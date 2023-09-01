Follow Us

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. Share Price

ZUARI AGRO CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Fertilisers | Smallcap | NSE
₹160.95 Closed
-0.53-0.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹160.25₹163.35
₹160.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹116.00₹203.15
₹160.95
Open Price
₹162.75
Prev. Close
₹161.80
Volume
1,01,463

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1162.58
  • R2164.52
  • R3165.68
  • Pivot
    161.42
  • S1159.48
  • S2158.32
  • S3156.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5185.39161.81
  • 10184.06160.54
  • 20177.72159.3
  • 50180.19156.28
  • 100164.32152.36
  • 200155.51150.61

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.620.9115.1918.76-13.8386.03-49.11
4.476.6217.5221.842.8550.30166.82
1.82-5.7154.66100.71279.95904.62968.99
3.45-0.23-0.39-0.91-20.8590.3267.23
9.752.536.9515.15-16.00228.3059.37
8.318.666.79-6.57-30.69273.97145.26
7.835.7111.8439.1711.66178.0146.46
-0.814.6318.8621.2221.65157.0172.73
5.026.7331.9930.9220.2364.4664.46
0.22-5.630.307.5228.8490.4642.20
0.745.762.79-0.7256.491,841.222,658.13
-0.074.868.9317.3114.25232.46125.93
-3.106.7419.9649.36-13.66244.9594.90
0.81-2.57-6.53-22.1032.52641.901,062.97
-1.18-5.9410.3432.4842.52318.06182.89
8.945.84-1.7115.33-20.73188.68188.68
4.76-1.68-18.52-0.562.9291.30-30.71
-2.93-4.3836.7426.66-23.01-8.64-8.64
-3.895.4616.7613.1033.02138.5857.19
15.0412.274.06-16.69-9.59678.57468.70

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HSBC Value Fund3,81,8180.075.95

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd.

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GA2009PLC006177 and registration number is 006177. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fertilisers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Saroj Kumar Poddar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Nitin M Kantak
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amandeep
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dipankar Chatterji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. L M Chandrasekaran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Reena Suraiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akshay Poddar
    Director
  • Mr. N Suresh Krishnan
    Director
  • Mr. Athar Shahab
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. is ₹676.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. is -1.18 and PB ratio of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. is 3.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. is ₹160.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. is ₹203.15 and 52-week low of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. is ₹116.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

