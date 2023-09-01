Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.89
|5.46
|16.76
|13.10
|33.02
|138.58
|57.19
|4.47
|6.62
|17.52
|21.84
|2.85
|50.30
|166.82
|1.82
|-5.71
|54.66
|100.71
|279.95
|904.62
|968.99
|3.45
|-0.23
|-0.39
|-0.91
|-20.85
|90.32
|67.23
|9.75
|2.53
|6.95
|15.15
|-16.00
|228.30
|59.37
|8.31
|8.66
|6.79
|-6.57
|-30.69
|273.97
|145.26
|7.83
|5.71
|11.84
|39.17
|11.66
|178.01
|46.46
|-0.81
|4.63
|18.86
|21.22
|21.65
|157.01
|72.73
|5.02
|6.73
|31.99
|30.92
|20.23
|64.46
|64.46
|0.22
|-5.63
|0.30
|7.52
|28.84
|90.46
|42.20
|0.74
|5.76
|2.79
|-0.72
|56.49
|1,841.22
|2,658.13
|-0.07
|4.86
|8.93
|17.31
|14.25
|232.46
|125.93
|-3.10
|6.74
|19.96
|49.36
|-13.66
|244.95
|94.90
|0.81
|-2.57
|-6.53
|-22.10
|32.52
|641.90
|1,062.97
|-1.18
|-5.94
|10.34
|32.48
|42.52
|318.06
|182.89
|-0.62
|0.91
|15.19
|18.76
|-13.83
|86.03
|-49.11
|8.94
|5.84
|-1.71
|15.33
|-20.73
|188.68
|188.68
|4.76
|-1.68
|-18.52
|-0.56
|2.92
|91.30
|-30.71
|-2.93
|-4.38
|36.74
|26.66
|-23.01
|-8.64
|-8.64
|15.04
|12.27
|4.06
|-16.69
|-9.59
|678.57
|468.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Aries Agro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1969PLC014465 and registration number is 014465. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fertilizers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 439.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aries Agro Ltd. is ₹240.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aries Agro Ltd. is 14.08 and PB ratio of Aries Agro Ltd. is 1.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aries Agro Ltd. is ₹184.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aries Agro Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aries Agro Ltd. is ₹242.70 and 52-week low of Aries Agro Ltd. is ₹126.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.