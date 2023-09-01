Follow Us

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MANGALORE CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS LTD.

Sector : Fertilisers | Smallcap | NSE
₹111.05 Closed
0.450.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹110.30₹114.40
₹111.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹72.70₹131.85
₹111.05
Open Price
₹111.00
Prev. Close
₹110.55
Volume
3,49,873

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1113.62
  • R2115.73
  • R3117.07
  • Pivot
    112.28
  • S1110.17
  • S2108.83
  • S3106.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5125.63111.83
  • 10126.82110.46
  • 20125.85108.32
  • 50124.93105.21
  • 100118.22101.97
  • 200102.3699.12

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.106.7419.9649.36-13.66244.9594.90
4.476.6217.5221.842.8550.30166.82
1.82-5.7154.66100.71279.95904.62968.99
3.45-0.23-0.39-0.91-20.8590.3267.23
9.752.536.9515.15-16.00228.3059.37
8.318.666.79-6.57-30.69273.97145.26
7.835.7111.8439.1711.66178.0146.46
-0.814.6318.8621.2221.65157.0172.73
5.026.7331.9930.9220.2364.4664.46
0.22-5.630.307.5228.8490.4642.20
0.745.762.79-0.7256.491,841.222,658.13
-0.074.868.9317.3114.25232.46125.93
0.81-2.57-6.53-22.1032.52641.901,062.97
-1.18-5.9410.3432.4842.52318.06182.89
-0.620.9115.1918.76-13.8386.03-49.11
8.945.84-1.7115.33-20.73188.68188.68
4.76-1.68-18.52-0.562.9291.30-30.71
-2.93-4.3836.7426.66-23.01-8.64-8.64
-3.895.4616.7613.1033.02138.5857.19
15.0412.274.06-16.69-9.59678.57468.70

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. Share Holdings

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1966 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24123KA1966PLC002036 and registration number is 002036. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fertilisers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2895.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 118.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Akshay Poddar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shubhabrata Saha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. D A Prasanna
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rita Menon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Marco Wadia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin M Kantak
    Director

FAQs on Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.?

The market cap of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹1,316.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is 8.17 and PB ratio of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is 1.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹111.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹131.85 and 52-week low of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹72.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

