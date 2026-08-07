What is the share price of Basant Agro Tech (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Basant Agro Tech (India) is ₹11.68 as on .

What kind of stock is Basant Agro Tech (India)? The Basant Agro Tech (India) is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Basant Agro Tech (India)? The market cap of Basant Agro Tech (India) is ₹105.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Basant Agro Tech (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Basant Agro Tech (India) are ₹12.09 and ₹11.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Basant Agro Tech (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Basant Agro Tech (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Basant Agro Tech (India) is ₹15.75 and 52-week low of Basant Agro Tech (India) is ₹9.20 as on .

How has the Basant Agro Tech (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Basant Agro Tech (India) has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, 1.65% for the past month, -3.79% over 3 months, -16.99% over 1 year, -20.37% across 3 years, and -5.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Basant Agro Tech (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Basant Agro Tech (India) are 14.57 and 0.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.43 per annum.

Source: Dion Global