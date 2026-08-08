Here's the live share price of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|10.09
|-2.83
|-13.70
|-21.60
|-50.21
|-7.14
|-6.06
|Coromandel International
|-0.38
|-0.32
|5.16
|-9.22
|-15.59
|25.46
|19.40
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|1.53
|-2.77
|-8.38
|2.87
|-9.92
|21.20
|44.69
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|-1.46
|-2.88
|14.22
|42.13
|1.83
|40.61
|26.83
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|2.53
|-3.04
|-0.79
|1.21
|-19.91
|18.06
|7.19
|Paradeep Phosphates
|1.22
|7.11
|17.12
|15.26
|-33.34
|31.53
|27.68
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|4.91
|4.25
|6.83
|11.34
|6.41
|-1.47
|7.94
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.27
|-3.27
|-3.38
|-7.23
|-12.25
|3.12
|9.43
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|1.10
|0
|-9.54
|-11.55
|-19.14
|0.55
|6.23
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.50
|-7.96
|-14.22
|33.65
|122.87
|53.91
|58.91
|National Fertilizers
|0.83
|-3.21
|-8.66
|-11.42
|-22.47
|0.93
|3.39
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|-3.98
|-14.14
|-15.31
|-26.03
|-66.72
|332.59
|140.79
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|2.33
|-0.47
|-4.98
|-7.40
|-21.80
|0.96
|2.26
|Madras Fertilizers
|1.16
|-2.05
|-4.04
|-9.23
|-25.18
|-4.70
|16.99
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|-3.30
|-2.47
|-8.33
|-9.43
|-38.31
|13.01
|10.19
|Aries Agro
|1.58
|0.46
|-10.33
|4.75
|-12.60
|25.86
|15.03
|Rama Phosphates
|-4.21
|-1.68
|-12.98
|-22.10
|-15.49
|-1.91
|-9.03
|Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals
|0
|-17.86
|-35.13
|-46.62
|-56.83
|-34.54
|-30.76
|Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
|-3.52
|-12.58
|-25.76
|-4.88
|-37.40
|-42.41
|7.78
|Basant Agro Tech (India)
|-4.58
|1.65
|-3.79
|13.73
|-16.99
|-20.37
|-5.16
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers has declined 50.21% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|48.09
|49.99
|10
|48.31
|49.41
|20
|49.46
|49.88
|50
|52.93
|52.05
|100
|53.76
|55.97
|200
|67.9
|63.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 22, 2026, 07:03 PM IST IST
|Khaitan Chemicals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 21, 2026, 08:55 PM IST IST
|Khaitan Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 21, 2026, 08:51 PM IST IST
|Khaitan Chemicals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|Khaitan Chemicals - Comments Of The Board Members For The Fine Levied For Non-Compliance / Delayed Compliance Under Regulatio
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Khaitan Chemicals - The Board Has Approved The Unaudited Financial Results Of TheCompany For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2
Source: Dion Global
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219MP1982PLC004937 and registration number is 004937. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Building of ships and floating structures. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1001.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹52.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹505.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers are ₹54.00 and ₹51.72.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹136.00 and 52-week low of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹42.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers has shown returns of -1.93% over the past day, -2.51% for the past month, -13.42% over 3 months, -50.04% over 1 year, -7.04% across 3 years, and -6.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers are 9.35 and 1.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.
Source: Dion Global