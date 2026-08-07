What is the share price of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Agri Fert & Realty is ₹23.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Bharat Agri Fert & Realty? The Bharat Agri Fert & Realty is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty? The market cap of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty is ₹121.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty are ₹23.39 and ₹22.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Agri Fert & Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty is ₹39.00 and 52-week low of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty is ₹20.00 as on .

How has the Bharat Agri Fert & Realty performed historically in terms of returns? The Bharat Agri Fert & Realty has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, -12.58% for the past month, -25.76% over 3 months, -37.4% over 1 year, -42.41% across 3 years, and 7.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty are -14.74 and 2.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.

Source: Dion Global