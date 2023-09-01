Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.09
|-4.41
|1.31
|4.69
|163.10
|649.35
|810.88
|4.42
|6.58
|17.42
|21.72
|2.90
|50.17
|166.09
|1.67
|-5.97
|54.24
|100.37
|278.59
|901.18
|959.20
|3.60
|-0.23
|-0.46
|-0.99
|-20.84
|90.44
|68.17
|9.60
|2.38
|6.73
|14.81
|-16.12
|227.80
|59.02
|8.52
|8.84
|6.90
|-6.45
|-30.47
|273.39
|153.95
|7.71
|5.56
|11.78
|39.11
|11.71
|177.78
|46.33
|-0.77
|4.59
|18.91
|21.21
|21.70
|156.57
|73.05
|4.52
|6.24
|31.49
|30.40
|19.93
|63.59
|63.59
|0.43
|-5.34
|0.52
|7.71
|29.13
|90.88
|41.92
|-0.04
|4.96
|9.08
|17.53
|14.41
|233.73
|126.25
|-3.54
|6.52
|19.32
|48.64
|-14.29
|242.17
|93.09
|-1.06
|-5.48
|10.32
|32.82
|44.06
|322.12
|183.53
|-0.77
|0.50
|14.54
|18.37
|-13.95
|86.05
|-49.03
|8.93
|5.81
|-1.78
|15.07
|-20.74
|281.16
|447.33
|4.17
|-2.45
|-18.83
|-1.35
|2.46
|88.58
|-30.88
|-2.42
|-4.17
|37.04
|27.09
|-23.17
|346.52
|177.10
|-3.40
|5.48
|17.23
|13.41
|33.39
|140.40
|56.50
|3.28
|-12.22
|37.77
|31.46
|3.05
|355.95
|267.68
|0.63
|5.20
|-8.17
|-23.07
|-30.48
|73.10
|39.63
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1985PLC036547 and registration number is 036547. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fertilizers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. is ₹615.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. is -58.62 and PB ratio of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. is 10.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. is ₹116.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. is ₹139.90 and 52-week low of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. is ₹40.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.