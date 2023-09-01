What is the Market Cap of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd.? The market cap of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. is ₹523.31 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. is -0.33 and PB ratio of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. is -0.25 as on .

What is the share price of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. is ₹8.75 as on .