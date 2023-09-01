What is the Market Cap of Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd. is ₹208.26 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd. is 15.69 and PB ratio of Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd. is 1.22 as on .

What is the share price of Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd. is ₹22.98 as on .