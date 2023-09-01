Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.10
|6.74
|19.96
|49.36
|-13.66
|244.95
|94.90
|4.47
|6.62
|17.52
|21.84
|2.85
|50.30
|166.82
|1.82
|-5.71
|54.66
|100.71
|279.95
|904.62
|968.99
|3.45
|-0.23
|-0.39
|-0.91
|-20.85
|90.32
|67.23
|9.75
|2.53
|6.95
|15.15
|-16.00
|228.30
|59.37
|8.31
|8.66
|6.79
|-6.57
|-30.69
|273.97
|145.26
|7.83
|5.71
|11.84
|39.17
|11.66
|178.01
|46.46
|-0.81
|4.63
|18.86
|21.22
|21.65
|157.01
|72.73
|5.02
|6.73
|31.99
|30.92
|20.23
|64.46
|64.46
|0.22
|-5.63
|0.30
|7.52
|28.84
|90.46
|42.20
|0.74
|5.76
|2.79
|-0.72
|56.49
|1,841.22
|2,658.13
|-0.07
|4.86
|8.93
|17.31
|14.25
|232.46
|125.93
|0.81
|-2.57
|-6.53
|-22.10
|32.52
|641.90
|1,062.97
|-1.18
|-5.94
|10.34
|32.48
|42.52
|318.06
|182.89
|-0.62
|0.91
|15.19
|18.76
|-13.83
|86.03
|-49.11
|8.94
|5.84
|-1.71
|15.33
|-20.73
|188.68
|188.68
|4.76
|-1.68
|-18.52
|-0.56
|2.92
|91.30
|-30.71
|-2.93
|-4.38
|36.74
|26.66
|-23.01
|-8.64
|-8.64
|-3.89
|5.46
|16.76
|13.10
|33.02
|138.58
|57.19
|15.04
|12.27
|4.06
|-16.69
|-9.59
|678.57
|468.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1966 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24123KA1966PLC002036 and registration number is 002036. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fertilisers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2895.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 118.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹1,316.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is 8.17 and PB ratio of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is 1.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹111.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹131.85 and 52-week low of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹72.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.