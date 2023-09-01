What is the Market Cap of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd.? The market cap of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. is ₹615.50 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. is -58.62 and PB ratio of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. is 10.09 as on .

What is the share price of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. is ₹116.45 as on .