Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) board has approved raising up to Rs 1,500 crore via equity issuance. The PSU will consider a further public offering, subject to shareholders’ approval. Along with that, the board has also amended the main objects clauses and adoption of the Memorandum of Association of the Company to expand its business objectives.

RCF board approves Rs 1,500 fund raising

RCF’s fundraising is subject to approval by shareholders of the company, Department of Fertilizers, Government of India, and Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

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“Raising of funds by way of a Further Public Offering through a fresh issue of Equity Shares by the Company aggregating up to Rs. 1,500 Crore (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred Crore only) subject to receipt of the approval of the shareholders of the Company, Department of Fertilizers, Government of India and Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM),” the PSU said in its exchange filing.

RCF: Q4FY26 financial performance and dividend

For the Jan-March quarter, the PSU’s consolidated profit after tax was posted at Rs 186.72 crore, up 157% year-on-year from Rs 72.46 crore reported in the year-ago period. Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,580.57 crore, increasing 50% from Rs 3,729.67 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

RCF share price

The PSU’s stock ended Tuesday’s trade flat at Rs 130.90 on NSE. Over the past one month, the company’s stock has delivered a return of 7%, while over the longer time frame of six months the share price has declined by 9%.

So far this year the stock has fallen by 8%.

About the company

RCF is a public sector undertaking which operates under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. The company’s product portfolio includes fertilizers, industrial chemicals etc. It is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra.