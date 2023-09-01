Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.94
|5.84
|-1.71
|15.33
|-20.73
|188.68
|188.68
|4.47
|6.62
|17.52
|21.84
|2.85
|50.30
|166.82
|1.82
|-5.71
|54.66
|100.71
|279.95
|904.62
|968.99
|3.45
|-0.23
|-0.39
|-0.91
|-20.85
|90.32
|67.23
|9.75
|2.53
|6.95
|15.15
|-16.00
|228.30
|59.37
|8.31
|8.66
|6.79
|-6.57
|-30.69
|273.97
|145.26
|7.83
|5.71
|11.84
|39.17
|11.66
|178.01
|46.46
|-0.81
|4.63
|18.86
|21.22
|21.65
|157.01
|72.73
|5.02
|6.73
|31.99
|30.92
|20.23
|64.46
|64.46
|0.22
|-5.63
|0.30
|7.52
|28.84
|90.46
|42.20
|0.74
|5.76
|2.79
|-0.72
|56.49
|1,841.22
|2,658.13
|-0.07
|4.86
|8.93
|17.31
|14.25
|232.46
|125.93
|-3.10
|6.74
|19.96
|49.36
|-13.66
|244.95
|94.90
|0.81
|-2.57
|-6.53
|-22.10
|32.52
|641.90
|1,062.97
|-1.18
|-5.94
|10.34
|32.48
|42.52
|318.06
|182.89
|-0.62
|0.91
|15.19
|18.76
|-13.83
|86.03
|-49.11
|4.76
|-1.68
|-18.52
|-0.56
|2.92
|91.30
|-30.71
|-2.93
|-4.38
|36.74
|26.66
|-23.01
|-8.64
|-8.64
|-3.89
|5.46
|16.76
|13.10
|33.02
|138.58
|57.19
|15.04
|12.27
|4.06
|-16.69
|-9.59
|678.57
|468.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, F. Dividend & A.G.M.
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219MP1982PLC004937 and registration number is 004937. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Building of ships and floating structures. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 823.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹667.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is 23.87 and PB ratio of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is 2.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹68.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹88.00 and 52-week low of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹56.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.