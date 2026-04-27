The market held on to gains by midday on April 27, 2026, though the tone underneath was not as calm as the index numbers might suggest at first glance. The Nifty 50 hovered around 24,077, up about 0.75%,. The BSE Sensex stayed near 77,241, also higher by roughly 0.75%. The gains were was supported by selective buying rather than broad participation.

Here is a look at the top movers and shakers at this hour –

India Cements

India Cements share price rose about 10% by midday to around Rs 434, after earlier climbing as much as 10.36% to Rs 449.95 following its March quarter results. The company reported a more than fourfold increase in consolidated profit to Rs 59.5 crore in Q4FY26 compared to Rs 14.67 crore a year ago. The improvement came from better volumes and stronger realisation. Revenue from operations increased 2.6% to Rs 1,228.65 crore, while total expenses declined 10.5% to Rs 1,174.79 crore. The stock has already seen a wide range over the past year, with a 52-week high of Rs 485.80 and a low of Rs 278.30.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price gained about 7.3% by midday after the company announced an agreement to acquire Organon & Co. in an all-cash deal valued at $11.75 billion. The transaction is priced at $14 per share for all outstanding shares of the US-based company. The acquisition will be funded through a mix of internal cash and committed bank financing. The company stated that the acquired business will be merged with a subsidiary after completion. The deal is expected to close in early 2027, subject to approvals. The move is aimed at expanding its presence in innovative medicines and biosimilars.

Cohance Lifescience

Another big buzzer in the Pharma space. The share price of Cohance Lifesciences surged about 19.99% by midday to Rs 432.10, locking in strong gains after the company announced a leadership transition at the top. The company appointed Umang Vohra as Executive Chairman effective May 1, 2026 and Group CEO from May 20, 2026, replacing Vivek Sharma, who stepped down for personal reasons and will remain as Advisor for nine months to ensure continuity.

The appointment is positioned as a deliberate board decision tied to the company’s next phase, especially as it continues to build its presence across complex chemistry, ADCs, oligonucleotides and advanced API development within the CDMO space.

One 97 Communications

The share price of One97 Communications is down about 1% in afternoon trade after sharp 9% plunge in early trade . The decline followed the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to cancel the banking licence of Paytm Payments Bank due to non-compliance with regulatory norms. The company clarified that the action has no financial or business impact on its operations and stated that it does not have material exposure to the banking entity. Despite that clarification, the initial reaction remained negative.

Axis Bank

Axis Bank share price declined about 5% by midday following its Q4FY26 earnings. The bank reported net profit of Rs 7,071 crore, down 0.6% year-on-year, as higher provisions offset income growth. Provisions and contingencies rose 159% to Rs 3,522 crore. Net interest income increased 4.7% to Rs 14,457 crore, while net interest margin stood at 3.62%. Asset quality improved, with gross NPAs at 1.23% and net NPAs at 0.37%. Advances grew 19% year-on-year to Rs 12.34 lakh crore. The bank also announced a final dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc share price gained about 5.6% by midday after reporting its March quarter and full-year results. The company posted a record quarterly net profit of Rs 5,033 crore, up about 68% year-on-year. EBITDA rose 61% to Rs 7,747 crore. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 13,544 crore, up 49%. For the full year, net profit increased 34% to Rs 13,832 crore. Higher zinc and silver prices along with increased production supported performance. The company also reported total expenses of Rs 7,073 crore for the quarter.

Varun Beverages

Varun Beverages share price traded with gains by midday at around 2% after the company reported a 20% rise in Q4 net profit to Rs 878 crore compared to Rs 731 crore a year ago. The board approved an interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per share with a face value of Rs 2. The record date has been set for May 1, 2026, and the dividend will be paid on May 5. The results reflected steady growth in operations during the quarter.

Tanla Platforms

Tanla Platforms share price surged about 13% by midday after rising as much as 15.2% earlier in the session. The rally followed the company’s Q4FY26 results. Net profit increased 14.6% year-on-year to Rs 134.32 crore. Revenue rose 15% to Rs 1,177.5 crore. The stock saw strong buying interest following the earnings announcement.

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Torrent Power

Torrent Power share price gained about 6.6% by midday after hitting a 52-week high of Rs 1,815.45 during the session. The stock has risen about 39% in April so far. Increased trading volumes were observed, with a sharp rise in activity across exchanges. The move came amid expectations of sustained demand growth.

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank share price gained about 3% by midday after the company reported its Q4FY26 results. Net profit stood at Rs 594.17 crore compared to a net loss of Rs 288.71 crore a year ago. Net interest income increased to Rs 4,371 crore from Rs 3,048 crore, marking a 43% rise. On a sequential basis, revenue declined from Rs 4,562 crore. The stock saw buying interest following the return to profitability.