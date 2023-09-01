Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.76
|-1.68
|-18.52
|-0.56
|2.92
|91.30
|-30.71
|4.47
|6.62
|17.52
|21.84
|2.85
|50.30
|166.82
|1.82
|-5.71
|54.66
|100.71
|279.95
|904.62
|968.99
|3.45
|-0.23
|-0.39
|-0.91
|-20.85
|90.32
|67.23
|9.75
|2.53
|6.95
|15.15
|-16.00
|228.30
|59.37
|8.31
|8.66
|6.79
|-6.57
|-30.69
|273.97
|145.26
|7.83
|5.71
|11.84
|39.17
|11.66
|178.01
|46.46
|-0.81
|4.63
|18.86
|21.22
|21.65
|157.01
|72.73
|5.02
|6.73
|31.99
|30.92
|20.23
|64.46
|64.46
|0.22
|-5.63
|0.30
|7.52
|28.84
|90.46
|42.20
|0.74
|5.76
|2.79
|-0.72
|56.49
|1,841.22
|2,658.13
|-0.07
|4.86
|8.93
|17.31
|14.25
|232.46
|125.93
|-3.10
|6.74
|19.96
|49.36
|-13.66
|244.95
|94.90
|0.81
|-2.57
|-6.53
|-22.10
|32.52
|641.90
|1,062.97
|-1.18
|-5.94
|10.34
|32.48
|42.52
|318.06
|182.89
|-0.62
|0.91
|15.19
|18.76
|-13.83
|86.03
|-49.11
|8.94
|5.84
|-1.71
|15.33
|-20.73
|188.68
|188.68
|-2.93
|-4.38
|36.74
|26.66
|-23.01
|-8.64
|-8.64
|-3.89
|5.46
|16.76
|13.10
|33.02
|138.58
|57.19
|15.04
|12.27
|4.06
|-16.69
|-9.59
|678.57
|468.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24129TG2006PLC076238 and registration number is 076238. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of urea and other organic fertilizers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2692.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. is ₹523.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. is -0.33 and PB ratio of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. is -0.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. is ₹8.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. is ₹13.55 and 52-week low of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. is ₹7.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.