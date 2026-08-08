Here's the live share price of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals
|0
|-17.86
|-35.13
|-46.62
|-56.83
|-34.54
|-30.76
|Coromandel International
|-0.38
|-0.32
|5.16
|-9.22
|-15.59
|25.46
|19.40
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|1.53
|-2.77
|-8.38
|2.87
|-9.92
|21.20
|44.69
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|-1.46
|-2.88
|14.22
|42.13
|1.83
|40.61
|26.83
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|2.53
|-3.04
|-0.79
|1.21
|-19.91
|18.06
|7.19
|Paradeep Phosphates
|1.22
|7.11
|17.12
|15.26
|-33.34
|31.53
|27.68
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|4.91
|4.25
|6.83
|11.34
|6.41
|-1.47
|7.94
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.27
|-3.27
|-3.38
|-7.23
|-12.25
|3.12
|9.43
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|1.10
|0
|-9.54
|-11.55
|-19.14
|0.55
|6.23
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.50
|-7.96
|-14.22
|33.65
|122.87
|53.91
|58.91
|National Fertilizers
|0.83
|-3.21
|-8.66
|-11.42
|-22.47
|0.93
|3.39
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|-3.98
|-14.14
|-15.31
|-26.03
|-66.72
|332.59
|140.79
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|2.33
|-0.47
|-4.98
|-7.40
|-21.80
|0.96
|2.26
|Madras Fertilizers
|1.16
|-2.05
|-4.04
|-9.23
|-25.18
|-4.70
|16.99
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|-3.30
|-2.47
|-8.33
|-9.43
|-38.31
|13.01
|10.19
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|10.09
|-2.83
|-13.70
|-21.60
|-50.21
|-7.14
|-6.06
|Aries Agro
|1.58
|0.46
|-10.33
|4.75
|-12.60
|25.86
|15.03
|Rama Phosphates
|-4.21
|-1.68
|-12.98
|-22.10
|-15.49
|-1.91
|-9.03
|Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
|-3.52
|-12.58
|-25.76
|-4.88
|-37.40
|-42.41
|7.78
|Basant Agro Tech (India)
|-4.58
|1.65
|-3.79
|13.73
|-16.99
|-20.37
|-5.16
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals has declined 56.83% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.8
|2.8
|10
|3.18
|3.07
|20
|3.51
|3.36
|50
|3.79
|3.73
|100
|4.16
|4.07
|200
|4.61
|4.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 48.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 22, 2026, 05:02 PM IST IST
|Nagarjuna Fertilizer - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 01:59 AM IST IST
|Nagarjuna Fertilizer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 01, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|Nagarjuna Fertilizer - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Integrated Filing (Financial) For The Quarter End
|Jun 28, 2026, 02:18 AM IST IST
|Nagarjuna Fertilizer - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results Of The Company For
|Jun 24, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Nagarjuna Fertilizer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Source: Dion Global
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24129TG2006PLC076238 and registration number is 076238. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of urea and other organic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals is ₹2.53 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals is ₹151.31 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals are ₹2.53 and ₹2.53.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals is ₹6.38 and 52-week low of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals is ₹2.53 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals has shown returns of -4.89% over the past day, -17.86% for the past month, -35.13% over 3 months, -56.83% over 1 year, -34.54% across 3 years, and -30.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals are -9.75 and -0.16 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global