Here's the live share price of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.50
|-7.96
|-14.22
|33.65
|122.87
|53.91
|58.91
|Coromandel International
|-0.38
|-0.32
|5.16
|-9.22
|-15.59
|25.46
|19.40
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|1.53
|-2.77
|-8.38
|2.87
|-9.92
|21.20
|44.69
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|-1.46
|-2.88
|14.22
|42.13
|1.83
|40.61
|26.83
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|2.53
|-3.04
|-0.79
|1.21
|-19.91
|18.06
|7.19
|Paradeep Phosphates
|1.22
|7.11
|17.12
|15.26
|-33.34
|31.53
|27.68
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|4.91
|4.25
|6.83
|11.34
|6.41
|-1.47
|7.94
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.27
|-3.27
|-3.38
|-7.23
|-12.25
|3.12
|9.43
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|1.10
|0
|-9.54
|-11.55
|-19.14
|0.55
|6.23
|National Fertilizers
|0.83
|-3.21
|-8.66
|-11.42
|-22.47
|0.93
|3.39
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|-3.98
|-14.14
|-15.31
|-26.03
|-66.72
|332.59
|140.79
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|2.33
|-0.47
|-4.98
|-7.40
|-21.80
|0.96
|2.26
|Madras Fertilizers
|1.16
|-2.05
|-4.04
|-9.23
|-25.18
|-4.70
|16.99
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|-3.30
|-2.47
|-8.33
|-9.43
|-38.31
|13.01
|10.19
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|10.09
|-2.83
|-13.70
|-21.60
|-50.21
|-7.14
|-6.06
|Aries Agro
|1.58
|0.46
|-10.33
|4.75
|-12.60
|25.86
|15.03
|Rama Phosphates
|-4.21
|-1.68
|-12.98
|-22.10
|-15.49
|-1.91
|-9.03
|Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals
|0
|-17.86
|-35.13
|-46.62
|-56.83
|-34.54
|-30.76
|Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
|-3.52
|-12.58
|-25.76
|-4.88
|-37.40
|-42.41
|7.78
|Basant Agro Tech (India)
|-4.58
|1.65
|-3.79
|13.73
|-16.99
|-20.37
|-5.16
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers has gained 122.87% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers has outperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|308.94
|310.05
|10
|314.11
|312.86
|20
|319.38
|316.56
|50
|327.06
|319.24
|100
|314.25
|304.02
|200
|250.74
|265.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.59%, FII holding fell to 3.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|20,57,277
|0.43
|66.74
|17,64,178
|1.13
|57.23
|6,95,703
|2.02
|22.57
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Oct 16, 2025, 10:32 PM IST IST
|Mangalore Chem. - 31St October 2025 As The 'Record Date For The Purpose Of Composite Scheme Of Arrangement
|Oct 16, 2025, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Mangalore Chem. - Board Meeting Outcome for Composite Scheme Of Arrangement By And Amongst Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|Oct 13, 2025, 03:52 PM IST IST
|Mangalore Chem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Oct 11, 2025, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Mangalore Chem. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Oct 07, 2025, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Mangalore Chem. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange B
Source: Dion Global
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1966 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24123KA1966PLC002036 and registration number is 002036. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of urea and other organic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3331.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 118.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹307.00 as on Oct 30, 2025.
The Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹3,638.42 Cr as on Oct 30, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers are ₹310.25 and ₹300.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹373.10 and 52-week low of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹125.25 as on Oct 30, 2025.
The Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, -7.96% for the past month, -14.22% over 3 months, 122.87% over 1 year, 53.91% across 3 years, and 58.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers are 22.54 and 3.67 on Oct 30, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.49 per annum.
Source: Dion Global