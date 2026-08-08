What is the share price of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals is ₹2.53 as on .

What kind of stock is Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals? The Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals? The market cap of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals is ₹151.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals are ₹2.53 and ₹2.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals is ₹6.38 and 52-week low of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals is ₹2.53 as on .

How has the Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals has shown returns of -4.89% over the past day, -17.86% for the past month, -35.13% over 3 months, -56.83% over 1 year, -34.54% across 3 years, and -30.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals are -9.75 and -0.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global