Benchmark indices are stable in midday trade despite volatility across individual counters. The Nifty 50 held above 23,400, while the BSE Sensex was seen near the 74,560 mark. Stock-specific action dominated the market as investors reacted to earnings, policy changes, strategic announcements, and fresh order wins.

From Hindustan Zinc and Berger Paints to Texmaco Rail and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, several counters witnessed sharp swings during the session.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. share price rallied as much as 5.43% on May 13 after the government increased import duties on gold and silver as part of broader measures aimed at reducing precious metal imports amid rising pressure on India’s import bill during the ongoing West Asia crisis. By midday, Hindustan Zinc shares had touched Rs 676.80 on the NSE, while parent company Vedanta gained nearly 3% to trade around Rs 313.95.

The Finance Ministry increased the overall customs duty on gold and silver to 15% from 6% by raising the social welfare surcharge and agriculture infrastructure and development cess. The revised rates came into effect from May 13, only days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to avoid non-essential gold purchases for a year.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam

The metal space has been buzzing in trade today. Another key metal counter, MIDHANI or Mishra Dhatu Nigam is up 8% intra-day. The stock has moved in a bullish way, recording a 1-month return of approximately 17.91% to 26.46%.

Berger Paints

Berger Paints (India) Ltd. share price surged sharply on May 13 after the company reported strong March quarter earnings supported by improved product mix and lower raw material costs. Shares jumped as much as 9.27% during intraday.

The paint maker reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 334.77 crore during Q4FY26, marking a 27.75% increase from Rs 262.05 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations during the January-March 2026 quarter rose 6.06% year-on-year to Rs 2,868.03 crore from Rs 2,704.03 crore.

The company also recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

Management commentary appeared to strengthen sentiment further. Berger Paints Managing Director and CEO Abhijit Roy said the company witnessed healthy volume growth of 11.8% during the quarter, supported by gradual demand improvement, softer raw material prices and better product mix. According to the company, the automotive segment performed well after GST reductions and lower financing costs improved demand conditions.

The market reaction suggested that traders were less concerned about moderate revenue growth and more focused on margin expansion and profitability improvements.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price climbed nearly 12% during morning trade on May 13 after the company secured a major rail contract from a South African train operating company. Shares touched an intraday high of Rs 118.5 on the NSE.

The company received a Letter of Award for supplying more than 2,235 freight wagons across multiple variants along with 30 diesel locomotives. The total estimated value of the opportunity is expected to exceed Rs 4,045 crore.

The agreement also includes a proposed long-term maintenance partnership extending over 15 years. That part of the announcement stood out because recurring maintenance contracts often provide steadier revenue visibility than one-time manufacturing orders.

As of Q3FY26, Texmaco Rail’s order book stood at Rs 5,661 crore. The latest contract significantly strengthens the company’s international rail business pipeline and adds scale to its existing order visibility.

MTAR Technologies

MTAR Technologies share price slipped as much as 3.6% on May 13 despite the company reporting a strong rise in fourth-quarter earnings.

The Hyderabad-based precision engineering company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 44.28 crore during Q4FY26. In the same period last year, the company had reported a profit of Rs 13.72 crore. That translates into a year-on-year growth of around 223%.

Normally, such earnings growth would support a stronger rally. But the stock reaction suggested the market may already have priced in a large part of the earnings improvement ahead of the results. In high-valuation engineering counters, that happens more often than companies would like.

Dixon Technologies

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. share price rallied as much as 5.5% on May 13 despite reporting a sharp decline in quarterly profit. Shares climbed to an intraday high of Rs 10,696 on the NSE.

The electronics manufacturing company reported a 36% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for Q4FY26 at Rs 256 crore against Rs 401 crore reported during the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations, however, rose 2% to Rs 10,511 crore from Rs 10,293 crore in Q4FY25.

The market reaction looked unusual at first glance because profit had dropped sharply. But traders appeared to focus on future growth expectations, manufacturing scale and broader optimism around electronics production-linked businesses rather than the quarterly decline itself.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories share price witnessed sharp swings during morning trade on May 13 after the company reported a steep decline in March quarter profit. The stock opened lower at Rs 1,220.20 against the previous close of Rs 1,270.10. It later rose 2.6% to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,303.55 before reversing direction once again.

By midday, the stock had fallen nearly 4% from the day’s high and returned close to opening levels.

The pharmaceutical major reported an 86% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for Q4FY26 at Rs 220 crore. On a sequential basis as well, profit dropped nearly 82%.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. share price traded in positive territory on May 13 ahead of the company’s Q4FY26 earnings announcement later in the day. The stock rose around 0.50% by midday.

The company informed exchanges that it has incorporated a special purpose vehicle named Teesta Renewable Energy. Tata Motors holds a 20% equity stake in the newly incorporated entity, making it an associate company. Welspun Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd remains the holding company of the SPV.

The announcement may not change earnings immediately, but traders appeared to interpret the development as another step toward the company’s clean energy and sustainability-linked initiatives. Markets tend to track these developments closely, especially when large manufacturing companies gradually increase their renewable energy exposure.

The stock has remained under pressure recently. Tata Motors shares have declined nearly 9.6% over the past month and are also down more than 9% on a year-to-date basis. Against that backdrop, even relatively small corporate developments are drawing attention ahead of earnings.