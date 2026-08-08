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Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Share Price

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BSE

MANGALORE CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS

Adventz Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Fertilisers

Here's the live share price of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹307.00 Closed
-0.79₹ -2.45
As on Oct 30, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹300.20₹310.25
₹307.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹125.25₹373.10
₹307.00
Open Price
₹307.75
Prev. Close
₹309.45
Volume
40,959

Source: Dion Global

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.50-7.96-14.2233.65122.8753.9158.91
Coromandel International		-0.38-0.325.16-9.22-15.5925.4619.40
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		1.53-2.77-8.382.87-9.9221.2044.69
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		-1.46-2.8814.2242.131.8340.6126.83
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		2.53-3.04-0.791.21-19.9118.067.19
Paradeep Phosphates		1.227.1117.1215.26-33.3431.5327.68
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		4.914.256.8311.346.41-1.477.94
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.27-3.27-3.38-7.23-12.253.129.43
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		1.100-9.54-11.55-19.140.556.23
National Fertilizers		0.83-3.21-8.66-11.42-22.470.933.39
Kothari Industrial Corporation		-3.98-14.14-15.31-26.03-66.72332.59140.79
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		2.33-0.47-4.98-7.40-21.800.962.26
Madras Fertilizers		1.16-2.05-4.04-9.23-25.18-4.7016.99
Zuari Agro Chemicals		-3.30-2.47-8.33-9.43-38.3113.0110.19
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		10.09-2.83-13.70-21.60-50.21-7.14-6.06
Aries Agro		1.580.46-10.334.75-12.6025.8615.03
Rama Phosphates		-4.21-1.68-12.98-22.10-15.49-1.91-9.03
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals		0-17.86-35.13-46.62-56.83-34.54-30.76
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty		-3.52-12.58-25.76-4.88-37.40-42.417.78
Basant Agro Tech (India)		-4.581.65-3.7913.73-16.99-20.37-5.16

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers has gained 122.87% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers has outperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5308.94310.05
10314.11312.86
20319.38316.56
50327.06319.24
100314.25304.02
200250.74265.48

Source: Dion Global

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.59%, FII holding fell to 3.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
20,57,2770.4366.74
17,64,1781.1357.23
6,95,7032.0222.57

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Oct 16, 2025, 10:32 PM IST ISTMangalore Chem. - 31St October 2025 As The 'Record Date For The Purpose Of Composite Scheme Of Arrangement
Oct 16, 2025, 10:19 PM IST ISTMangalore Chem. - Board Meeting Outcome for Composite Scheme Of Arrangement By And Amongst Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
Oct 13, 2025, 03:52 PM IST ISTMangalore Chem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Oct 11, 2025, 12:30 AM IST ISTMangalore Chem. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Oct 07, 2025, 10:02 PM IST ISTMangalore Chem. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange B

Source: Dion Global

About Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1966 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24123KA1966PLC002036 and registration number is 002036. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of urea and other organic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3331.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 118.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Akshay Poddar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Nitin M Kantak
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. D A Prasanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kiran Dhingra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Marco Wadia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Suresh Krishnan
    Director

FAQs on Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Share Price

What is the share price of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹307.00 as on Oct 30, 2025.

What kind of stock is Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers?

The Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers?

The market cap of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹3,638.42 Cr as on Oct 30, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers are ₹310.25 and ₹300.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹373.10 and 52-week low of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹125.25 as on Oct 30, 2025.

How has the Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, -7.96% for the past month, -14.22% over 3 months, 122.87% over 1 year, 53.91% across 3 years, and 58.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers are 22.54 and 3.67 on Oct 30, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.49 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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