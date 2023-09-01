Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
KCP Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1941 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TN1941PLC001128 and registration number is 001128. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of non-metallic mineral products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1584.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of KCP Ltd. is ₹1,490.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of KCP Ltd. is -60.39 and PB ratio of KCP Ltd. is 2.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KCP Ltd. is ₹115.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KCP Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KCP Ltd. is ₹137.40 and 52-week low of KCP Ltd. is ₹91.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.