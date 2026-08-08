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The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Share Price

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BSE

THE FERTILISERS AND CHEMICALS TRAVANCORE

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Fertilisers

Here's the live share price of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹839.50 Closed
-0.38₹ -3.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹836.00₹844.70
₹839.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹653.00₹1,059.45
₹839.50
Open Price
₹840.00
Prev. Close
₹842.70
Volume
2,551

Source: Dion Global

The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		1.53-2.77-8.382.87-9.9221.2044.69
Coromandel International		-0.38-0.325.16-9.22-15.5925.4619.40
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		-1.46-2.8814.2242.131.8340.6126.83
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		2.53-3.04-0.791.21-19.9118.067.19
Paradeep Phosphates		1.227.1117.1215.26-33.3431.5327.68
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		4.914.256.8311.346.41-1.477.94
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.27-3.27-3.38-7.23-12.253.129.43
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		1.100-9.54-11.55-19.140.556.23
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.50-7.96-14.2233.65122.8753.9158.91
National Fertilizers		0.83-3.21-8.66-11.42-22.470.933.39
Kothari Industrial Corporation		-3.98-14.14-15.31-26.03-66.72332.59140.79
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		2.33-0.47-4.98-7.40-21.800.962.26
Madras Fertilizers		1.16-2.05-4.04-9.23-25.18-4.7016.99
Zuari Agro Chemicals		-3.30-2.47-8.33-9.43-38.3113.0110.19
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		10.09-2.83-13.70-21.60-50.21-7.14-6.06
Aries Agro		1.580.46-10.334.75-12.6025.8615.03
Rama Phosphates		-4.21-1.68-12.98-22.10-15.49-1.91-9.03
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals		0-17.86-35.13-46.62-56.83-34.54-30.76
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty		-3.52-12.58-25.76-4.88-37.40-42.417.78
Basant Agro Tech (India)		-4.581.65-3.7913.73-16.99-20.37-5.16

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore has declined 9.92% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals (-19.91%). From a 5 year perspective, The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore has outperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (26.83%).

The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5825.81835.8
10820.77832.35
20834.29837.92
50869.75853.7
100858.56856.96
200852.23860.07

Source: Dion Global

The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.03%, FII holding fell to 0.16%, and public shareholding moved up to 0.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,0760.070.17

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 12, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTFACT - Clarification sought from Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd
Mar 11, 2026, 05:42 AM IST ISTFACT - Clarification sought from Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd
Dec 17, 2025, 06:21 AM IST ISTFACT - Clarification sought from Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd
Jul 16, 2025, 06:11 AM IST ISTFACT - Clarification sought from Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd
Jun 04, 2025, 06:02 AM IST ISTFACT - Clarification sought from Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore

The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24129KL1943GOI000371 and registration number is 000371. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of straight mixed, compound or complex inorganic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5723.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 647.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S C Mudgerikar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S Sakthimani
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Anupam Misra
    Director - Marketing
  • Dr. K Jayachandran
    Director - Technical
  • Mr. M Chandran
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Aruna Kamineni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Billeswar Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Santosh Kumar
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Manoj Sethi
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Share Price

What is the share price of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore is ₹839.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore?

The The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore?

The market cap of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore is ₹54,321.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore?

Today’s highest and lowest price of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore are ₹844.70 and ₹836.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore is ₹1,059.45 and 52-week low of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore is ₹653.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore performed historically in terms of returns?

The The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore has shown returns of -0.38% over the past day, -2.77% for the past month, -8.38% over 3 months, -9.92% over 1 year, 21.2% across 3 years, and 44.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore are 1,943.29 and 41.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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