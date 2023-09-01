Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.28
|-12.22
|37.77
|31.46
|3.05
|355.95
|267.68
|4.42
|6.58
|17.42
|21.72
|2.90
|50.17
|166.09
|1.67
|-5.97
|54.24
|100.37
|278.59
|901.18
|959.20
|3.60
|-0.23
|-0.46
|-0.99
|-20.84
|90.44
|68.17
|9.60
|2.38
|6.73
|14.81
|-16.12
|227.80
|59.02
|8.52
|8.84
|6.90
|-6.45
|-30.47
|273.39
|153.95
|7.71
|5.56
|11.78
|39.11
|11.71
|177.78
|46.33
|-0.77
|4.59
|18.91
|21.21
|21.70
|156.57
|73.05
|4.52
|6.24
|31.49
|30.40
|19.93
|63.59
|63.59
|0.43
|-5.34
|0.52
|7.71
|29.13
|90.88
|41.92
|-0.04
|4.96
|9.08
|17.53
|14.41
|233.73
|126.25
|-3.54
|6.52
|19.32
|48.64
|-14.29
|242.17
|93.09
|-1.06
|-5.48
|10.32
|32.82
|44.06
|322.12
|183.53
|-0.77
|0.50
|14.54
|18.37
|-13.95
|86.05
|-49.03
|8.93
|5.81
|-1.78
|15.07
|-20.74
|281.16
|447.33
|-0.09
|-4.41
|1.31
|4.69
|163.10
|649.35
|810.88
|4.17
|-2.45
|-18.83
|-1.35
|2.46
|88.58
|-30.88
|-2.42
|-4.17
|37.04
|27.09
|-23.17
|346.52
|177.10
|-3.40
|5.48
|17.23
|13.41
|33.39
|140.40
|56.50
|0.63
|5.20
|-8.17
|-23.07
|-30.48
|73.10
|39.63
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24120MH1990PLC058560 and registration number is 058560. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fertilizers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 448.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd. is ₹208.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd. is 15.69 and PB ratio of Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd. is 1.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd. is ₹22.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd. is ₹28.60 and 52-week low of Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd. is ₹14.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.