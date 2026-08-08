Here's the live share price of KCP along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KCP
|-3.85
|-7.06
|-13.56
|-13.58
|-23.37
|8.15
|0.46
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KCP has declined 23.37% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, KCP has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|160.13
|156.45
|10
|162.78
|159.38
|20
|166.37
|162.66
|50
|166.01
|164.89
|100
|162
|166.17
|200
|171.34
|172.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KCP saw a rise in promoter holding to 44.39%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.55%, FII holding fell to 2.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|KCP - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|KCP - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:31 PM IST IST
|KCP - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today 3Rd August 2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 03:45 PM IST IST
|KCP - Intimation Regarding The Record Date For Payment Of Interim Dividend
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|KCP - Intimation Regarding The Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
KCP Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1941 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TN1941PLC001128 and registration number is 001128. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of non-metallic mineral products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1554.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KCP is ₹155.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KCP is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KCP is ₹2,009.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KCP are ₹156.40 and ₹150.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KCP stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KCP is ₹214.90 and 52-week low of KCP is ₹125.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KCP has shown returns of 2.97% over the past day, -7.06% for the past month, -13.56% over 3 months, -23.37% over 1 year, 8.15% across 3 years, and 0.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KCP are 11.79 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.
Source: Dion Global