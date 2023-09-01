Follow Us

BHARAT AGRI FERT & REALTY LTD.

Sector : Fertilisers | Smallcap | BSE
₹116.45 Closed
0.690.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹114.50₹117.65
₹116.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.00₹139.90
₹116.45
Open Price
₹117.65
Prev. Close
₹115.65
Volume
43,651

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1117.6
  • R2119.2
  • R3120.75
  • Pivot
    116.05
  • S1114.45
  • S2112.9
  • S3111.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5719.83114.77
  • 10697.75115.04
  • 20658.95115.71
  • 50550.2115.98
  • 100482.02114.04
  • 200436.72104.42

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.09-4.411.314.69163.10649.35810.88
4.426.5817.4221.722.9050.17166.09
1.67-5.9754.24100.37278.59901.18959.20
3.60-0.23-0.46-0.99-20.8490.4468.17
9.602.386.7314.81-16.12227.8059.02
8.528.846.90-6.45-30.47273.39153.95
7.715.5611.7839.1111.71177.7846.33
-0.774.5918.9121.2121.70156.5773.05
4.526.2431.4930.4019.9363.5963.59
0.43-5.340.527.7129.1390.8841.92
-0.044.969.0817.5314.41233.73126.25
-3.546.5219.3248.64-14.29242.1793.09
-1.06-5.4810.3232.8244.06322.12183.53
-0.770.5014.5418.37-13.9586.05-49.03
8.935.81-1.7815.07-20.74281.16447.33
4.17-2.45-18.83-1.352.4688.58-30.88
-2.42-4.1737.0427.09-23.17346.52177.10
-3.405.4817.2313.4133.39140.4056.50
3.28-12.2237.7731.463.05355.95267.68
0.635.20-8.17-23.07-30.4873.1039.63

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. Share Holdings

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Mar, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingStock Split

About Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd.

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1985PLC036547 and registration number is 036547. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fertilizers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Yogendra D Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Chandni Y Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vijal Y Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Anjni Y Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kantilal N Jethwa
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Suresh M Bhadrecha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chunilal Bhanji Gherwada
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogesh S Rathod
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kalpesh C Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant N Bataviya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd.?

The market cap of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. is ₹615.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. is -58.62 and PB ratio of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. is 10.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. is ₹116.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. is ₹139.90 and 52-week low of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. is ₹40.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

