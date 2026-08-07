Here's the live share price of Aries Agro along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aries Agro
|1.58
|0.46
|-10.33
|4.75
|-12.60
|25.86
|15.03
|Coromandel International
|-0.38
|-0.32
|5.16
|-9.22
|-15.59
|25.46
|19.40
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|1.53
|-2.77
|-8.38
|2.87
|-9.92
|21.20
|44.69
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|-1.46
|-2.88
|14.22
|42.13
|1.83
|40.61
|26.83
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|2.53
|-3.04
|-0.79
|1.21
|-19.91
|18.06
|7.19
|Paradeep Phosphates
|1.22
|7.11
|17.12
|15.26
|-33.34
|31.53
|27.68
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|4.91
|4.25
|6.83
|11.34
|6.41
|-1.47
|7.94
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.27
|-3.27
|-3.38
|-7.23
|-12.25
|3.12
|9.43
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|1.10
|0
|-9.54
|-11.55
|-19.14
|0.55
|6.23
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.50
|-7.96
|-14.22
|33.65
|122.87
|53.91
|58.91
|National Fertilizers
|0.83
|-3.21
|-8.66
|-11.42
|-22.47
|0.93
|3.39
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|-3.98
|-14.14
|-15.31
|-26.03
|-66.72
|332.59
|140.79
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|2.33
|-0.47
|-4.98
|-7.40
|-21.80
|0.96
|2.26
|Madras Fertilizers
|1.16
|-2.05
|-4.04
|-9.23
|-25.18
|-4.70
|16.99
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|-3.30
|-2.47
|-8.33
|-9.43
|-38.31
|13.01
|10.19
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|10.09
|-2.83
|-13.70
|-21.60
|-50.21
|-7.14
|-6.06
|Rama Phosphates
|-4.21
|-1.68
|-12.98
|-22.10
|-15.49
|-1.91
|-9.03
|Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals
|0
|-17.86
|-35.13
|-46.62
|-56.83
|-34.54
|-30.76
|Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
|-3.52
|-12.58
|-25.76
|-4.88
|-37.40
|-42.41
|7.78
|Basant Agro Tech (India)
|-4.58
|1.65
|-3.79
|13.73
|-16.99
|-20.37
|-5.16
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aries Agro has declined 12.60% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Aries Agro has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|339.77
|340.94
|10
|340.67
|341.08
|20
|341.76
|341.11
|50
|338.99
|342.4
|100
|348.69
|344.32
|200
|345.18
|343.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aries Agro remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding fell to 3.13%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:06 PM IST IST
|Aries Agro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|Aries Agro - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting On 11.08.2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Aries Agro - Monthly Report On Special Window Re-Lodgement Of Shares- June,2026
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|Aries Agro - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 08, 2026, 04:15 PM IST IST
|Aries Agro - Monthly Report On Special Window Re-Lodgement Of Shares- May, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Aries Agro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1969PLC014465 and registration number is 014465. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 701.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aries Agro is ₹341.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aries Agro is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aries Agro is ₹444.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aries Agro are ₹344.20 and ₹336.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aries Agro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aries Agro is ₹459.00 and 52-week low of Aries Agro is ₹286.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aries Agro has shown returns of -0.12% over the past day, 0.46% for the past month, -10.33% over 3 months, -12.6% over 1 year, 25.86% across 3 years, and 15.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aries Agro are 10.37 and 1.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.73 per annum.
Source: Dion Global