50
|34.4
|34.04
|100
|34.28
|34.88
|200
|37.54
|36.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Incredible Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Incredible Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 10, 2026, 08:21 PM IST IST
|Incredible Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 06:24 AM IST IST
|Incredible Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|May 30, 2026, 02:47 AM IST IST
|Incredible Ind. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
|May 30, 2026, 01:25 AM IST IST
|Incredible Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Source: Dion Global
Incredible Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1979 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100WB1979PLC032200 and registration number is 032200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 840.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Incredible Industries is ₹33.96 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Incredible Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Incredible Industries is ₹158.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Incredible Industries are ₹34.27 and ₹33.96.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Incredible Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Incredible Industries is ₹53.37 and 52-week low of Incredible Industries is ₹26.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Incredible Industries has shown returns of 5.79% over the past day, 4.3% for the past month, -0.09% over 3 months, -11.12% over 1 year, 7.67% across 3 years, and 1.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Incredible Industries are 13.79 and 1.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global