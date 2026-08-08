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Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Share Price

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BSE

NAGARJUNA FERTILIZERS AND CHEMICALS

Nagarjuna Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Fertilisers

Here's the live share price of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.53 Closed
-4.89₹ -0.13
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.53₹2.53
₹2.53
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.53₹6.38
₹2.53
Open Price
₹2.53
Prev. Close
₹2.66
Volume
92,185

Source: Dion Global

Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals		0-17.86-35.13-46.62-56.83-34.54-30.76
Coromandel International		-0.38-0.325.16-9.22-15.5925.4619.40
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		1.53-2.77-8.382.87-9.9221.2044.69
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		-1.46-2.8814.2242.131.8340.6126.83
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		2.53-3.04-0.791.21-19.9118.067.19
Paradeep Phosphates		1.227.1117.1215.26-33.3431.5327.68
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		4.914.256.8311.346.41-1.477.94
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.27-3.27-3.38-7.23-12.253.129.43
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		1.100-9.54-11.55-19.140.556.23
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.50-7.96-14.2233.65122.8753.9158.91
National Fertilizers		0.83-3.21-8.66-11.42-22.470.933.39
Kothari Industrial Corporation		-3.98-14.14-15.31-26.03-66.72332.59140.79
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		2.33-0.47-4.98-7.40-21.800.962.26
Madras Fertilizers		1.16-2.05-4.04-9.23-25.18-4.7016.99
Zuari Agro Chemicals		-3.30-2.47-8.33-9.43-38.3113.0110.19
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		10.09-2.83-13.70-21.60-50.21-7.14-6.06
Aries Agro		1.580.46-10.334.75-12.6025.8615.03
Rama Phosphates		-4.21-1.68-12.98-22.10-15.49-1.91-9.03
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty		-3.52-12.58-25.76-4.88-37.40-42.417.78
Basant Agro Tech (India)		-4.581.65-3.7913.73-16.99-20.37-5.16

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals has declined 56.83% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).

Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.82.8
103.183.07
203.513.36
503.793.73
1004.164.07
2004.614.65

Source: Dion Global

Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 48.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 22, 2026, 05:02 PM IST ISTNagarjuna Fertilizer - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 01:59 AM IST ISTNagarjuna Fertilizer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 01, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTNagarjuna Fertilizer - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Integrated Filing (Financial) For The Quarter End
Jun 28, 2026, 02:18 AM IST ISTNagarjuna Fertilizer - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results Of The Company For
Jun 24, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTNagarjuna Fertilizer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

Source: Dion Global

About Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals

Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24129TG2006PLC076238 and registration number is 076238. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of urea and other organic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Uday Shankar Jha
    Chairman
  • Mr. K Rahul Raju
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudhakar Kudva
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Mohan Gonela
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandrapal Singh Yadav
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals is ₹2.53 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals?

The Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals?

The market cap of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals is ₹151.31 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals are ₹2.53 and ₹2.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals is ₹6.38 and 52-week low of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals is ₹2.53 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals has shown returns of -4.89% over the past day, -17.86% for the past month, -35.13% over 3 months, -56.83% over 1 year, -34.54% across 3 years, and -30.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals are -9.75 and -0.16 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals News

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