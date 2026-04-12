The earnings season has officially begun, with companies announcing their quarterly and annual financial performance. Corporate India is witnessing a lot of action as many entities have announced that they will consider their interim and final dividends as well.

Shares of Wipro, ICICI Bank, Crisil, HDFC Bank, and YES Bank would be in special focus, with their Q4 earnings due this week.

Also, the stock of Muthoot Finance would garner attention over its announcement of an interim dividend.

So here’s a calendar-wise list of all the important events to watch out for in corporate India this week:

April 13 – ICICI AMC and Just Dial to announce financial performance

Indian fund manager ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company will announce its Q4 results and FY26 financial performance on Monday, April 13. The company’s board may also recommend a final dividend for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

For Q3FY26, the company paid out an interim dividend of Rs 14.85 per share. Also, ICICI AMC will hold a conference call with the media from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (IST), it said in its regulatory filing.

Search and discovery platform Just Dial will also be in focus, as the company will announce its quarterly and yearly financial performance on April 13. No dividend has been declared yet, while for FY25, the company had paid a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

April 14 – ICICI Prudential, Nuvoco Vistas and Anand Rathi in focus

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company would garner major attention as the company’s board has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday, April 14, to consider the approval of its standalone and consolidated financial performance for FY26. The board may also recommend a dividend, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Brokerage firm Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers will announce its quarterly and annual financial results on April 14 and also consider the recommendation of a final dividend for FY26.

Investors will also focus on the financial results of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation and Den Networks, along with the financial performance of Eimco Elecon (India), which may recommend a final dividend for FY26.

April 15 – Results of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure and HDB Financial

Markets will focus on the financial performance of some major entities. These include Reliance Industrial InfraStructure, which will be announced on Wednesday, April 15. For FY26, the company’s board may also recommend a dividend.

Q4 results of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company and HDB Financial Services will also draw attention, and both companies may recommend a final dividend for the financial year 2026 on April 15.

Alongside Elecon Engineering Company, GTPL Hathway will declare its standalone and consolidated results and recommend final dividends for FY26. Tejas Networks and Media Matrix Worldwide will also announce their financials, but these companies have not made any declarations of dividends yet.

April 16 – Q4 results of Wipro, HDFC AMC in focus

Markets will monitor the financial performance of IT major Wipro, which will announce its Q4 results for the financial year 2026 on April 16. The company has stated that it will announce its quarterly and consolidated financial performance post-market hours, meaning they will be declared after 3:30 PM. The company is also set to mull a share buyback during the quarterly earnings meeting.

HDFC Asset Management Company and HDFC Life Insurance Company will also announce their results on April 16 and may also recommend dividends, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Rating agency Crisil will declare its financial results on the aforementioned date and has announced its first interim dividend for the financial year ending December 31, 2026. The company has set April 17 as the record date for the same, and the payment shall be made on May 8, 2026.

Brokerage house Angel One will declare its quarterly and yearly financial performance on April 16, but it has not mentioned any dividend payout.

April 17 – Muthoot Finance to turn ex-date

For FY26, Muthoot Finance has declared an interim dividend of Rs 30 per equity share, and the record date for the same has been fixed for Friday, April 17. Eligible shareholders will receive the payout within 30 days from the date of declaration.

Cable broadband service provider Hathway Cable & Datacom will declare its financial results on April 17, while no announcement of a dividend has been made. Mastek too will announce its results, and the company’s board may also recommend a final dividend for FY26.

April 18 – HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank in focus

Major private sector banks will announce their results on Saturday, April 18, while the stock markets will remain closed due to their usual weekend holiday.

The financial performance of HDFC Bank will be announced on April 18, and the company’s board may also recommend a dividend for FY26. The lender’s results remain highly anticipated due to its recent management reshuffle.

Also, ICICI Bank and YES Bank will announce their audited standalone and consolidated financial performance for FY26 on April 18. These banks have not announced any dividends yet.

Conclusion

The upcoming week will be busy for corporate India, as various companies will announce their earnings along with dividends.