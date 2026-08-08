What is the share price of Zuari Agro Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zuari Agro Chemicals is ₹227.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Zuari Agro Chemicals? The Zuari Agro Chemicals is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zuari Agro Chemicals? The market cap of Zuari Agro Chemicals is ₹955.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Zuari Agro Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Zuari Agro Chemicals are ₹229.15 and ₹224.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zuari Agro Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zuari Agro Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zuari Agro Chemicals is ₹394.65 and 52-week low of Zuari Agro Chemicals is ₹177.60 as on .

How has the Zuari Agro Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Zuari Agro Chemicals has shown returns of 0.31% over the past day, -2.47% for the past month, -8.33% over 3 months, -38.31% over 1 year, 13.01% across 3 years, and 10.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zuari Agro Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zuari Agro Chemicals are 1.02 and 0.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global