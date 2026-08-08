What is the share price of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹52.16 as on .

What kind of stock is Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers? The Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers? The market cap of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹505.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers are ₹54.00 and ₹51.72.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹136.00 and 52-week low of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹42.80 as on .

How has the Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers performed historically in terms of returns? The Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers has shown returns of -1.93% over the past day, -2.51% for the past month, -13.42% over 3 months, -50.04% over 1 year, -7.04% across 3 years, and -6.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers are 9.35 and 1.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.

Source: Dion Global