Here's the live share price of Basant Agro Tech (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Basant Agro Tech (India)
|-4.58
|1.65
|-3.79
|13.73
|-16.99
|-20.37
|-5.16
|Coromandel International
|-0.38
|-0.32
|5.16
|-9.22
|-15.59
|25.46
|19.4
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|1.53
|-2.77
|-8.38
|2.87
|-9.92
|21.2
|44.69
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|-1.46
|-2.88
|14.22
|42.13
|1.83
|40.61
|26.83
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|2.53
|-3.04
|-0.79
|1.21
|-19.91
|18.06
|7.19
|Paradeep Phosphates
|1.22
|7.11
|17.12
|15.26
|-33.34
|31.53
|27.68
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|4.91
|4.25
|6.83
|11.34
|6.41
|-1.47
|7.94
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.27
|-3.27
|-3.38
|-7.23
|-12.25
|3.12
|9.43
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|1.1
|0
|-9.54
|-11.55
|-19.14
|0.55
|6.23
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.5
|-7.96
|-14.22
|33.65
|122.87
|53.91
|58.91
|National Fertilizers
|0.83
|-3.21
|-8.66
|-11.42
|-22.47
|0.93
|3.39
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|-3.98
|-14.14
|-15.31
|-26.03
|-66.72
|332.59
|140.79
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|2.33
|-0.47
|-4.98
|-7.4
|-21.8
|0.96
|2.26
|Madras Fertilizers
|1.16
|-2.05
|-4.04
|-9.23
|-25.18
|-4.7
|16.99
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|-3.3
|-2.47
|-8.33
|-9.43
|-38.31
|13.01
|10.19
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|10.09
|-2.83
|-13.7
|-21.6
|-50.21
|-7.14
|-6.06
|Aries Agro
|1.58
|0.46
|-10.33
|4.75
|-12.6
|25.86
|15.03
|Rama Phosphates
|-4.21
|-1.68
|-12.98
|-22.1
|-15.49
|-1.91
|-9.03
|Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals
|0
|-17.86
|-35.13
|-46.62
|-56.83
|-34.54
|-30.76
|Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
|-3.52
|-12.58
|-25.76
|-4.88
|-37.4
|-42.41
|7.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Basant Agro Tech (India) has declined 16.99% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Basant Agro Tech (India) has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.86
|12.01
|10
|11.45
|11.79
|20
|11.28
|11.65
|50
|11.97
|11.73
|100
|11.63
|11.76
|200
|11.74
|12.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Basant Agro Tech (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:10 AM IST IST
|Basant Agro Tech - Withdrawal Of Book Closure For Dividend Purpose And Intimation Of Record Date
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:37 PM IST IST
|Basant Agro Tech - Intimation Of Record Date For The Purpose Of Dividend Payment
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Basant Agro Tech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors
|Jul 16, 2026, 06:06 AM IST IST
|Basant Agro Tech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 16, 2026, 05:59 AM IST IST
|Basant Agro Tech - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
Source: Dion Global
Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24120MH1990PLC058560 and registration number is 058560. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 567.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Basant Agro Tech (India) is ₹11.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Basant Agro Tech (India) is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Basant Agro Tech (India) is ₹105.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Basant Agro Tech (India) are ₹12.09 and ₹11.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Basant Agro Tech (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Basant Agro Tech (India) is ₹15.75 and 52-week low of Basant Agro Tech (India) is ₹9.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Basant Agro Tech (India) has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, 1.65% for the past month, -3.79% over 3 months, -16.99% over 1 year, -20.37% across 3 years, and -5.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Basant Agro Tech (India) are 14.57 and 0.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.43 per annum.
Source: Dion Global