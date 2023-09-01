Follow Us

KCP LTD.

Sector : Cement | Smallcap | NSE
₹115.60 Closed
1.361.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

KCP Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹113.70₹116.40
₹115.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹91.70₹137.40
₹115.60
Open Price
₹114.10
Prev. Close
₹114.05
Volume
3,07,432

KCP Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1116.37
  • R2117.08
  • R3118.42
  • Pivot
    115.03
  • S1114.32
  • S2112.98
  • S3112.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5119.87114.03
  • 10119.37114.85
  • 20115.88115.33
  • 50114.91113.48
  • 100111.35110.99
  • 200116.17110.31

KCP Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.23-1.0713.6119.040.7494.7018.13
2.44-0.175.4213.6624.66111.3189.05
1.210.17-4.07-8.3111.8417.9626.75
-0.10-5.941.1422.785.94103.8380.90
5.976.88-0.5213.2138.71180.3487.90
2.460.0111.6913.64-12.4450.2120.98
5.132.504.0117.8224.07122.88314.82
3.990.66-2.1221.7316.9926.5330.82
2.41-4.540.57-2.14-5.97-35.22-35.22
3.06-5.972.0436.5119.9691.9853.73
13.0319.1023.5734.6414.22129.60110.76
1.297.26-0.40-6.6638.64154.59102.30
-0.315.036.4022.873.45152.5117.14
2.4412.2720.5846.4472.2186.3253.98
4.45-3.387.99-1.23-16.5248.64-15.70
3.504.3713.5012.112.022.7315.58
9.3638.2446.2876.3464.17203.9870.81
3.6212.6314.0812.6815.82149.5057.78
3.3825.8844.2940.5934.6113.1313.13
2.5814.1417.6648.4741.66107.14475.44

KCP Ltd. Share Holdings

KCP Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About KCP Ltd.

KCP Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1941 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TN1941PLC001128 and registration number is 001128. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of non-metallic mineral products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1584.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. V L Indira Dutt
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mrs. V Kavitha Dutt
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. P S Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V H Ramakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Sankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Narasimhappa
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Janaki Pillai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Chandrakumar Prasad
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Subbarao Vallabhaneni
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar Chitturi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on KCP Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KCP Ltd.?

The market cap of KCP Ltd. is ₹1,490.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KCP Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KCP Ltd. is -60.39 and PB ratio of KCP Ltd. is 2.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of KCP Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KCP Ltd. is ₹115.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KCP Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KCP Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KCP Ltd. is ₹137.40 and 52-week low of KCP Ltd. is ₹91.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

