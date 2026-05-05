Investors are all set to benefit from their shareholding as several major companies have announced record dates in May. Oracle Financial Services will remain in high focus as the firm has recommended its highest dividend payout in over a decade.

Larsen & Toubro and its subsidiary companies too have fixed their record dates for the same month. Stocks of NALCO, Anand Rathi Wealth, and GM Breweries are also set to be in focus.

To make sure you don’t miss out on any key details, here’s a date-wise list of all the upcoming dividend announcements:

May 7

Oracle Financial Services recommends highest dividend in over decade

The company’s senior management has proposed a second interim dividend of Rs 270 per share, on face value of Rs 5 each. The record date for the same has been fixed Thursday, May 7.

This means in order to be eligible for the said payout, your name should appear in the company’s record books on or before the aforementioned date.

May 8

NALCO declares third interim dividend

The mining PSU has announced its third interim dividend of Rs 2 per share, amounting to a total paid-up capital of Rs 918 crore. The record date for the same has been set for Friday, May 8.

Eligible beneficiaries shall receive the payment in their demat accounts on or before May 30. With this addition, the company’s total dividend payout for FY26 stands at Rs 10.5 per share.

May 15

Anand Rathi Wealth final dividend Rs 7

The fund manager has announced its final dividend of Rs 7 per share, subject to shareholder approval. The company will ascertain the shareholder eligibility for the same on Friday, May 15.

If approved, eligible shareholders will receive the dividend within 30 days from the date of approval. With this the company’s total dividend pay for FY26 stands at Rs 11 per share.

May 21

GM Breweries announces highest ever dividend

The beverage company has fixed the record date of Thursday, May 21 for ascertaining the shareholder eligibility for its final dividend payout of Rs 9 per share. The said dividend shall be paid on each equity share of Rs 10 each, if approved.

This marks the highest ever dividend payout by the company.

May 22- L&T in focus

L&T- recommends Rs 38 final dividend

The business conglomerate has recommended a dividend of Rs 38 per share, with each share having a face value of Rs 2 each. The record date for the same has Friday, May 22.

L&T Technology Services recommends Rs 40 final dividend

For FY26, the Larsen & Toubro subsidiary has recommended a final dividend of Rs 40 per share, on each share of face value Rs 2. This marks the highest ever dividend payout by the firm.

The record date for determining the shareholders eligible for this payout has been fixed for Friday, May 22, and if approved the company shall pay the amount within 30 days from the date of its AGM.

L&T Finance recommends Rs 2.75 dividend

The NBFC arm of L&T has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.75 per share (face value Rs 10 each) for FY26. The record date for the same is Friday, May 22, while eligible beneficiaries shall receive the payment on or before June 27.

May 24

Havells India announces Rs 6 final dividend

The FMCG company recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per share, with each share of face value Re 1 each. The record date for this has been fixed for Sunday, May 24. This means the company’s stock will turn ex-date on Friday, May 22.

So in case you wish to receive the payout ensure that you are an eligible shareholder before May 22.

