The Indian stock market is currently witnessing a significant repositioning by major global and domestic brokerages as they identify value opportunities. Leading firms such as Nomura, Jefferies, and Motilal Oswal have issued updated ratings on stocks including Suzlon Energy, SBI Life, and HDFC AMC, suggesting a potential upside ranging from 15% to over 50% i some counters. While near-term volatility remains a key factor to watch, due to fluctuating fuel costs and regulatory adjustments, analysts are focusing on structural demand, capacity expansion, and improving profitability metrics as the primary catalysts for these picks.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

Elara Securities

Elara Securities has reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 370, translating into an upside of 21% from the current price.

The firm believes the worst of near-term headwinds is already priced in. Despite rising fuel costs, the stock is still trading below levels seen during earlier energy shocks, which gives some room on valuations. Growth visibility is tied to capacity expansion in East India and the phased commissioning of Vadraj assets.

Operationally, volume growth and better realizations drove EBITDA higher in the recent quarter. Premium product mix is improving, and the company is pushing through price increases to protect margins. Even after trimming estimates due to higher fuel costs, the brokerage is sticking with its call, citing demand strength and expansion-led growth.

Nomura

Nomura has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating while setting a target price of Rs 415, implying an upside of about 33.9%.

The firm has cut its estimates slightly due to rising fuel and packaging costs but still sees enough in the business to stay positive. Pricing strength in core markets and above-industry volume growth are key factors behind the call. The brokerage also points to deleveraging and capacity additions as longer-term drivers.

Margins are expected to stay under pressure in the near term, but the view is that structural demand and pricing discipline should hold things together. The stock is currently trading around 8x one-year forward EV/EBITDA, which Nomura still finds reasonable given the growth visibility.

Suzlon Energy

JM Financial

JM Financial maintains a buy rating on the company with a 12-month price target of Rs 64, suggesting a potential return of 30.6%. The analysis positions the firm as an unintended beneficiary of the Middle East crisis and domestic power supply challenges.

The brokerage argues that wind energy possesses a strong daily complementarity with solar power because wind generation is typically available in the evening hours when solar generation drops to zero. This characteristic is critical for addressing the current supply deficit of approximately 8GW during peak evening demand.

The firm expects the company to report a significant jump in commissioning figures during the first half of the 2027 fiscal year. This uptick is expected to fix the existing gap between product deliveries and actual installations, which should result in better cash flows and a fresh stream of order inflows for the business.

Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal also recommends a buy on the stock with a target price of Rs 66, which offers a projected upside of 31%. The firm views the current market levels as an attractive entry point for those seeking exposure to the expanding renewable energy sector.

The brokerage expects the company to show consistent financial improvement, with earnings per share projected to reach Rs 2.5 by the 2028 fiscal year. This growth path is supported by an estimated 13.6% expansion in earnings as the company scales its manufacturing output.

The report demonstrate that the company’s return on equity is expected to stay robust at 28.7% for the 2027 fiscal year. These profitability ratios indicate that the business is effectively generating value from its projects while maintaining a healthier balance sheet than in previous years.

Nuvama Research

Nuvama Research maintains a strong buy call on this insurance major with a target price of Rs 910, which represents a potential upside of 50.2% from current levels.

The analysis points to the company’s robust profitability metrics as a primary driver for future stock performance.

The brokerage notes that the Value of New Business (VNB) margin is expected to remain healthy at 25.6% for the 2025 fiscal year. This metric is critical because it indicates the profit expected from new business written during the period, adjusted for the cost of capital.

Furthermore, the company’s operating Return on Embedded Value (RoEV) is projected to stay at 17.4%. This steady return indicates that the business is effectively generating value from its existing portfolio of insurance contracts and capital reserves.

Jefferies

Jefferies also recommends a buy on the stock, setting a price target of Rs 725 for an expected upside of 25%.

The firm views the life insurer as a core holding within the non-lending financial space.

The analysts believe that the current valuations offer a significant cushion for long-term holders. They see the company benefiting from the increasing penetration of insurance products across the domestic market.

The report suggests that the company’s solvency and growth outlook remain positive despite recent regulatory changes in the insurance sector. This stability allows the company to maintain its market share while expanding its product suite.

SBI Life Insurance

Nuvama Research

Nuvama Research has issued a buy recommendation for SBI Life with a target price of Rs 2,390, implying an upside of 24.9%.

The firm relies on the company’s superior distribution network to drive these returns.

The brokerage expects the company to deliver a VNB margin of 27.8% in the 2025 fiscal year. This high margin profile distinguishes the company from its peers and supports the aggressive price target.

Operating RoEV is estimated at a high 20.9%, which confirms the efficient capital management of the firm. These figures suggest that the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for protection and savings products.

