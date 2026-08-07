Here's the live share price of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
|-3.52
|-12.58
|-25.76
|-4.88
|-37.4
|-42.41
|7.78
|Coromandel International
|-0.38
|-0.32
|5.16
|-9.22
|-15.59
|25.46
|19.4
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|1.53
|-2.77
|-8.38
|2.87
|-9.92
|21.2
|44.69
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|-1.46
|-2.88
|14.22
|42.13
|1.83
|40.61
|26.83
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|2.53
|-3.04
|-0.79
|1.21
|-19.91
|18.06
|7.19
|Paradeep Phosphates
|1.22
|7.11
|17.12
|15.26
|-33.34
|31.53
|27.68
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|4.91
|4.25
|6.83
|11.34
|6.41
|-1.47
|7.94
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.27
|-3.27
|-3.38
|-7.23
|-12.25
|3.12
|9.43
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|1.1
|0
|-9.54
|-11.55
|-19.14
|0.55
|6.23
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.5
|-7.96
|-14.22
|33.65
|122.87
|53.91
|58.91
|National Fertilizers
|0.83
|-3.21
|-8.66
|-11.42
|-22.47
|0.93
|3.39
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|-3.98
|-14.14
|-15.31
|-26.03
|-66.72
|332.59
|140.79
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|2.33
|-0.47
|-4.98
|-7.4
|-21.8
|0.96
|2.26
|Madras Fertilizers
|1.16
|-2.05
|-4.04
|-9.23
|-25.18
|-4.7
|16.99
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|-3.3
|-2.47
|-8.33
|-9.43
|-38.31
|13.01
|10.19
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|10.09
|-2.83
|-13.7
|-21.6
|-50.21
|-7.14
|-6.06
|Aries Agro
|1.58
|0.46
|-10.33
|4.75
|-12.6
|25.86
|15.03
|Rama Phosphates
|-4.21
|-1.68
|-12.98
|-22.1
|-15.49
|-1.91
|-9.03
|Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals
|0
|-17.86
|-35.13
|-46.62
|-56.83
|-34.54
|-30.76
|Basant Agro Tech (India)
|-4.58
|1.65
|-3.79
|13.73
|-16.99
|-20.37
|-5.16
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty has declined 37.40% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.2
|22.97
|10
|23.14
|23.16
|20
|23.61
|23.82
|50
|27.28
|25.57
|100
|26.82
|26.69
|200
|27.87
|29.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty saw a drop in promoter holding to 67.84%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:39 PM IST IST
|Bharat Agri Fert & R - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday, August 11, 2026.
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Bharat Agri Fert & R - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 03:55 AM IST IST
|Bharat Agri Fert & R - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 31, 2026, 03:53 AM IST IST
|Bharat Agri Fert & R - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2026.
|May 31, 2026, 03:49 AM IST IST
|Bharat Agri Fert & R - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. On May 30, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1985PLC036547 and registration number is 036547. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Agri Fert & Realty is ₹23.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharat Agri Fert & Realty is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty is ₹121.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty are ₹23.39 and ₹22.06.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Agri Fert & Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty is ₹39.00 and 52-week low of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty is ₹20.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharat Agri Fert & Realty has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, -12.58% for the past month, -25.76% over 3 months, -37.4% over 1 year, -42.41% across 3 years, and 7.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty are -14.74 and 2.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.
Source: Dion Global