Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NAGARJUNA FERTILIZERS AND CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Fertilisers | Smallcap | NSE
₹8.75 Closed
2.940.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.55₹8.85
₹8.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.30₹13.55
₹8.75
Open Price
₹8.55
Prev. Close
₹8.50
Volume
11,02,130

Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.92
  • R29.03
  • R39.22
  • Pivot
    8.73
  • S18.62
  • S28.43
  • S38.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.978.54
  • 107.998.77
  • 208.249.05
  • 508.539.4
  • 1008.829.66
  • 20011.079.82

Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.76-1.68-18.52-0.562.9291.30-30.71
4.476.6217.5221.842.8550.30166.82
1.82-5.7154.66100.71279.95904.62968.99
3.45-0.23-0.39-0.91-20.8590.3267.23
9.752.536.9515.15-16.00228.3059.37
8.318.666.79-6.57-30.69273.97145.26
7.835.7111.8439.1711.66178.0146.46
-0.814.6318.8621.2221.65157.0172.73
5.026.7331.9930.9220.2364.4664.46
0.22-5.630.307.5228.8490.4642.20
0.745.762.79-0.7256.491,841.222,658.13
-0.074.868.9317.3114.25232.46125.93
-3.106.7419.9649.36-13.66244.9594.90
0.81-2.57-6.53-22.1032.52641.901,062.97
-1.18-5.9410.3432.4842.52318.06182.89
-0.620.9115.1918.76-13.8386.03-49.11
8.945.84-1.7115.33-20.73188.68188.68
-2.93-4.3836.7426.66-23.01-8.64-8.64
-3.895.4616.7613.1033.02138.5857.19
15.0412.274.06-16.69-9.59678.57468.70

Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd.

Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24129TG2006PLC076238 and registration number is 076238. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of urea and other organic fertilizers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2692.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Uday Shankar Jha
    Chairman
  • Mr. K Rahul Raju
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Lalitha Raghuram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Mohan Gonela
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandra Pal Singh Yadav
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. is ₹523.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. is -0.33 and PB ratio of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. is -0.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. is ₹8.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. is ₹13.55 and 52-week low of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. is ₹7.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data