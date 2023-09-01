Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.62
|0.91
|15.19
|18.76
|-13.83
|86.03
|-49.11
|4.47
|6.62
|17.52
|21.84
|2.85
|50.30
|166.82
|1.82
|-5.71
|54.66
|100.71
|279.95
|904.62
|968.99
|3.45
|-0.23
|-0.39
|-0.91
|-20.85
|90.32
|67.23
|9.75
|2.53
|6.95
|15.15
|-16.00
|228.30
|59.37
|8.31
|8.66
|6.79
|-6.57
|-30.69
|273.97
|145.26
|7.83
|5.71
|11.84
|39.17
|11.66
|178.01
|46.46
|-0.81
|4.63
|18.86
|21.22
|21.65
|157.01
|72.73
|5.02
|6.73
|31.99
|30.92
|20.23
|64.46
|64.46
|0.22
|-5.63
|0.30
|7.52
|28.84
|90.46
|42.20
|0.74
|5.76
|2.79
|-0.72
|56.49
|1,841.22
|2,658.13
|-0.07
|4.86
|8.93
|17.31
|14.25
|232.46
|125.93
|-3.10
|6.74
|19.96
|49.36
|-13.66
|244.95
|94.90
|0.81
|-2.57
|-6.53
|-22.10
|32.52
|641.90
|1,062.97
|-1.18
|-5.94
|10.34
|32.48
|42.52
|318.06
|182.89
|8.94
|5.84
|-1.71
|15.33
|-20.73
|188.68
|188.68
|4.76
|-1.68
|-18.52
|-0.56
|2.92
|91.30
|-30.71
|-2.93
|-4.38
|36.74
|26.66
|-23.01
|-8.64
|-8.64
|-3.89
|5.46
|16.76
|13.10
|33.02
|138.58
|57.19
|15.04
|12.27
|4.06
|-16.69
|-9.59
|678.57
|468.70
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HSBC Value Fund
|3,81,818
|0.07
|5.95
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GA2009PLC006177 and registration number is 006177. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fertilisers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. is ₹676.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. is -1.18 and PB ratio of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. is 3.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. is ₹160.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. is ₹203.15 and 52-week low of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. is ₹116.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.