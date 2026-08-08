What is the share price of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore is ₹839.50 as on .

What kind of stock is The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore? The The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore? The market cap of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore is ₹54,321.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore? Today’s highest and lowest price of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore are ₹844.70 and ₹836.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore is ₹1,059.45 and 52-week low of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore is ₹653.00 as on .

How has the The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore performed historically in terms of returns? The The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore has shown returns of -0.38% over the past day, -2.77% for the past month, -8.38% over 3 months, -9.92% over 1 year, 21.2% across 3 years, and 44.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore are 1,943.29 and 41.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global