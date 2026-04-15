Metal stocks are showing renewed strength in pockets, with select mid- and small-cap names leading a sharp rally and attracting strong buying interest. The Nifty Metal index was at 12,570 levels, up 2.01% on April 15

The rally in metals lifted sentiment, especially after the nearly 9% decline seen over the past 1 month.

The recent fall has been driven by global tension, tariff-related developments and volatility in commodity prices, while the ongoing Iran war and rising oil prices continue to weigh on sentiment. Despite this, pockets of strength are visible across individual metal counters.

Large cap metals rally

Some of the large cap metal gainers include Hindalco Industries, Vedanta. Hindustan Copper and Hindustan Zinc are up about 5% each. The steel counters like Tata Steel and JSW Steel too clocked 1% plus gains.

Midcap metal stocks: Sharp outperformance

JTL Industries led the gains, rising 10.21%, making it the strongest performer in the pack. The sharp move comes even as the overall sector trend remains weak, indicating stock-specific buying interest rather than a broad-based recovery across metal stocks.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls gained 6.60%, while Bansal Wire Industries moved up 6.16%, placing them among the top gainers after JTL Industries. Lloyds Engineering Works also advanced 5.87%, and Jindal Saw rose 5.34%. The gains across these companies suggest continued interest in select industrial and wire-related businesses despite pressure on the wider metal space.

Several mid-tier metal stocks recorded gains in the 4% to 5% range. Shree Precoated Steels rose 4.94%, Aeroflex Enterprises gained 4.92%, and Rama Steel Tubes was up 4.86%. Surya Roshni advanced 4.72%, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries climbed 4.46%, while Godawari Power & Ispat added 4.20%. Technocraft Industries also moved higher by 4.10%. These moves show steady buying across segments such as pipes, tubes and alloy-linked businesses.

The overall metal stocks also saw moderate gains in the 3% to 4% range. Jai Balaji Industries rose 3.85%, Welspun Corp gained 3.82%, and Venus Pipes & Tubes moved up 3.46%. Prakash Industries added 3.42%, while Man Industries gained 3.30%. Hi-Tech Pipes and Welspun Specialty Solutions both rose 3.28%, followed by Shyam Metalics and Energy at 3.15%, Steel Exchange India at 3.11%, Goodluck India at 3.02%, and Bharat Wire Ropes at 3.01%. The gains remain measured but spread across a wide set of stocks, indicating selective accumulation.

Pressure from global factors keep metal sector in check

The sector has already seen a correction in recent weeks. Nifty Metal has declined by nearly 9% over the past month due to global uncertainty linked to the West Asia conflict, tariff-related developments, volatility in base metal prices, higher trading margins and profit booking after strong performance through 2025. Rising oil prices linked to the Iran war are adding to input cost concerns and weighing on overall sentiment.

At the same time, global cues are turning slightly supportive. Copper prices have rebounded to near a six-week high after signs of possible easing in the Middle East conflict.

“All of the big trends that have been pushing copper higher are now going to be supercharged,” Henry Van, analyst at Trafigura Group, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

“There is a bigger incentive than ever before to do more electrification and insulate energy consumption from geopolitical shocks.”

Conclusion

Metal stocks are not moving in one direction at the moment. The broader sector remains weak, but several stocks are still posting gains between 3% and 10%. JTL Industries stands out with a double-digit rise, while others are seeing steady buying. The trend points to stock-specific action rather than a uniform move across the sector.

Disclaimer: The analysis of specific mid-cap and small-cap stock performance, coupled with mention of commodity price volatility and geopolitical risks, is for informational purposes only. Readers should note that small-cap investments carry higher volatility; please consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any financial decisions. This report does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities mentioned.

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