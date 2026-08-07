What is the share price of Aries Agro? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aries Agro is ₹341.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Aries Agro? The Aries Agro is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aries Agro? The market cap of Aries Agro is ₹444.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aries Agro? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aries Agro are ₹344.20 and ₹336.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aries Agro? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aries Agro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aries Agro is ₹459.00 and 52-week low of Aries Agro is ₹286.20 as on .

How has the Aries Agro performed historically in terms of returns? The Aries Agro has shown returns of -0.12% over the past day, 0.46% for the past month, -10.33% over 3 months, -12.6% over 1 year, 25.86% across 3 years, and 15.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aries Agro? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aries Agro are 10.37 and 1.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.73 per annum.

Source: Dion Global