Amid the busy earnings season, some major entities have also announced their dividends. Stocks like Ambuja Cement and BHEL are gaining high traction amid their dividend announcements. Also, Indian real-estate giant Godrej Properties has recommended its highest-ever dividend.

These companies have also announced the record and payment dates for the same. To make sure, you don’t miss out on any major payouts, here are all the major dividend announcements made today:

Ambuja Cement recommends Rs 2 dividend

The Indian cement giant has proposed a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for FY26. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval. The company, which posted a triple-digit growth in its Q4 net profit, has fixed the record date of Friday, June 12, for the same.

It essentially means that if you don’t appear in the company’s record books on the aforementioned date, you won’t be eligible for the payout. Beneficiaries shall receive the amount on or after July 1.

BHEL proposes Rs 1.4 per share dividend

The Navratna PSU has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.4 per share of face value Rs 2 each. The payout is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s upcoming annual general meeting.

If declared, eligible shareholders shall receive the said payout within 30 days from the date of declaration, as mandated under the Companies Act, 2013.

Godrej Properties announces highest-ever dividend payout

The real estate firm has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per share, of face value Rs 5 each, for FY26. This marks the company’s highest-ever dividend payout. The record date for the same has been set for Tuesday, July 8.

Eligible shareholders shall receive the payment before September 3, the company said in its filing. Additionally, the company has also approved fundraising worth Rs 3,000 crore via issuance of securities like non-convertible debentures, bonds, etc.

Somany Ceramics declares Rs 4 interim dividend

The company’s board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share, with each share having a face value of Rs 2 each. The said dividend shall be paid to the shareholders whose names appear in the company’s record books on Friday, May 8.