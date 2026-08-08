What is the share price of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹307.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers? The Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers? The market cap of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹3,638.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers are ₹310.25 and ₹300.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹373.10 and 52-week low of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹125.25 as on .

How has the Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers performed historically in terms of returns? The Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, -7.96% for the past month, -14.22% over 3 months, 122.87% over 1 year, 53.91% across 3 years, and 58.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers are 22.54 and 3.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.49 per annum.

Source: Dion Global