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Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHARAT AGRI FERT & REALTY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Fertilisers

Here's the live share price of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.00 Closed
-0.09₹ -0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.06₹23.39
₹23.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.00₹39.00
₹23.00
Open Price
₹23.39
Prev. Close
₹23.02
Volume
14,676

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty		-3.52-12.58-25.76-4.88-37.4-42.417.78
Coromandel International		-0.38-0.325.16-9.22-15.5925.4619.4
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		1.53-2.77-8.382.87-9.9221.244.69
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		-1.46-2.8814.2242.131.8340.6126.83
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		2.53-3.04-0.791.21-19.9118.067.19
Paradeep Phosphates		1.227.1117.1215.26-33.3431.5327.68
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		4.914.256.8311.346.41-1.477.94
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.27-3.27-3.38-7.23-12.253.129.43
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		1.10-9.54-11.55-19.140.556.23
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.5-7.96-14.2233.65122.8753.9158.91
National Fertilizers		0.83-3.21-8.66-11.42-22.470.933.39
Kothari Industrial Corporation		-3.98-14.14-15.31-26.03-66.72332.59140.79
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		2.33-0.47-4.98-7.4-21.80.962.26
Madras Fertilizers		1.16-2.05-4.04-9.23-25.18-4.716.99
Zuari Agro Chemicals		-3.3-2.47-8.33-9.43-38.3113.0110.19
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		10.09-2.83-13.7-21.6-50.21-7.14-6.06
Aries Agro		1.580.46-10.334.75-12.625.8615.03
Rama Phosphates		-4.21-1.68-12.98-22.1-15.49-1.91-9.03
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals		0-17.86-35.13-46.62-56.83-34.54-30.76
Basant Agro Tech (India)		-4.581.65-3.7913.73-16.99-20.37-5.16

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty has declined 37.40% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.222.97
1023.1423.16
2023.6123.82
5027.2825.57
10026.8226.69
20027.8729.63

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty saw a drop in promoter holding to 67.84%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:39 PM IST ISTBharat Agri Fert & R - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday, August 11, 2026.
Jul 09, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTBharat Agri Fert & R - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 03:55 AM IST ISTBharat Agri Fert & R - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 31, 2026, 03:53 AM IST ISTBharat Agri Fert & R - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2026.
May 31, 2026, 03:49 AM IST ISTBharat Agri Fert & R - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. On May 30, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Bharat Agri Fert & Realty

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1985PLC036547 and registration number is 036547. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yogendra Dahyabhai Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Chandni Yogendra Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vijal Yogendra Patel
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Anjni Yogendra Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Chunilal Bhanji Gherwada
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kalpesh Chandrakant Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant Nandkishor Bataviya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Viren Pranjivan Bhundia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bipin Shantilal Mavadiya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Share Price

What is the share price of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Agri Fert & Realty is ₹23.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bharat Agri Fert & Realty?

The Bharat Agri Fert & Realty is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty?

The market cap of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty is ₹121.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty are ₹23.39 and ₹22.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Agri Fert & Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty is ₹39.00 and 52-week low of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty is ₹20.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bharat Agri Fert & Realty performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bharat Agri Fert & Realty has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, -12.58% for the past month, -25.76% over 3 months, -37.4% over 1 year, -42.41% across 3 years, and 7.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty are -14.74 and 2.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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