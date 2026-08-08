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Zuari Agro Chemicals Share Price

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BSE

ZUARI AGRO CHEMICALS

Adventz Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Fertilisers
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE Commodities

Here's the live share price of Zuari Agro Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹227.15 Closed
0.31₹ 0.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Zuari Agro Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹224.90₹229.15
₹227.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹177.60₹394.65
₹227.15
Open Price
₹229.15
Prev. Close
₹226.45
Volume
7,349

Source: Dion Global

Zuari Agro Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Zuari Agro Chemicals		-3.30-2.47-8.33-9.43-38.3113.0110.19
Coromandel International		-0.38-0.325.16-9.22-15.5925.4619.40
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		1.53-2.77-8.382.87-9.9221.2044.69
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		-1.46-2.8814.2242.131.8340.6126.83
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		2.53-3.04-0.791.21-19.9118.067.19
Paradeep Phosphates		1.227.1117.1215.26-33.3431.5327.68
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		4.914.256.8311.346.41-1.477.94
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.27-3.27-3.38-7.23-12.253.129.43
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		1.100-9.54-11.55-19.140.556.23
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.50-7.96-14.2233.65122.8753.9158.91
National Fertilizers		0.83-3.21-8.66-11.42-22.470.933.39
Kothari Industrial Corporation		-3.98-14.14-15.31-26.03-66.72332.59140.79
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		2.33-0.47-4.98-7.40-21.800.962.26
Madras Fertilizers		1.16-2.05-4.04-9.23-25.18-4.7016.99
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		10.09-2.83-13.70-21.60-50.21-7.14-6.06
Aries Agro		1.580.46-10.334.75-12.6025.8615.03
Rama Phosphates		-4.21-1.68-12.98-22.10-15.49-1.91-9.03
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals		0-17.86-35.13-46.62-56.83-34.54-30.76
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty		-3.52-12.58-25.76-4.88-37.40-42.417.78
Basant Agro Tech (India)		-4.581.65-3.7913.73-16.99-20.37-5.16

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Zuari Agro Chemicals has declined 38.31% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Zuari Agro Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).

Zuari Agro Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Zuari Agro Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5233.31230.63
10228.5230.53
20231.06230.44
50227.83229.69
100223.56232.42
200248.18238.74

Source: Dion Global

Zuari Agro Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Zuari Agro Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.10%, FII holding fell to 2.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Zuari Agro Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 07:10 PM IST ISTZuari Agro Chemicals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation
Jul 31, 2026, 07:08 PM IST ISTZuari Agro Chemicals - Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
Jul 30, 2026, 05:28 PM IST ISTZuari Agro Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 27, 2026, 05:23 PM IST ISTZuari Agro Chemicals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 24, 2026, 08:28 PM IST ISTZuari Agro Chemicals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Zuari Agro Chemicals

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GA2009PLC006177 and registration number is 006177. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fertilisers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Saroj Kumar Poddar
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Nitin M Kantak
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Athar Shahab
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Akshay Poddar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dipankar Chatterji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amandeep
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Reena Suraiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Lall
    Independent Director

FAQs on Zuari Agro Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Zuari Agro Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zuari Agro Chemicals is ₹227.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Zuari Agro Chemicals?

The Zuari Agro Chemicals is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zuari Agro Chemicals?

The market cap of Zuari Agro Chemicals is ₹955.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Zuari Agro Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Zuari Agro Chemicals are ₹229.15 and ₹224.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zuari Agro Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zuari Agro Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zuari Agro Chemicals is ₹394.65 and 52-week low of Zuari Agro Chemicals is ₹177.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Zuari Agro Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Zuari Agro Chemicals has shown returns of 0.31% over the past day, -2.47% for the past month, -8.33% over 3 months, -38.31% over 1 year, 13.01% across 3 years, and 10.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zuari Agro Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zuari Agro Chemicals are 1.02 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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