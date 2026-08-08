Here's the live share price of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|1.53
|-2.77
|-8.38
|2.87
|-9.92
|21.20
|44.69
|Coromandel International
|-0.38
|-0.32
|5.16
|-9.22
|-15.59
|25.46
|19.40
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|-1.46
|-2.88
|14.22
|42.13
|1.83
|40.61
|26.83
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|2.53
|-3.04
|-0.79
|1.21
|-19.91
|18.06
|7.19
|Paradeep Phosphates
|1.22
|7.11
|17.12
|15.26
|-33.34
|31.53
|27.68
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|4.91
|4.25
|6.83
|11.34
|6.41
|-1.47
|7.94
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.27
|-3.27
|-3.38
|-7.23
|-12.25
|3.12
|9.43
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|1.10
|0
|-9.54
|-11.55
|-19.14
|0.55
|6.23
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.50
|-7.96
|-14.22
|33.65
|122.87
|53.91
|58.91
|National Fertilizers
|0.83
|-3.21
|-8.66
|-11.42
|-22.47
|0.93
|3.39
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|-3.98
|-14.14
|-15.31
|-26.03
|-66.72
|332.59
|140.79
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|2.33
|-0.47
|-4.98
|-7.40
|-21.80
|0.96
|2.26
|Madras Fertilizers
|1.16
|-2.05
|-4.04
|-9.23
|-25.18
|-4.70
|16.99
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|-3.30
|-2.47
|-8.33
|-9.43
|-38.31
|13.01
|10.19
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|10.09
|-2.83
|-13.70
|-21.60
|-50.21
|-7.14
|-6.06
|Aries Agro
|1.58
|0.46
|-10.33
|4.75
|-12.60
|25.86
|15.03
|Rama Phosphates
|-4.21
|-1.68
|-12.98
|-22.10
|-15.49
|-1.91
|-9.03
|Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals
|0
|-17.86
|-35.13
|-46.62
|-56.83
|-34.54
|-30.76
|Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
|-3.52
|-12.58
|-25.76
|-4.88
|-37.40
|-42.41
|7.78
|Basant Agro Tech (India)
|-4.58
|1.65
|-3.79
|13.73
|-16.99
|-20.37
|-5.16
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore has declined 9.92% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals (-19.91%). From a 5 year perspective, The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore has outperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (26.83%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|825.81
|835.8
|10
|820.77
|832.35
|20
|834.29
|837.92
|50
|869.75
|853.7
|100
|858.56
|856.96
|200
|852.23
|860.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.03%, FII holding fell to 0.16%, and public shareholding moved up to 0.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,076
|0.07
|0.17
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 12, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|FACT - Clarification sought from Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd
|Mar 11, 2026, 05:42 AM IST IST
|FACT - Clarification sought from Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd
|Dec 17, 2025, 06:21 AM IST IST
|FACT - Clarification sought from Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd
|Jul 16, 2025, 06:11 AM IST IST
|FACT - Clarification sought from Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd
|Jun 04, 2025, 06:02 AM IST IST
|FACT - Clarification sought from Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd
Source: Dion Global
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24129KL1943GOI000371 and registration number is 000371. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of straight mixed, compound or complex inorganic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5723.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 647.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore is ₹839.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore is ₹54,321.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore are ₹844.70 and ₹836.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore is ₹1,059.45 and 52-week low of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore is ₹653.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore has shown returns of -0.38% over the past day, -2.77% for the past month, -8.38% over 3 months, -9.92% over 1 year, 21.2% across 3 years, and 44.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore are 1,943.29 and 41.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global