Here's the live share price of Zuari Agro Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|-3.30
|-2.47
|-8.33
|-9.43
|-38.31
|13.01
|10.19
|Coromandel International
|-0.38
|-0.32
|5.16
|-9.22
|-15.59
|25.46
|19.40
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|1.53
|-2.77
|-8.38
|2.87
|-9.92
|21.20
|44.69
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|-1.46
|-2.88
|14.22
|42.13
|1.83
|40.61
|26.83
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|2.53
|-3.04
|-0.79
|1.21
|-19.91
|18.06
|7.19
|Paradeep Phosphates
|1.22
|7.11
|17.12
|15.26
|-33.34
|31.53
|27.68
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|4.91
|4.25
|6.83
|11.34
|6.41
|-1.47
|7.94
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.27
|-3.27
|-3.38
|-7.23
|-12.25
|3.12
|9.43
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|1.10
|0
|-9.54
|-11.55
|-19.14
|0.55
|6.23
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.50
|-7.96
|-14.22
|33.65
|122.87
|53.91
|58.91
|National Fertilizers
|0.83
|-3.21
|-8.66
|-11.42
|-22.47
|0.93
|3.39
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|-3.98
|-14.14
|-15.31
|-26.03
|-66.72
|332.59
|140.79
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|2.33
|-0.47
|-4.98
|-7.40
|-21.80
|0.96
|2.26
|Madras Fertilizers
|1.16
|-2.05
|-4.04
|-9.23
|-25.18
|-4.70
|16.99
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|10.09
|-2.83
|-13.70
|-21.60
|-50.21
|-7.14
|-6.06
|Aries Agro
|1.58
|0.46
|-10.33
|4.75
|-12.60
|25.86
|15.03
|Rama Phosphates
|-4.21
|-1.68
|-12.98
|-22.10
|-15.49
|-1.91
|-9.03
|Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals
|0
|-17.86
|-35.13
|-46.62
|-56.83
|-34.54
|-30.76
|Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
|-3.52
|-12.58
|-25.76
|-4.88
|-37.40
|-42.41
|7.78
|Basant Agro Tech (India)
|-4.58
|1.65
|-3.79
|13.73
|-16.99
|-20.37
|-5.16
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Zuari Agro Chemicals has declined 38.31% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Zuari Agro Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|233.31
|230.63
|10
|228.5
|230.53
|20
|231.06
|230.44
|50
|227.83
|229.69
|100
|223.56
|232.42
|200
|248.18
|238.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Zuari Agro Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.10%, FII holding fell to 2.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:10 PM IST IST
|Zuari Agro Chemicals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:08 PM IST IST
|Zuari Agro Chemicals - Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:28 PM IST IST
|Zuari Agro Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 27, 2026, 05:23 PM IST IST
|Zuari Agro Chemicals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 24, 2026, 08:28 PM IST IST
|Zuari Agro Chemicals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GA2009PLC006177 and registration number is 006177. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fertilisers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zuari Agro Chemicals is ₹227.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zuari Agro Chemicals is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Zuari Agro Chemicals is ₹955.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Zuari Agro Chemicals are ₹229.15 and ₹224.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zuari Agro Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zuari Agro Chemicals is ₹394.65 and 52-week low of Zuari Agro Chemicals is ₹177.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zuari Agro Chemicals has shown returns of 0.31% over the past day, -2.47% for the past month, -8.33% over 3 months, -38.31% over 1 year, 13.01% across 3 years, and 10.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zuari Agro Chemicals are 1.02 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global