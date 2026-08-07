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Aries Agro Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARIES AGRO

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Fertilisers

Here's the live share price of Aries Agro along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹341.70 Closed
-0.12₹ -0.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aries Agro Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹336.95₹344.20
₹341.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹286.20₹459.00
₹341.70
Open Price
₹342.10
Prev. Close
₹342.10
Volume
609

Source: Dion Global

Aries Agro Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aries Agro		1.580.46-10.334.75-12.6025.8615.03
Coromandel International		-0.38-0.325.16-9.22-15.5925.4619.40
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		1.53-2.77-8.382.87-9.9221.2044.69
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		-1.46-2.8814.2242.131.8340.6126.83
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		2.53-3.04-0.791.21-19.9118.067.19
Paradeep Phosphates		1.227.1117.1215.26-33.3431.5327.68
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		4.914.256.8311.346.41-1.477.94
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.27-3.27-3.38-7.23-12.253.129.43
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		1.100-9.54-11.55-19.140.556.23
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.50-7.96-14.2233.65122.8753.9158.91
National Fertilizers		0.83-3.21-8.66-11.42-22.470.933.39
Kothari Industrial Corporation		-3.98-14.14-15.31-26.03-66.72332.59140.79
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		2.33-0.47-4.98-7.40-21.800.962.26
Madras Fertilizers		1.16-2.05-4.04-9.23-25.18-4.7016.99
Zuari Agro Chemicals		-3.30-2.47-8.33-9.43-38.3113.0110.19
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		10.09-2.83-13.70-21.60-50.21-7.14-6.06
Rama Phosphates		-4.21-1.68-12.98-22.10-15.49-1.91-9.03
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals		0-17.86-35.13-46.62-56.83-34.54-30.76
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty		-3.52-12.58-25.76-4.88-37.40-42.417.78
Basant Agro Tech (India)		-4.581.65-3.7913.73-16.99-20.37-5.16

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aries Agro has declined 12.60% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Aries Agro has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).

Aries Agro Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aries Agro Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5339.77340.94
10340.67341.08
20341.76341.11
50338.99342.4
100348.69344.32
200345.18343.48

Source: Dion Global

Aries Agro Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aries Agro remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding fell to 3.13%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aries Agro Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:06 PM IST ISTAries Agro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 03, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTAries Agro - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting On 11.08.2026
Jul 09, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTAries Agro - Monthly Report On Special Window Re-Lodgement Of Shares- June,2026
Jul 06, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTAries Agro - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 08, 2026, 04:15 PM IST ISTAries Agro - Monthly Report On Special Window Re-Lodgement Of Shares- May, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Aries Agro

Aries Agro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1969PLC014465 and registration number is 014465. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 701.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Rahul Mirchandani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nitya Mirchandani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ramamurthy Sundaresan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nrupang B Dholakia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R V Balasubramaniam Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Shailesh Ramesh Karnik
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aries Agro Share Price

What is the share price of Aries Agro?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aries Agro is ₹341.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aries Agro?

The Aries Agro is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aries Agro?

The market cap of Aries Agro is ₹444.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aries Agro?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aries Agro are ₹344.20 and ₹336.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aries Agro?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aries Agro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aries Agro is ₹459.00 and 52-week low of Aries Agro is ₹286.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aries Agro performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aries Agro has shown returns of -0.12% over the past day, 0.46% for the past month, -10.33% over 3 months, -12.6% over 1 year, 25.86% across 3 years, and 15.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aries Agro?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aries Agro are 10.37 and 1.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.73 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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