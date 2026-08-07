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Basant Agro Tech (India) Share Price

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BSE

BASANT AGRO TECH (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Fertilisers

Here's the live share price of Basant Agro Tech (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.68 Closed
-0.76₹ -0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Basant Agro Tech (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.60₹12.09
₹11.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.20₹15.75
₹11.68
Open Price
₹11.80
Prev. Close
₹11.77
Volume
48,096

Source: Dion Global

Basant Agro Tech (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Basant Agro Tech (India)		-4.581.65-3.7913.73-16.99-20.37-5.16
Coromandel International		-0.38-0.325.16-9.22-15.5925.4619.4
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		1.53-2.77-8.382.87-9.9221.244.69
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		-1.46-2.8814.2242.131.8340.6126.83
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		2.53-3.04-0.791.21-19.9118.067.19
Paradeep Phosphates		1.227.1117.1215.26-33.3431.5327.68
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		4.914.256.8311.346.41-1.477.94
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.27-3.27-3.38-7.23-12.253.129.43
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		1.10-9.54-11.55-19.140.556.23
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.5-7.96-14.2233.65122.8753.9158.91
National Fertilizers		0.83-3.21-8.66-11.42-22.470.933.39
Kothari Industrial Corporation		-3.98-14.14-15.31-26.03-66.72332.59140.79
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		2.33-0.47-4.98-7.4-21.80.962.26
Madras Fertilizers		1.16-2.05-4.04-9.23-25.18-4.716.99
Zuari Agro Chemicals		-3.3-2.47-8.33-9.43-38.3113.0110.19
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		10.09-2.83-13.7-21.6-50.21-7.14-6.06
Aries Agro		1.580.46-10.334.75-12.625.8615.03
Rama Phosphates		-4.21-1.68-12.98-22.1-15.49-1.91-9.03
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals		0-17.86-35.13-46.62-56.83-34.54-30.76
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty		-3.52-12.58-25.76-4.88-37.4-42.417.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Basant Agro Tech (India) has declined 16.99% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Basant Agro Tech (India) has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).

Basant Agro Tech (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Basant Agro Tech (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.8612.01
1011.4511.79
2011.2811.65
5011.9711.73
10011.6311.76
20011.7412.17

Source: Dion Global

Basant Agro Tech (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Basant Agro Tech (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Basant Agro Tech (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:10 AM IST ISTBasant Agro Tech - Withdrawal Of Book Closure For Dividend Purpose And Intimation Of Record Date
Aug 04, 2026, 06:37 PM IST ISTBasant Agro Tech - Intimation Of Record Date For The Purpose Of Dividend Payment
Jul 31, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTBasant Agro Tech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors
Jul 16, 2026, 06:06 AM IST ISTBasant Agro Tech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 16, 2026, 05:59 AM IST ISTBasant Agro Tech - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended

Source: Dion Global

About Basant Agro Tech (India)

Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24120MH1990PLC058560 and registration number is 058560. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 567.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shashikant C Bhartia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak C Bhartia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashwinkumar N Bhartia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra S Tayade
    Director
  • Mr. Rameshwar Kabra
    Director
  • Mr. Upendra Somani
    Director
  • Mr. Pramod Vaishnav
    Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Khandelwal
    Director
  • Mr. Murlidhar Ganeshpure
    Director
  • Mrs. Sonal Shrawagi
    Director

FAQs on Basant Agro Tech (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Basant Agro Tech (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Basant Agro Tech (India) is ₹11.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Basant Agro Tech (India)?

The Basant Agro Tech (India) is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Basant Agro Tech (India)?

The market cap of Basant Agro Tech (India) is ₹105.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Basant Agro Tech (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Basant Agro Tech (India) are ₹12.09 and ₹11.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Basant Agro Tech (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Basant Agro Tech (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Basant Agro Tech (India) is ₹15.75 and 52-week low of Basant Agro Tech (India) is ₹9.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Basant Agro Tech (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Basant Agro Tech (India) has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, 1.65% for the past month, -3.79% over 3 months, -16.99% over 1 year, -20.37% across 3 years, and -5.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Basant Agro Tech (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Basant Agro Tech (India) are 14.57 and 0.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.43 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Basant Agro Tech (India) News

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