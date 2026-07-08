IT bellwether, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to announce its Q1FY27 earnings on July 9. All eyes are on how the IT giant tackles AI-led pricing pressure, Middle East conflict and the commentary on the demand outlook going forward. The street will also watch out for the impact of the wage hikes on TCS’ margins.

TCS Q1FY27 earnings likely to be muted

Analysts expect TCS to report a subdued Q1 with revenue growth staying flat sequentially in constant currency terms Steady execution in the BFSI and consumer verticals is likely to be offset by continued weakness in communications, cautious discretionary spending in manufacturing, and softness in the North American market.

“We see FY27 as an inflection point, with the market over-discounting AI risks for Indian IT amid geopolitical uncertainty. The twin headwinds of AI-driven deflation and Middle East-driven uncertainty weigh on FY27 growth expectations,” Anand Rathi noted.

Here are 5 key factors to watch out for-

1. TCS Q1FY27 preview: Analyst expect a muted revenue growth

Mostly analysts including Motilal Oswal expects TCS to report flat quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) constant currency (CC) revenue growth. “Ateady execution in BFSI and Consumer is likely to be offset by continued softness in Communications and cautious discretionary spending across Manufacturing and North America,” Motilal Oswal noted

Anand Rathi also expect topline growth of 1.1% QoQ, supported by growth in BFSI, HiTech, and the benefit of rupee depreciation.

JM Financial expect “TCS to report 0.2% cc QoQ growth, -30 bps cross-currency impact translates to a change of -0.1% in dollar terms.

2. TCS Q1FY27 preview: AI-led pricing pressure

June quarter, which is ‘a seasonally strong quarter is expected to face an unusual soft Q1FY27 due to AI-led pricing deflation.

JM Financialsaid, “Management commentary during the Q4FY26 earnings season pointed to a soft start to FY27, driven by disruptions arising from the Middle East conflict and ongoing AI-led pricing deflation.

Motilal Oswal believes “TCS’ AI-led services momentum and recent acquisitions (Coastal Cloud and ListEngage) should continue to support medium-term growth.”

3. TCS Q1FY27 preview: Impact of Wage hike on Margins

TCS had announced salary hike across across all grades effective from April 1. Analysts are expecting the wage hike to impact the margins.

JM Financial expects “margins to decrease by 150 basis points sequentially.”

Axis Direct also noted that “EBIT margins are likely to decline by 98 bps QoQ due to wage hikes and continued AI investments.”

4. TCS Q1FY27 preview: Benefit of Rupee depreciation

Brokrages noted that one of the tailwind for TCS is the Rupee depreciation. JM Financial noted that “Rupee depreciation of approximately 3% QoQ will likely offset the pressure in margins partially.”

Kotak, however, believes that wage hike and revenue shortfall may offset the benefit of Rupee depreciation.

“We expect an EBIT margin decline of 160 bps QoQ, driven by (1) wage revisions rolled out across the organization and (2) revenue shortfall. These will offset the benefit of Rupee depreciation.”

5. TCS Q1FY27 preview: Deal Pipeline in focus

Kotak expect a TCV of $8-9 bn for TCS, down year-on-year (YoY) on pricing compression. “Sequential moderation reflects typical seasonality. The focus will be on the company’s renewed aggression and stepped-up investments to accelerate growth,” Kotak Instituitional Equities noted.

JM financial also expects deal wins in the quarter at $8 billion–10 billion.

Conclusion

Analysts noted that investors should watch out for demand environment, deal pipeline and vertical-wise commentary. The company had announced key AI-led investment in FY26. How they pan out going forward is something that the street will watch out for.