Jefferies

Jefferies maintains a buy rating with a target price of Rs 2,500, which offers a projected upside of 36%.

The firm lists the stock as a top pick within the non-lending financials category.

The rationale for this call is built on the company’s significant distribution moats and its ability to handle regulatory risks more effectively than its competitors. The vast branch network of its parent bank provides a low-cost customer acquisition channel.

Analysts emphasize that the stock is a defensive play that can withstand market volatility. The 17% growth in Value of New Business over the next two years is a key pillar of their valuation model.

Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal joins the consensus with a buy rating and a target price of Rs 2,270, representing a 15% upside.

The firm observes that the company continues to maintain a leadership position in the private insurance space.

The brokerage anticipates that steady earnings per share growth will support the stock price as the company scales its operations. They note that the company is trading at an attractive valuation relative to its historical peak.

The analysts also point to the company’s low operating costs as a significant competitive advantage. This efficiency allows for higher reinvestment into growth initiatives and technological upgrades.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

Nuvama Research

Nuvama Research suggests buying the stock with a target price of Rs 790, which would yield an upside of 46.3%.

The firm sees the company recovering strongly from previous cyclical lows.

Profitability is expected to be driven by a VNB margin of 22.8% in the upcoming fiscal year. While this is slightly lower than some peers, the brokerage believes the growth in volume will compensate for the margin profile.

The analysis highlights a total RoEV of 13.0%, with expectations for this to improve to 14.2% in subsequent years. This trajectory indicates a turning point in the company’s operational efficiency.

Jefferies

Jefferies provides a buy rating with a target price of Rs 670, implying an upside of 22%.

The brokerage recently raised this target following a quarterly result that beat market expectations.

The analysts note that the beat was largely driven by superior VNB margins and controlled operating expenses. They believe that the company is successfully transitioning its product mix toward more profitable protection plans.

The report mentions that the current valuations imply a significant discount to the company’s long-term potential. This creates a favorable risk-reward balance for those entering the stock at current market levels.

Nomura

Nomura has upgraded the stock to a buy rating with a reduced target price of Rs 680, offering an upside of 24.3%.

The upgrade is based on the stock’s current valuation of 1.3x one-year forward price-to-embedded-value.

The analysts argue that the current market price does not account for the company’s turnaround in its business mix. They expect the company to outperform the broader benchmark indices over the next 12 months.

However, the brokerage does note a downside risk related to the potential exit of a joint venture partner. Despite this, the core business fundamentals are seen as strong enough to justify the upgrade.

HDFC AMC

JM Financial

JM Financial has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 3,200, implying an upside of 20.2% from the current price of Rs 2,662.

The brokerage is sticking with the name despite a softer quarter on the surface. Core revenue dipped 2% sequentially due to fewer days, but that didn’t derail the bigger picture. Strong other income and cost control helped the company beat estimates at the operating level. The firm expects earnings to compound at around 20% CAGR over FY26–FY28, which keeps the story intact.

There is also comfort around yield pressure. Management flagged a 3–4 bps hit from SEBI’s expense ratio changes, but JM Financial believes most of it can be absorbed through commission tweaks and tighter cost control. The brokerage is valuing the stock at 33x FY28 EPS, and is not in a hurry to change stance given the steady earnings trajectory.

Nuvama

Nuvama has retained a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 3,170, which translates into an upside of roughly 19% from the current level.

The firm acknowledges that market volatility has dragged near-term profitability, especially with weak mark-to-market income in Q4. Still, the operating engine hasn’t really cracked. Revenue and EBIT grew 16.7% and 15.7% YoY respectively, backed by strong SIP flows and steady AUM growth.

Even after cutting estimates for FY27 and FY28 due to market-related adjustments, the brokerage hasn’t stepped away from its call. The logic is fairly simple: stable yields, strong cost discipline, and consistent inflows. Management is also pushing into PMS and AIF segments, which adds another layer to growth without relying entirely on mutual funds.

Conclusion

The collective outlook from these brokerages suggests that while sector-specific challenges persist, the financial fundamentals of these market leaders remain intact. With HDFC Life and ICICI Prudential showing room for massive gains based on VNB margins, and Suzlon Energy benefiting from the renewable energy push, the consensus points toward a growth-oriented second half for the fiscal year. These target prices reflect a belief that current market prices have not yet fully accounted for upcoming capacity additions and improved operational efficiencies across the board.

Disclaimer: The investment ratings and target prices mentioned in this report are based on analysis by independent brokerages and do not constitute an offer or solicitation by this publication. Given the specific upside claims and stock-specific recommendations, readers are advised to consult with a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any financial decisions. Market investments are subject to volatility, and past performance or brokerage projections are not guarantees of future results.

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