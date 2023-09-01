Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.82
|-5.71
|54.66
|100.71
|279.95
|904.62
|968.99
|4.47
|6.62
|17.52
|21.84
|2.85
|50.30
|166.82
|3.45
|-0.23
|-0.39
|-0.91
|-20.85
|90.32
|67.23
|9.75
|2.53
|6.95
|15.15
|-16.00
|228.30
|59.37
|8.31
|8.66
|6.79
|-6.57
|-30.69
|273.97
|145.26
|7.83
|5.71
|11.84
|39.17
|11.66
|178.01
|46.46
|-0.81
|4.63
|18.86
|21.22
|21.65
|157.01
|72.73
|5.02
|6.73
|31.99
|30.92
|20.23
|64.46
|64.46
|0.22
|-5.63
|0.30
|7.52
|28.84
|90.46
|42.20
|0.74
|5.76
|2.79
|-0.72
|56.49
|1,841.22
|2,658.13
|-0.07
|4.86
|8.93
|17.31
|14.25
|232.46
|125.93
|-3.10
|6.74
|19.96
|49.36
|-13.66
|244.95
|94.90
|0.81
|-2.57
|-6.53
|-22.10
|32.52
|641.90
|1,062.97
|-1.18
|-5.94
|10.34
|32.48
|42.52
|318.06
|182.89
|-0.62
|0.91
|15.19
|18.76
|-13.83
|86.03
|-49.11
|8.94
|5.84
|-1.71
|15.33
|-20.73
|188.68
|188.68
|4.76
|-1.68
|-18.52
|-0.56
|2.92
|91.30
|-30.71
|-2.93
|-4.38
|36.74
|26.66
|-23.01
|-8.64
|-8.64
|-3.89
|5.46
|16.76
|13.10
|33.02
|138.58
|57.19
|15.04
|12.27
|4.06
|-16.69
|-9.59
|678.57
|468.70
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|34,308
|0.27
|1.63
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|22,278
|0.28
|1.06
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|14,095
|0.28
|0.67
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|8,011
|0.28
|0.38
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|3,668
|0.27
|0.17
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|2,452
|0.02
|0.12
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,285
|0.28
|0.11
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|509
|0.27
|0.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24129KL1943GOI000371 and registration number is 000371. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of associated nitrogen products (nitric and sulphonitric acids, ammonia, ammonium chloride, ammonium carbonate, nitrites and nitrates of potassium). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4424.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 647.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. is ₹30,1.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. is 48.94 and PB ratio of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. is 23.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. is ₹467.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. is ₹510.75 and 52-week low of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. is ₹104.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.