ARIES AGRO LTD.

Sector : Fertilisers | Smallcap | NSE
₹184.65 Closed
-0.67-1.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aries Agro Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹184.05₹189.85
₹184.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹126.65₹242.70
₹184.65
Open Price
₹186.25
Prev. Close
₹185.90
Volume
92,126

Aries Agro Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1187.98
  • R2191.72
  • R3193.58
  • Pivot
    186.12
  • S1182.38
  • S2180.52
  • S3176.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5136.28187.42
  • 10136.6183.28
  • 20134.87178.07
  • 50138.09172.74
  • 100130.42170.16
  • 200138.5165.42

Aries Agro Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.895.4616.7613.1033.02138.5857.19
4.476.6217.5221.842.8550.30166.82
1.82-5.7154.66100.71279.95904.62968.99
3.45-0.23-0.39-0.91-20.8590.3267.23
9.752.536.9515.15-16.00228.3059.37
8.318.666.79-6.57-30.69273.97145.26
7.835.7111.8439.1711.66178.0146.46
-0.814.6318.8621.2221.65157.0172.73
5.026.7331.9930.9220.2364.4664.46
0.22-5.630.307.5228.8490.4642.20
0.745.762.79-0.7256.491,841.222,658.13
-0.074.868.9317.3114.25232.46125.93
-3.106.7419.9649.36-13.66244.9594.90
0.81-2.57-6.53-22.1032.52641.901,062.97
-1.18-5.9410.3432.4842.52318.06182.89
-0.620.9115.1918.76-13.8386.03-49.11
8.945.84-1.7115.33-20.73188.68188.68
4.76-1.68-18.52-0.562.9291.30-30.71
-2.93-4.3836.7426.66-23.01-8.64-8.64
15.0412.274.06-16.69-9.59678.57468.70

Aries Agro Ltd. Share Holdings

Aries Agro Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Aries Agro Ltd.

Aries Agro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1969PLC014465 and registration number is 014465. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fertilizers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 439.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Rahul Mirchandani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nitya Mirchandani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Jimmy Mirchandani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nrupang B Dholakia
    Independent Director
  • Prof. R S S Mani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C B Chhaya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aries Agro Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aries Agro Ltd.?

The market cap of Aries Agro Ltd. is ₹240.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aries Agro Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aries Agro Ltd. is 14.08 and PB ratio of Aries Agro Ltd. is 1.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aries Agro Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aries Agro Ltd. is ₹184.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aries Agro Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aries Agro Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aries Agro Ltd. is ₹242.70 and 52-week low of Aries Agro Ltd. is ₹126.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

