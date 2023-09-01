Follow Us

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KHAITAN CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS LTD.

Sector : Fertilisers | Smallcap | NSE
₹68.80 Closed
0.150.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.55₹70.30
₹68.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.30₹88.00
₹68.80
Open Price
₹68.65
Prev. Close
₹68.70
Volume
2,59,264

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R169.92
  • R270.98
  • R371.67
  • Pivot
    69.23
  • S168.17
  • S267.48
  • S366.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 574.1267.64
  • 1074.4265.92
  • 2073.8764.86
  • 5079.3565.39
  • 10087.3867.15
  • 20099.6970.49

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.945.84-1.7115.33-20.73188.68188.68
4.476.6217.5221.842.8550.30166.82
1.82-5.7154.66100.71279.95904.62968.99
3.45-0.23-0.39-0.91-20.8590.3267.23
9.752.536.9515.15-16.00228.3059.37
8.318.666.79-6.57-30.69273.97145.26
7.835.7111.8439.1711.66178.0146.46
-0.814.6318.8621.2221.65157.0172.73
5.026.7331.9930.9220.2364.4664.46
0.22-5.630.307.5228.8490.4642.20
0.745.762.79-0.7256.491,841.222,658.13
-0.074.868.9317.3114.25232.46125.93
-3.106.7419.9649.36-13.66244.9594.90
0.81-2.57-6.53-22.1032.52641.901,062.97
-1.18-5.9410.3432.4842.52318.06182.89
-0.620.9115.1918.76-13.8386.03-49.11
4.76-1.68-18.52-0.562.9291.30-30.71
-2.93-4.3836.7426.66-23.01-8.64-8.64
-3.895.4616.7613.1033.02138.5857.19
15.0412.274.06-16.69-9.59678.57468.70

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. Share Holdings

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, F. Dividend & A.G.M.
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219MP1982PLC004937 and registration number is 004937. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Building of ships and floating structures. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 823.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shailesh Khaitan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Utsav Khaitan
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Lal Jajoo
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vijay Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Balmukund Dakhera
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Veena Chadha
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.?

The market cap of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹667.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is 23.87 and PB ratio of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is 2.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹68.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹88.00 and 52-week low of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹56.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

