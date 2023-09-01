Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

THE FERTILISERS AND CHEMICALS TRAVANCORE LTD.

Sector : Fertilisers | Largecap | NSE
₹467.20 Closed
0.773.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹464.00₹482.95
₹467.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹104.00₹510.75
₹467.20
Open Price
₹465.60
Prev. Close
₹463.65
Volume
8,71,937

The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1478.57
  • R2490.18
  • R3497.42
  • Pivot
    471.33
  • S1459.72
  • S2452.48
  • S3440.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5117.07462.49
  • 10116.52461.16
  • 20113.95461.32
  • 50118.7444.79
  • 100112.79400.68
  • 200120.78333.3

The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.82-5.7154.66100.71279.95904.62968.99
4.476.6217.5221.842.8550.30166.82
3.45-0.23-0.39-0.91-20.8590.3267.23
9.752.536.9515.15-16.00228.3059.37
8.318.666.79-6.57-30.69273.97145.26
7.835.7111.8439.1711.66178.0146.46
-0.814.6318.8621.2221.65157.0172.73
5.026.7331.9930.9220.2364.4664.46
0.22-5.630.307.5228.8490.4642.20
0.745.762.79-0.7256.491,841.222,658.13
-0.074.868.9317.3114.25232.46125.93
-3.106.7419.9649.36-13.66244.9594.90
0.81-2.57-6.53-22.1032.52641.901,062.97
-1.18-5.9410.3432.4842.52318.06182.89
-0.620.9115.1918.76-13.8386.03-49.11
8.945.84-1.7115.33-20.73188.68188.68
4.76-1.68-18.52-0.562.9291.30-30.71
-2.93-4.3836.7426.66-23.01-8.64-8.64
-3.895.4616.7613.1033.02138.5857.19
15.0412.274.06-16.69-9.59678.57468.70

The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. Share Holdings

The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund34,3080.271.63
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund22,2780.281.06
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund14,0950.280.67
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund8,0110.280.38
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF3,6680.270.17
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund2,4520.020.12
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,2850.280.11
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund5090.270.02

The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd.

The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24129KL1943GOI000371 and registration number is 000371. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of associated nitrogen products (nitric and sulphonitric acids, ammonia, ammonium chloride, ammonium carbonate, nitrites and nitrates of potassium). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4424.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 647.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kishor Rungta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anupam Misra
    Director - Marketing
  • Mr. S Sakthimani
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. A S Kesavan Nampoothiri
    Director - Technical
  • Mr. Rabinarayan Patra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anjula Murmu
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aparna S Sharma
    Government Nominee Director
  • Ms. Deepika Jain
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Krishnanunni Jayachandran
    Director
  • Mr. Avtar Singh Sandhu
    Director

FAQs on The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd.?

The market cap of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. is ₹30,1.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd.?

P/E ratio of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. is 48.94 and PB ratio of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. is 23.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. is ₹467.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. is ₹510.75 and 52-week low of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. is ₹104.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data