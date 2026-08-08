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List of Cement Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of cement companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on cement stocks here.

Cement Sector
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Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Grasim Industries		3336.00128.204.0021.64
Ramco Industries		339.706.251.875.29
India Cements		397.954.901.2521.35
Indian Hume Pipe Company		389.804.451.150.60
JSW Cement		134.001.351.02137.38
Birla Corporation		915.357.050.782.62
Vesuvius India		447.953.000.671.79
Mangalam Cement		945.205.800.620.55
RHI Magnesita India		412.250.950.239.15
Bigbloc Construction		46.960.100.212.94
Dalmia Bharat		1827.553.550.192.54
Sanghi Industries		50.140.060.1218.35
IFGL Refractories		227.150.100.047.84
Shree Cements		26360.00-35.00-0.130.33
Everest Industries		478.35-0.65-0.140.87
UltraTech Cement		12040.00-22.00-0.187.77
Shiva Cement		16.96-0.07-0.4135.67
Ambuja Cements		434.00-2.50-0.5791.64
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Raghav Productivity Enhancers		1262.00-7.60-0.600.78
Sagar Cements		172.60-1.10-0.631.42
Heidelberg Cement India		156.00-1.05-0.676.70
JK Cement		5375.00-40.35-0.751.51
Udaipur Cement Works		36.19-0.32-0.88179.85
ACC		1366.00-12.75-0.9211.71
Star Cement		201.20-2.05-1.0139.76
JK Lakshmi Cement		565.00-6.05-1.0613.00
Shree Digvijay Cement Company		71.82-0.78-1.073.37
Orient Cement		136.30-2.05-1.489.36
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		346.50-5.60-1.5912.43
GPT Infraprojects		115.70-2.10-1.784.75
The Ramco Cements		915.00-21.70-2.324.99
Prism Johnson		111.00-2.85-2.502015.57
Saurashtra Cements		62.00-7.31-10.5547.92
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Cement sector stocks today are Grasim Industries (up 4.00%) and Ramco Industries (up 1.87%). On the other hand, the top losers include Saurashtra Cements (down 10.55%) and Prism Johnson (down 2.50%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Cement sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Cement Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Tata Resources & Energy Fund16.98UltraTech Cement12.72
UTI BSE Low Volatility Index Fund13.78Shree Cements1.32
Motilal Oswal BSE Low Volatility Index Fund13.74Shree Cements1.33
Tata Housing Opportunities Fund12.66UltraTech Cement3.26
ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund12.47UltraTech Cement3.36

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