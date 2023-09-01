Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Incredible Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INCREDIBLE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Steel | Smallcap | NSE
₹29.55 Closed
6.491.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Incredible Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.05₹30.00
₹29.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.20₹33.35
₹29.55
Open Price
₹27.05
Prev. Close
₹27.75
Volume
1,04,866

Incredible Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.85
  • R231.9
  • R333.8
  • Pivot
    28.95
  • S127.9
  • S226
  • S324.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.5929.34
  • 1023.8229.06
  • 2023.5928.33
  • 5023.9826.75
  • 10022.6125.13
  • 20023.724

Incredible Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.756.4938.4143.1023.1340.71-57.94
4.30-1.7716.2219.1721.89181.17103.12
8.683.1219.9220.4319.41196.40111.49
13.191.4117.9413.7219.77141.7721.26
1.0022.1662.5373.4960.4727.8727.87
0.7823.3336.2497.28130.76578.89291.75
1.78-10.8184.12113.97186.005,262.503,200.00
-1.1131.0797.69117.42100.67163.88-20.40
-8.37-20.31-30.90-34.18-26.24185.71270.11
7.8315.3735.0117.4223.87447.5199.40
0-4.6728.8332.414.76134.4310.85
-0.31-14.211.27-5.8895.12350.70122.22
32.2234.4640.0018.8018.8018.8018.80

Incredible Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Incredible Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Incredible Industries Ltd.

Incredible Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1979 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100WB1979PLC032200 and registration number is 032200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 535.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rama Shankar Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Niket Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Asit Baran Dasgupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sonam Agarwal
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mrs. Shilpi Modi
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kaloya
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Incredible Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Incredible Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Incredible Industries Ltd. is ₹138.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Incredible Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Incredible Industries Ltd. is 23.25 and PB ratio of Incredible Industries Ltd. is 1.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Incredible Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Incredible Industries Ltd. is ₹29.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Incredible Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Incredible Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Incredible Industries Ltd. is ₹33.35 and 52-week low of Incredible Industries Ltd. is ₹18.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data