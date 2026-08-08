What is the share price of KCP? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KCP is ₹155.90 as on .

What kind of stock is KCP? The KCP is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KCP? The market cap of KCP is ₹2,009.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KCP? Today’s highest and lowest price of KCP are ₹156.40 and ₹150.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KCP? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KCP stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KCP is ₹214.90 and 52-week low of KCP is ₹125.10 as on .

How has the KCP performed historically in terms of returns? The KCP has shown returns of 2.97% over the past day, -7.06% for the past month, -13.56% over 3 months, -23.37% over 1 year, 8.15% across 3 years, and 0.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KCP? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KCP are 11.79 and 1.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global