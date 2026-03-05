As crude oil prices stabilise in international markets, global indices react positively. The GIFT Nifty is indicating a rise in early trade. Several markets across West Asia were trading in the positive zone, with Korean indices rebounding as much 12%.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 385 points or 1.55% lower at 24,480, while the BSE Sensex dipped 1,122 points or 1.40% to close at 79,116.

Key global and domestic cues to know on March 05, 2025

Tension in West Asia

Israel’s military has begun a fresh “wave of strikes” aiming at military infrastructure in Iran. Meanwhile, in Washington, US lawmakers have voted against a war powers measure that would have limited Donald Trump’s ability to order further military action in Iran.

It was a measure that would require the withdrawal of US forces from the conflict unless Congress approves the operation.

Crude oil

The crude oil prices traded on a higher note on Thursday morning. WTI crude prices were trading at $75.68, rising 1.37%, while Brent crude prices were trading at $82.15, a rise of 0.91%. On COMEX, crude prices rose 1.46% to $75.75 a barrel.

Asian Markets

The Asian indices on Thursday morning are set to open on a higher note, tracking gains overnight on Wall Street. South Korea’s Kospi jumped over 12% on open, staging a sharp rebound from its worst session, and is on course to clock its best day. The small-cap Kosdaq rose more than 11%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 4%, after sliding 3% in the previous session. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 25,534, higher than the last close of 25,249.48.

US markets

The US equity markets closed on a higher note as an increase in crude oil prices is likely to ease out, and fears about economic growth fade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 238.14 points, or 0.49%, to close at 48,739.41. The 30-stock index snapped a three-day run of losses. The S&P 500 gained 0.78% and ended at 6,869.50, while the Nasdaq Composite moved 1.29% higher and settled at 22,807.48.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,61,810 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen by almost 0.3% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,61,470 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,21,357.5. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 5,182.30 an ounce, rising 0.93%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate remained flat at Rs 2.65 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices surged 1.29% on Thursday to trade at $84.260 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January as well amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, and concerns over the Federal Reserve’s independence, with heavy speculative buying—especially from China—pushing prices higher.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 8,752.65 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DII) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 12,068.17 crore on March 04, 2025, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was down 0.07% at 98.71. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.73% to close at 92.15 to the dollar on March 04.

Top sectors in Wednesday’s trade

The sugar sector’s stocks fell the most in Wednesday’s trade, rising 4.5% in the market capitalisation. Further, ethanol stocks were followed by the aquaculture sector stocks, which were further followed by the telecom stocks. However, the Iron and steel sector stocks fell the most, declining 4.81%.