Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BASANT AGRO TECH (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Fertilisers | Smallcap | BSE
₹22.98 Closed
0.090.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.80₹23.47
₹22.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.90₹28.60
₹22.98
Open Price
₹23.20
Prev. Close
₹22.96
Volume
1,60,783

Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123.37
  • R223.75
  • R324.04
  • Pivot
    23.08
  • S122.7
  • S222.41
  • S322.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.9422.76
  • 1020.8322.78
  • 2020.6622.7
  • 5021.3221.63
  • 10021.4220.52
  • 20021.1719.87

Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.28-12.2237.7731.463.05355.95267.68
4.426.5817.4221.722.9050.17166.09
1.67-5.9754.24100.37278.59901.18959.20
3.60-0.23-0.46-0.99-20.8490.4468.17
9.602.386.7314.81-16.12227.8059.02
8.528.846.90-6.45-30.47273.39153.95
7.715.5611.7839.1111.71177.7846.33
-0.774.5918.9121.2121.70156.5773.05
4.526.2431.4930.4019.9363.5963.59
0.43-5.340.527.7129.1390.8841.92
-0.044.969.0817.5314.41233.73126.25
-3.546.5219.3248.64-14.29242.1793.09
-1.06-5.4810.3232.8244.06322.12183.53
-0.770.5014.5418.37-13.9586.05-49.03
8.935.81-1.7815.07-20.74281.16447.33
-0.09-4.411.314.69163.10649.35810.88
4.17-2.45-18.83-1.352.4688.58-30.88
-2.42-4.1737.0427.09-23.17346.52177.10
-3.405.4817.2313.4133.39140.4056.50
0.635.20-8.17-23.07-30.4873.1039.63

Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd.

Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24120MH1990PLC058560 and registration number is 058560. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fertilizers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 448.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shashikant C Bhartia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak C Bhartia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashwin N Bhartia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. S W Sawant
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R S Tayade
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. M M Khandelwal
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Rameshwar Kabra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd. is ₹208.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd. is 15.69 and PB ratio of Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd. is 1.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd. is ₹22.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd. is ₹28.60 and 52-week low of Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd. is ₹14.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data