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Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Share Price

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BSE

KHAITAN CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Fertilisers
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE Commodities

Here's the live share price of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹52.16 Closed
-2.25₹ -1.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.72₹54.00
₹52.16
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.80₹136.00
₹52.16
Open Price
₹53.08
Prev. Close
₹53.36
Volume
7,222

Source: Dion Global

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		10.09-2.83-13.70-21.60-50.21-7.14-6.06
Coromandel International		-0.38-0.325.16-9.22-15.5925.4619.40
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		1.53-2.77-8.382.87-9.9221.2044.69
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		-1.46-2.8814.2242.131.8340.6126.83
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		2.53-3.04-0.791.21-19.9118.067.19
Paradeep Phosphates		1.227.1117.1215.26-33.3431.5327.68
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		4.914.256.8311.346.41-1.477.94
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.27-3.27-3.38-7.23-12.253.129.43
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		1.100-9.54-11.55-19.140.556.23
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.50-7.96-14.2233.65122.8753.9158.91
National Fertilizers		0.83-3.21-8.66-11.42-22.470.933.39
Kothari Industrial Corporation		-3.98-14.14-15.31-26.03-66.72332.59140.79
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		2.33-0.47-4.98-7.40-21.800.962.26
Madras Fertilizers		1.16-2.05-4.04-9.23-25.18-4.7016.99
Zuari Agro Chemicals		-3.30-2.47-8.33-9.43-38.3113.0110.19
Aries Agro		1.580.46-10.334.75-12.6025.8615.03
Rama Phosphates		-4.21-1.68-12.98-22.10-15.49-1.91-9.03
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals		0-17.86-35.13-46.62-56.83-34.54-30.76
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty		-3.52-12.58-25.76-4.88-37.40-42.417.78
Basant Agro Tech (India)		-4.581.65-3.7913.73-16.99-20.37-5.16

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers has declined 50.21% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
548.0949.99
1048.3149.41
2049.4649.88
5052.9352.05
10053.7655.97
20067.963.85

Source: Dion Global

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 22, 2026, 07:03 PM IST ISTKhaitan Chemicals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 21, 2026, 08:55 PM IST ISTKhaitan Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 21, 2026, 08:51 PM IST ISTKhaitan Chemicals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 13, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTKhaitan Chemicals - Comments Of The Board Members For The Fine Levied For Non-Compliance / Delayed Compliance Under Regulatio
Jul 13, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTKhaitan Chemicals - The Board Has Approved The Unaudited Financial Results Of TheCompany For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2

Source: Dion Global

About Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219MP1982PLC004937 and registration number is 004937. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Building of ships and floating structures. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1001.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shailesh Khaitan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Utsav Khaitan
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Praveen Uniyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar Khemka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suman Jyoti Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Payal Gupta
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Share Price

What is the share price of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹52.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers?

The Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers?

The market cap of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹505.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers are ₹54.00 and ₹51.72.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹136.00 and 52-week low of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹42.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers has shown returns of -1.93% over the past day, -2.51% for the past month, -13.42% over 3 months, -50.04% over 1 year, -7.04% across 3 years, and -6.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers are 9.35 and 1.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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