Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of cement companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on cement stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Grasim Industries
|3336.00
|128.20
|4.00
|21.64
|Ramco Industries
|339.70
|6.25
|1.87
|5.29
|India Cements
|397.95
|4.90
|1.25
|21.35
|Indian Hume Pipe Company
|389.80
|4.45
|1.15
|0.60
|JSW Cement
|134.00
|1.35
|1.02
|137.38
|Birla Corporation
|915.35
|7.05
|0.78
|2.62
|Vesuvius India
|447.95
|3.00
|0.67
|1.79
|Mangalam Cement
|945.20
|5.80
|0.62
|0.55
|RHI Magnesita India
|412.25
|0.95
|0.23
|9.15
|Bigbloc Construction
|46.96
|0.10
|0.21
|2.94
|Dalmia Bharat
|1827.55
|3.55
|0.19
|2.54
|Sanghi Industries
|50.14
|0.06
|0.12
|18.35
|IFGL Refractories
|227.15
|0.10
|0.04
|7.84
|Shree Cements
|26360.00
|-35.00
|-0.13
|0.33
|Everest Industries
|478.35
|-0.65
|-0.14
|0.87
|UltraTech Cement
|12040.00
|-22.00
|-0.18
|7.77
|Shiva Cement
|16.96
|-0.07
|-0.41
|35.67
|Ambuja Cements
|434.00
|-2.50
|-0.57
|91.64
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Raghav Productivity Enhancers
|1262.00
|-7.60
|-0.60
|0.78
|Sagar Cements
|172.60
|-1.10
|-0.63
|1.42
|Heidelberg Cement India
|156.00
|-1.05
|-0.67
|6.70
|JK Cement
|5375.00
|-40.35
|-0.75
|1.51
|Udaipur Cement Works
|36.19
|-0.32
|-0.88
|179.85
|ACC
|1366.00
|-12.75
|-0.92
|11.71
|Star Cement
|201.20
|-2.05
|-1.01
|39.76
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|565.00
|-6.05
|-1.06
|13.00
|Shree Digvijay Cement Company
|71.82
|-0.78
|-1.07
|3.37
|Orient Cement
|136.30
|-2.05
|-1.48
|9.36
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|346.50
|-5.60
|-1.59
|12.43
|GPT Infraprojects
|115.70
|-2.10
|-1.78
|4.75
|The Ramco Cements
|915.00
|-21.70
|-2.32
|4.99
|Prism Johnson
|111.00
|-2.85
|-2.50
|2015.57
|Saurashtra Cements
|62.00
|-7.31
|-10.55
|47.92
The top gainers among the Cement sector stocks today are Grasim Industries (up 4.00%) and Ramco Industries (up 1.87%). On the other hand, the top losers include Saurashtra Cements (down 10.55%) and Prism Johnson (down 2.50%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Cement sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Tata Resources & Energy Fund
|16.98
|UltraTech Cement
|12.72
|UTI BSE Low Volatility Index Fund
|13.78
|Shree Cements
|1.32
|Motilal Oswal BSE Low Volatility Index Fund
|13.74
|Shree Cements
|1.33
|Tata Housing Opportunities Fund
|12.66
|UltraTech Cement
|3.26
|ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund
|12.47
|UltraTech Cement
|3.36