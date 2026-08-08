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KCP Share Price

NSE
BSE

KCP

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement

Here's the live share price of KCP along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹155.90 Closed
2.97₹ 4.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KCP Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹150.75₹156.40
₹155.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹125.10₹214.90
₹155.90
Open Price
₹152.20
Prev. Close
₹151.40
Volume
5,855

Source: Dion Global

KCP Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KCP		-3.85-7.06-13.56-13.58-23.378.150.46
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KCP has declined 23.37% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, KCP has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

KCP Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KCP Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5160.13156.45
10162.78159.38
20166.37162.66
50166.01164.89
100162166.17
200171.34172.31

Source: Dion Global

KCP Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KCP saw a rise in promoter holding to 44.39%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.55%, FII holding fell to 2.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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KCP Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTKCP - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 03, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTKCP - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 03, 2026, 08:31 PM IST ISTKCP - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today 3Rd August 2026
Jul 16, 2026, 03:45 PM IST ISTKCP - Intimation Regarding The Record Date For Payment Of Interim Dividend
Jul 10, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTKCP - Intimation Regarding The Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About KCP

KCP Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1941 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TN1941PLC001128 and registration number is 001128. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of non-metallic mineral products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1554.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. V L Indira Dutt
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mrs. V Kavitha Dutt
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. C Panduranga Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Harish Lakshman
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Thiruvengadam Parthasarathi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Parthapratim Brahma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Janaki Pillai
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. V Chandrakumar Prasad
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. K V S R Subbaiah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ravi Chitturi
    Director - Technical

FAQs on KCP Share Price

What is the share price of KCP?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KCP is ₹155.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KCP?

The KCP is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KCP?

The market cap of KCP is ₹2,009.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KCP?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KCP are ₹156.40 and ₹150.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KCP?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KCP stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KCP is ₹214.90 and 52-week low of KCP is ₹125.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KCP performed historically in terms of returns?

The KCP has shown returns of 2.97% over the past day, -7.06% for the past month, -13.56% over 3 months, -23.37% over 1 year, 8.15% across 3 years, and 0.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KCP?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KCP are 11.79 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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